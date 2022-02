Reloads changed styles (css|scss|sass|less|styl) without reloading the entire ember-cli app.

Installation

Run either command below depending on Ember version in your project folder.

For Ember CLI >= 2.3.0 :

npm uninstall ember-cli-styles-reloader --save-dev

Seriously, starting from ember-cli version 2.3.0 - styles reloading is supported out of the box.

For Ember CLI >= 0.2.3 :

ember install ember-cli-styles-reloader

For Ember CLI < 0.2.3 :

ember install:addon ember-cli-styles-reloader

Configurations

All style changes can be animated to smoothly transition between old/new change sets. By default this feature is disabled, in order to not interfere with existing transition(s) defined in your app. To enable it:

ENV[ 'ember-cli-styles-reloader' ] = { animateChanges : true };

