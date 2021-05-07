An Ember-CLI addon that allows easy integration with stylelint
ember install ember-cli-stylelint
By default syntax is
scss, if you want to use another one you need to configure the option in your
ember-cli-build
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
stylelint: {
linterConfig:{
syntax: 'less'
},
}
});
You can use one of the following values for
syntax
Linting configuration can be added in a
as required by stylelint.
the parent key is
styleLint
linterConfig {Object}
Hash as specified by stylelint
doesn't accept
files option
onError {function}
A hook that allows you to do whatever you want
consoleLogger {function}
This function is called every time a file has an error. It allows you to generate custom error output according to your preferences.
testFailingFiles {boolean}
If true it will generate a unit test if the file fails lint.
testPassingFiles {boolean}
If true it will generate a unit test if the file passes lint.
generateTests {boolean}
If true it will generate tests for both passing and failing tests, overrides the testPassingFiles and testFailingFiles
disableConsoleLogging {boolean}
If true it will disable logging of errors to console
includePaths {array of strings}
Paths representing trees to lint. The app tree itself will always be included.
In an addon, that path is
tests/dummy/app/styles/ (by default). Addon authors
can set
includePaths: [ 'app/styles' ] to also lint styles in
app/styles/.
npm test
All tests are currently contained in tests/runner.js. This uses Mocha/Chai, not Ember Testing. Tests can be run with:
See the Contributing guide for details.
PRs are welcomed and should be issued to the master branch.