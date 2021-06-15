openbase logo
Readme

Ember-cli-swiper Build Status Ember Observer Score Code Climate

Simple ember-wrapper around Swiper by idangerous.

See the demo for examples and usage-infos.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-swiper

Usage

{{#swiper-container}}
  {{#swiper-slide}}Slide 1{{/swiper-slide}}
  {{#swiper-slide}}Slide 2{{/swiper-slide}}
  {{#swiper-slide}}Slide 3{{/swiper-slide}}
  {{#swiper-slide}}Slide 4{{/swiper-slide}}
  {{#swiper-slide}}Slide 5{{/swiper-slide}}
{{/swiper-container}}

Options

All available Swiper options are supported and can be configured two ways:

As top level attributes:

{{swiper-container freeMode=true}}

As a hash of options:

// In controller
Controller.extend({
  myOptions: { parallax: true }
});

{{swiper-container options=myOptions}}

Events

All Swiper events are configured as an events action map like so:

{{swiper-container events=(hash click=(action "myClickHandler"))}}

Please note that attribute values will overwrite any conflicting options.

Running tests

ember test

