openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cli-stripe

by smile-io
3.0.0 (see all)

Stripe checkout for Ember

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stripe checkout for Ember Build Status

Preview

Description

Simplest way to implement card payments in your Ember app.

This addon integrates Stripe's embedded payment form, Checkout. See Stripe Checkout docs.

The best documentation is the sample application in tests/dummy.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-stripe

Usage

{{stripe-checkout
  image="/square-image.png"
  name="Demo Site"
  description="2 widgets ($20.00)"
  amount=2000
  onToken=(action "processStripeToken")
}}

Component properties

PropertyPurpose
labelStripe Checkout button text.
isDisabledWhen true, the Stripe Checkout button is disabled.
showCheckoutCan be used to open the Stripe Checkout modal dynamically.

Besides the above, all Stripe Checkout configuration options are supported. If you notice anything missing please open an issue.

Actions

The primary action of this component, onToken is called when the Stripe checkout succeeds. Its main param is a Stripe Token object.

import Ember from "ember";

export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  actions: {
    /**
     * Receives a Stripe token after checkout succeeds
     * The token looks like this https://stripe.com/docs/api#tokens
     */
    processStripeToken(token, args) {
      // Send token to the server to associate with account/user/etc
    },
  },
});

List of all actions:

ActionPurpose
onTokenThe callback invoked when the Checkout process is complete.
onOpenedThe callback invoked when Checkout is opened.
onClosedThe callback invoked when Checkout is closed.

Configuration

All Stripe Checkout configuration options can be set in your apps config.

In most cases, you will want to add at least your Stripe publishable key to your app's config, but this can be set as a property on the component too.

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {
    stripe: {
        key: 'pk_test_C0sa3IlkLWBlrB8laH2fbqfh',
        ....
    },
  };

  return ENV;
};

Note: If Stripe options are set in the environment.js file and when invoking the component, the later value will win.

Multiple Stripe keys are supported, when passed directly to the component.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

For older versions of Ember.js

Ember.js versionember-cli-stripe version
3.4+3.x
2.18+2.x
1.13+0.x

Note: At your own risk, feel free to try current version, it might still work.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial