Static Web Publishing for Front-End Developers

surge.sh Zero-bullshit, single–command, bring your own source control web publishing CDN. Yes, it's free. Surge Docs

Installation

ember install ember-cli-surge

Deployment

ember surge

The above command will build your ember app using the production environment then deploy that code to the url <your-project-name>.surge.sh

By passing an environment flag ember surge --environment development to the ember surge command will use your development environment.

The default domain name for your project is the <your-app-name.surge.sh> . This can be found in the CNAME file at the root of your project. Use ember generate surge-domain <your-new-domain> to update the domain which will update the CNAME file. Remember the domain name needs to be unique.

For more info check out Surge Docs

Other commands

ember surge --new-domain Add your own domain name ie: --new-domain="kiwis-are-great.surge.sh" or (surge.sh) will generate a domain when no argument is passed in ie: --new-domain alias: -d

Add your own domain name ie: or (surge.sh) will generate a domain when no argument is passed in ie: ember surge --login Login to your account at Surge (surge.sh). alias: -l

Login to your account at Surge (surge.sh). ember surge --whoami Check who you are logged in as. alias: -w

Check who you are logged in as. ember surge --publish (Default: true) Publishes a project to the web using Surge (surge.sh). alias: -p

(Default: true) Publishes a project to the web using Surge (surge.sh). ember surge --list List all the projects you’ve published on Surge (surge.sh). alias: -ls

List all the projects you’ve published on Surge (surge.sh). ember surge --token Get surge.sh authentication token, great for Continuous Integration (CI). alias: -t

Get surge.sh authentication token, great for Continuous Integration (CI). ember surge --environment (Default: production) The ember env you want deployed default (production). alias: -e

(Default: production) The ember env you want deployed default (production). ember surge --logout Log out of your account at Surge (surge.sh).

Log out of your account at Surge (surge.sh). ember surge --teardown Tear down a published project. alias: -td

Tear down a published project.

Contributing

We would love to hear your feedback and welcome your PRs. Cheers.

Running Tests

yarn test

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

License

This software is distributed under the MIT license.