Installation

An Ember-CLI addon that allows easy integration with stylelint

ember install ember-cli-stylelint

Syntax

By default syntax is scss , if you want to use another one you need to configure the option in your ember-cli-build

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { stylelint : { linterConfig :{ syntax : 'less' }, } });

You can use one of the following values for syntax

scss

css

less

sugarss

Configuration

Linting configuration can be added in a

a stylelint property in package.json

a .stylelintrc file

a stylelint.config.js file exporting a JS object

as required by stylelint.

the parent key is styleLint

Options

linterConfig {Object}

Hash as specified by stylelint

doesn't accept files option

onError {function}

A hook that allows you to do whatever you want

consoleLogger {function}

This function is called every time a file has an error. It allows you to generate custom error output according to your preferences.

testFailingFiles {boolean}

If true it will generate a unit test if the file fails lint.

testPassingFiles {boolean}

If true it will generate a unit test if the file passes lint.

generateTests {boolean}

If true it will generate tests for both passing and failing tests, overrides the testPassingFiles and testFailingFiles

disableConsoleLogging {boolean}

If true it will disable logging of errors to console

includePaths {array of strings}

Paths representing trees to lint. The app tree itself will always be included. In an addon, that path is tests/dummy/app/styles/ (by default). Addon authors can set includePaths: [ 'app/styles' ] to also lint styles in app/styles/ .

Running Tests

npm test

Development

All tests are currently contained in tests/runner.js. This uses Mocha/Chai, not Ember Testing. Tests can be run with:

npm test

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

PRs are welcomed and should be issued to the master branch.