ember-cli-svgstore

by Brian Sipple
0.4.1 (see all)

Ember addon to combine SVGs as symbols in a spritesheet.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-svgstore Build Status

This Ember-CLI addon uses broccoli-svgstore to combine the contents of individual SVG files as named symbols in one (or more) master SVGs.

The technique employed is outlined in this CSS Tricks post.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-svgstore

Usage

The configuration below would combine all SVGs under e.g. app/icons into one file icons.svg:

// ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  svgstore: {
    files: {
      sourceDirs: 'app/icons',
      outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg'
    }
  }
});

Given an input file in app/icons/user.svg, the contents of that file could be embedded in a page like so:

  <svg role="img">
    <use xlink:href="/assets/icons.svg#user"></use>
  </svg>

SVGs that are processed by this addon are usually more or less static assets, and it makes sense for them to live in the project's public/ dir. However, since ember-cli automatically includes all files in /public in the build, they effectively get duplicated. To prevent processed files from ending up in dist/, use the excludeSourceFiles flag:

// ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  svgstore: {
    excludeSourceFiles: true, // exclude all processed source files
    files: {
      sourceDirs: [ 'public/icons' ],
      outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg',
      excludeSourceFiles: true // exclude source files only for this master SVG
    }
  }
});

Note that if your source SVGs are in any other directory (i.e. /app, /vendor, etc.), they will not automatically be included in the build, and the excludeSourceFiles option is not necessary.

Because this addon uses broccoli-svgstore and svgstore under the hood it's possible to pass the options accepted by svgstore through during the build.

For example, if you wanted to hide your <svg> of <symbols> from view, but still keep it rendered in the DOM, you can take advantage of svgstore's svgAttrs option:

var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
  svgstore: {
    excludeSourceFiles: true, // exclude all processed source files
    files: {
      sourceDirs: [ 'public/icons' ],
      outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg',
      excludeSourceFiles: true // exclude source files only for this master SVG
    },
    svgstoreOpts: {
      svgAttrs: {
        style: 'position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 0%; height: 0%;'
      }
    }
  }
});

See the svgstore options API for more details.

Options

files

May be a single object or an array. Each object should have the following two keys:

  • sourceDirs a string or array of strings specifying the directories that should be crawled for SVGs to include
  • outputFile the destination to write the final SVG to
  • excludeSourceFiles whether the files in sourceDirs are excluded from the build or not

excludeSourceFiles

Boolean indicating whether all source files should be excluded from the build or not, defaults to false.

svgstoreOpts

An options hash to be passed through to svgstore.

