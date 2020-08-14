Use node-stylus to preprocess your ember-cli app's files, with support for sourceMaps and include paths.
This is essentially a fork-search-replace job of ember-cli-sass. Credits go to @aexmachina.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-stylus
By default this addon will compile
app/styles/app.styl into
dist/assets/app.css and produce a sourceMap for your delectation.
Or, if you want more control then you can specify options using the
stylusOptions config property in
ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
...
stylusOptions: {...}
});
.includePaths: an array of include paths
.sourceMap: controls sourcemap options, defaults to
inline: true in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to
options.outputFile + '.map'
.use: array with stylus plugins, check stylus API
If you need to process multiple files, it can be done by configuring the output paths in your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
outputPaths: {
app: {
css: {
'app': '/assets/application-name.css',
'themes/alpha': '/assets/themes/alpha.css'
}
}
}
});
The following example assumes your bower packages are installed into
bower_components/.
Install some Stylus:
bower install --save foundation
Specify some include paths in
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
stylusOptions: {
includePaths: [
'bower_components/foundation/styl'
]
}
});
Import some deps into your app.styl:
@import 'foundation'; /* import everything */
/* or just import the bits you need: @import 'foundation/functions'; */