This Ember-CLI addon uses broccoli-svgstore to combine the contents of individual SVG files as named symbols in one (or more) master SVGs.

The technique employed is outlined in this CSS Tricks post.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-svgstore

Usage

The configuration below would combine all SVGs under e.g. app/icons into one file icons.svg :

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { svgstore : { files : { sourceDirs : 'app/icons' , outputFile : '/assets/icons.svg' } } });

Given an input file in app/icons/user.svg , the contents of that file could be embedded in a page like so:

< svg role = "img" > < use xlink:href = "/assets/icons.svg#user" > </ use > </ svg >

SVGs that are processed by this addon are usually more or less static assets, and it makes sense for them to live in the project's public/ dir. However, since ember-cli automatically includes all files in /public in the build, they effectively get duplicated. To prevent processed files from ending up in dist/ , use the excludeSourceFiles flag:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { svgstore : { excludeSourceFiles : true , files : { sourceDirs : [ 'public/icons' ], outputFile : '/assets/icons.svg' , excludeSourceFiles : true } } });

Note that if your source SVGs are in any other directory (i.e. /app , /vendor , etc.), they will not automatically be included in the build, and the excludeSourceFiles option is not necessary.

Because this addon uses broccoli-svgstore and svgstore under the hood it's possible to pass the options accepted by svgstore through during the build.

For example, if you wanted to hide your <svg> of <symbols> from view, but still keep it rendered in the DOM, you can take advantage of svgstore 's svgAttrs option:

var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, { svgstore : { excludeSourceFiles : true , files : { sourceDirs : [ 'public/icons' ], outputFile : '/assets/icons.svg' , excludeSourceFiles : true }, svgstoreOpts : { svgAttrs : { style : 'position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 0%; height: 0%;' } } } });

See the svgstore options API for more details.

Options

files

May be a single object or an array. Each object should have the following two keys:

sourceDirs a string or array of strings specifying the directories that should be crawled for SVGs to include

a string or array of strings specifying the directories that should be crawled for SVGs to include outputFile the destination to write the final SVG to

the destination to write the final SVG to excludeSourceFiles whether the files in sourceDirs are excluded from the build or not

excludeSourceFiles

Boolean indicating whether all source files should be excluded from the build or not, defaults to false .

svgstoreOpts