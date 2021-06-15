Simple ember-wrapper around Swiper by idangerous.

See the demo for examples and usage-infos.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-swiper

Usage

{{# swiper -container}} {{# swiper -slide}} Slide 1 {{/ swiper -slide}} {{# swiper -slide}} Slide 2 {{/ swiper -slide}} {{# swiper -slide}} Slide 3 {{/ swiper -slide}} {{# swiper -slide}} Slide 4 {{/ swiper -slide}} {{# swiper -slide}} Slide 5 {{/ swiper -slide}} {{/ swiper -container}}

Options

All available Swiper options are supported and can be configured two ways:

As top level attributes:

{{swiper-container freeMode=true}}

As a hash of options:

Controller.extend({ myOptions : { parallax : true } }); {{swiper-container options=myOptions}}

Events

All Swiper events are configured as an events action map like so:

{{swiper-container events=(hash click=(action "myClickHandler"))}}

Please note that attribute values will overwrite any conflicting options.

Running tests