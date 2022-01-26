Stripe checkout for Ember

Description

Simplest way to implement card payments in your Ember app.

This addon integrates Stripe's embedded payment form, Checkout. See Stripe Checkout docs.

The best documentation is the sample application in tests/dummy .

Installation

ember install ember-cli-stripe

Usage

{{stripe-checkout image="/square-image.png" name="Demo Site" description="2 widgets ($20.00)" amount=2000 onToken=(action "processStripeToken") }}

Component properties

Property Purpose label Stripe Checkout button text. isDisabled When true, the Stripe Checkout button is disabled. showCheckout Can be used to open the Stripe Checkout modal dynamically.

Besides the above, all Stripe Checkout configuration options are supported. If you notice anything missing please open an issue.

Actions

The primary action of this component, onToken is called when the Stripe checkout succeeds. Its main param is a Stripe Token object.

import Ember from "ember" ; export default Ember.Controller.extend({ actions : { processStripeToken(token, args) { }, }, });

List of all actions:

Action Purpose onToken The callback invoked when the Checkout process is complete. onOpened The callback invoked when Checkout is opened. onClosed The callback invoked when Checkout is closed.

Configuration

All Stripe Checkout configuration options can be set in your apps config.

In most cases, you will want to add at least your Stripe publishable key to your app's config, but this can be set as a property on the component too.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { stripe : { key : 'pk_test_C0sa3IlkLWBlrB8laH2fbqfh' , .... }, }; return ENV; };

Note: If Stripe options are set in the environment.js file and when invoking the component, the later value will win.

Multiple Stripe keys are supported, when passed directly to the component.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

For older versions of Ember.js

Ember.js version ember-cli-stripe version 3.4+ 3.x 2.18+ 2.x 1.13+ 0.x

Note: At your own risk, feel free to try current version, it might still work.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.