This Ember-CLI addon uses broccoli-svgstore to combine the contents of individual SVG files as named symbols in one (or more) master SVGs.
The technique employed is outlined in this CSS Tricks post.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-svgstore
The configuration below would combine all SVGs under e.g.
app/icons into one file
icons.svg:
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
svgstore: {
files: {
sourceDirs: 'app/icons',
outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg'
}
}
});
Given an input file in
app/icons/user.svg, the contents of that file could be embedded in a page like so:
<svg role="img">
<use xlink:href="/assets/icons.svg#user"></use>
</svg>
SVGs that are processed by this addon are usually more or less static assets, and it makes sense for them to live in the project's
public/ dir. However, since ember-cli automatically includes all files in
/public in the build, they effectively get duplicated. To prevent processed files from ending up in
dist/, use the
excludeSourceFiles flag:
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
svgstore: {
excludeSourceFiles: true, // exclude all processed source files
files: {
sourceDirs: [ 'public/icons' ],
outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg',
excludeSourceFiles: true // exclude source files only for this master SVG
}
}
});
Note that if your source SVGs are in any other directory (i.e.
/app,
/vendor, etc.), they will not automatically be included in the build, and the
excludeSourceFiles option is not necessary.
Because this addon uses
broccoli-svgstore and
svgstore under the hood it's possible
to pass the
options accepted by
svgstore through during the build.
For example, if you wanted to hide your
<svg> of
<symbols> from view, but
still keep it rendered in the DOM, you can take advantage of
svgstore's
svgAttrs option:
var app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
svgstore: {
excludeSourceFiles: true, // exclude all processed source files
files: {
sourceDirs: [ 'public/icons' ],
outputFile: '/assets/icons.svg',
excludeSourceFiles: true // exclude source files only for this master SVG
},
svgstoreOpts: {
svgAttrs: {
style: 'position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 0%; height: 0%;'
}
}
}
});
See the
svgstore options API for more details.
files
May be a single object or an array. Each object should have the following two keys:
sourceDirs a string or array of strings specifying the directories that should be crawled for SVGs to include
outputFile the destination to write the final SVG to
excludeSourceFiles whether the files in
sourceDirs are excluded from the build or not
excludeSourceFiles
Boolean indicating whether all source files should be excluded from the build or not, defaults to
false.
svgstoreOpts
An options hash to be passed through to
svgstore.