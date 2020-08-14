openbase logo
ecs

ember-cli-stylus

by Drew Covi
1.0.7 (see all)

Stylus plugin for ember-cli

Popularity

Downloads/wk

745

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-stylus

Use node-stylus to preprocess your ember-cli app's files, with support for sourceMaps and include paths.

This is essentially a fork-search-replace job of ember-cli-sass. Credits go to @aexmachina.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-stylus

Usage

By default this addon will compile app/styles/app.styl into dist/assets/app.css and produce a sourceMap for your delectation.

Or, if you want more control then you can specify options using the stylusOptions config property in ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  ...
  stylusOptions: {...}
});
  • .includePaths: an array of include paths
  • .sourceMap: controls sourcemap options, defaults to inline: true in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to options.outputFile + '.map'
  • .use: array with stylus plugins, check stylus API

Processing multiple files

If you need to process multiple files, it can be done by configuring the output paths in your ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp({
  outputPaths: {
    app: {
      css: {
        'app': '/assets/application-name.css',
        'themes/alpha': '/assets/themes/alpha.css'
      }
    }
  }
});

Example

The following example assumes your bower packages are installed into bower_components/.

Install some Stylus:

bower install --save foundation

Specify some include paths in ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp({
  stylusOptions: {
    includePaths: [
      'bower_components/foundation/styl'
    ]
  }
});

Import some deps into your app.styl:

@import 'foundation'; /* import everything */
/* or just import the bits you need: @import 'foundation/functions'; */

