surge.sh Zero-bullshit, single–command, bring your own source control web publishing CDN. Yes, it's free. Surge Docs
ember install ember-cli-surge
ember surge
The above command will build your ember app using the production environment then deploy that code to the url
<your-project-name>.surge.sh
By passing an environment flag
ember surge --environment development to the ember surge command will use your development environment.
The default domain name for your project is the
<your-app-name.surge.sh>. This can be found in the
CNAME file at the root of your project.
Use
ember generate surge-domain <your-new-domain> to update the domain which will update the
CNAME file. Remember the domain name needs to be unique.
For more info check out Surge Docs
ember surge --new-domain Add your own domain name ie:
--new-domain="kiwis-are-great.surge.sh" or (surge.sh) will generate a domain when no argument is passed in ie:
--new-domain
-d
ember surge --login Login to your account at Surge (surge.sh).
-l
ember surge --whoami Check who you are logged in as.
-w
ember surge --publish (Default: true) Publishes a project to the web using Surge (surge.sh).
-p
ember surge --list List all the projects you’ve published on Surge (surge.sh).
-ls
ember surge --token Get surge.sh authentication token, great for Continuous Integration (CI).
-t
ember surge --environment (Default: production) The ember env you want deployed default (production).
-e
ember surge --logout Log out of your account at Surge (surge.sh).
ember surge --teardown Tear down a published project.
-td
We would love to hear your feedback and welcome your PRs. Cheers.
yarn test
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
This software is distributed under the MIT license.