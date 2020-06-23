openbase logo
ecs

ember-cli-surge

by Dave Laird
1.4.4 (see all)

An ember addon for surge deployments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

131

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Ember-cli-surge

Greenkeeper badge Build Status Ember Observer Score Code Climate npm version

Static Web Publishing for Front-End Developers

surge.sh Zero-bullshit, single–command, bring your own source control web publishing CDN. Yes, it's free. Surge Docs

Installation

ember install ember-cli-surge

Deployment

ember surge

The above command will build your ember app using the production environment then deploy that code to the url <your-project-name>.surge.sh

By passing an environment flag ember surge --environment development to the ember surge command will use your development environment.

The default domain name for your project is the <your-app-name.surge.sh>. This can be found in the CNAME file at the root of your project. Use ember generate surge-domain <your-new-domain> to update the domain which will update the CNAME file. Remember the domain name needs to be unique.

For more info check out Surge Docs

Other commands

  • ember surge --new-domain Add your own domain name ie: --new-domain="kiwis-are-great.surge.sh" or (surge.sh) will generate a domain when no argument is passed in ie:--new-domain
    • alias: -d
  • ember surge --login Login to your account at Surge (surge.sh).
    • alias: -l
  • ember surge --whoami Check who you are logged in as.
    • alias: -w
  • ember surge --publish (Default: true) Publishes a project to the web using Surge (surge.sh).
    • alias: -p
  • ember surge --list List all the projects you’ve published on Surge (surge.sh).
    • alias: -ls
  • ember surge --token Get surge.sh authentication token, great for Continuous Integration (CI).
    • alias: -t
  • ember surge --environment (Default: production) The ember env you want deployed default (production).
    • alias: -e
  • ember surge --logout Log out of your account at Surge (surge.sh).
  • ember surge --teardown Tear down a published project.
    • alias: -td

Contributing

We would love to hear your feedback and welcome your PRs. Cheers.

Running Tests

  • yarn test

  • npm run lint:js

  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

License

This software is distributed under the MIT license.

