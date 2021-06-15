Simple ember-wrapper around Swiper by idangerous.
See the demo for examples and usage-infos.
ember install ember-cli-swiper
{{#swiper-container}}
{{#swiper-slide}}Slide 1{{/swiper-slide}}
{{#swiper-slide}}Slide 2{{/swiper-slide}}
{{#swiper-slide}}Slide 3{{/swiper-slide}}
{{#swiper-slide}}Slide 4{{/swiper-slide}}
{{#swiper-slide}}Slide 5{{/swiper-slide}}
{{/swiper-container}}
All available Swiper options are supported and can be configured two ways:
As top level attributes:
{{swiper-container freeMode=true}}
As a hash of options:
// In controller
Controller.extend({
myOptions: { parallax: true }
});
{{swiper-container options=myOptions}}
All Swiper events are configured as an
events action map like so:
{{swiper-container events=(hash click=(action "myClickHandler"))}}
Please note that attribute values will overwrite any conflicting options.
ember test