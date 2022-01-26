Simplest way to implement card payments in your Ember app.
This addon integrates Stripe's embedded payment form, Checkout. See Stripe Checkout docs.
The best documentation is the sample application in
tests/dummy.
ember install ember-cli-stripe
{{stripe-checkout
image="/square-image.png"
name="Demo Site"
description="2 widgets ($20.00)"
amount=2000
onToken=(action "processStripeToken")
}}
|Property
|Purpose
label
|Stripe Checkout button text.
isDisabled
|When true, the Stripe Checkout button is disabled.
showCheckout
|Can be used to open the Stripe Checkout modal dynamically.
Besides the above, all Stripe Checkout configuration options are supported. If you notice anything missing please open an issue.
The primary action of this component,
onToken is called when the Stripe checkout succeeds. Its main param is a Stripe Token object.
import Ember from "ember";
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
/**
* Receives a Stripe token after checkout succeeds
* The token looks like this https://stripe.com/docs/api#tokens
*/
processStripeToken(token, args) {
// Send token to the server to associate with account/user/etc
},
},
});
List of all actions:
|Action
|Purpose
onToken
|The callback invoked when the Checkout process is complete.
onOpened
|The callback invoked when Checkout is opened.
onClosed
|The callback invoked when Checkout is closed.
All Stripe Checkout configuration options can be set in your apps config.
In most cases, you will want to add at least your Stripe publishable key to your app's config, but this can be set as a property on the component too.
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
stripe: {
key: 'pk_test_C0sa3IlkLWBlrB8laH2fbqfh',
....
},
};
return ENV;
};
Note: If Stripe options are set in the environment.js file and when invoking the component, the later value will win.
Multiple Stripe keys are supported, when passed directly to the component.
|Ember.js version
|ember-cli-stripe version
3.4+
3.x
2.18+
2.x
1.13+
0.x
Note: At your own risk, feel free to try current version, it might still work.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.