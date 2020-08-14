Use node-stylus to preprocess your ember-cli app's files, with support for sourceMaps and include paths.

This is essentially a fork-search-replace job of ember-cli-sass. Credits go to @aexmachina.

Installation

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-stylus

Usage

By default this addon will compile app/styles/app.styl into dist/assets/app.css and produce a sourceMap for your delectation.

Or, if you want more control then you can specify options using the stylusOptions config property in ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({ ... stylusOptions: {...} });

.includePaths : an array of include paths

: an array of include paths .sourceMap : controls sourcemap options, defaults to inline: true in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to options.outputFile + '.map'

: controls sourcemap options, defaults to in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to .use : array with stylus plugins, check stylus API

Processing multiple files

If you need to process multiple files, it can be done by configuring the output paths in your ember-cli-build.js :

var app = new EmberApp({ outputPaths : { app : { css : { 'app' : '/assets/application-name.css' , 'themes/alpha' : '/assets/themes/alpha.css' } } } });

Example

The following example assumes your bower packages are installed into bower_components/ .

Install some Stylus:

bower install --save foundation

Specify some include paths in ember-cli-build.js :

var app = new EmberApp({ stylusOptions : { includePaths : [ 'bower_components/foundation/styl' ] } });

Import some deps into your app.styl: