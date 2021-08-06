String helpers for Ember. Extracted from the great DockYard's ember-composable-helpers.

To install:

ember install ember-cli-string-helpers

Configuration

If you don't need all the helpers, you can specify which to whitelist or blacklist using only or except within your ember-cli-build.js :

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-string-helpers' : { only : [ 'dasherize' , 'underscore' ], except : [ 'titleize' , 'capitalize' ] } }); };

Both only and except can be safely used together (the addon computes the diff), although it's best if you only use one for your own sanity.

except: [ 'camelize' ] only : [ 'camelize' ]

Available helpers

Usage

camelize

Camelizes a string using Ember.String.camelize .

{{camelize "hello jim bob"}} {{camelize stringWithDashes}}

Output: helloJimBob

capitalize

Capitalizes a string using Ember.String.capitalize .

{{capitalize "hello jim bob"}} {{capitalize fullName}}

Output: Hello jim bob

classify

Classifies a string using Ember.String.classify .

{{classify "hello jim bob"}} {{classify stringWithDashes}}

Output: HelloJimBob

dasherize

Dasherizes a string using Ember.String.dasherize .

{{dasherize "whatsThat"}} {{dasherize phrase}}

Output: whats-that

Mark a string as safe for unescaped output with Ember templates using Ember.String.htmlSafe .

{{html-safe "<div>someString</div>"}} {{html-safe unsafeString}}

humanize

Removes dashes and underscores from a string, capitalizes the first letter and makes the rest of the string lower case.

{{humanize "some-string"}} {{humanize phrase}}

Output: Some string

lowercase

Lowercases a string.

{{lowercase "People Person's Paper People"}} {{lowercase phrase}}

Output: people person's paper people

titleize

Capitalizes every word separated by a white space or a dash.

{{titleize "my big fat greek wedding"}} {{titleize phrase}}

Output: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

trim

Trim a string.

{{trim " Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. "}} {{trim phrase}}

Output: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

truncate

Truncates a string with a characterLimit and optionally adds an ellipsis to the end.

{{truncate "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit." 20 true}} {{truncate phrase characterLimit useEllipsis}}

Output: Lorem ipsum dolor...

underscore

Underscores a string using Ember.String.underscore .

{{underscore "whatsThat"}} {{underscore phrase}}

Output: whats_that

uppercase

Uppercases a string.

{{uppercase "loud noises"}} {{uppercase phrase}}

Output: LOUD NOISES

w

Splits a string on whitespace and/or turns multiple words into an array.

{{# each (w "First" "Second" "Last") as |rank|}} Our {{rank}} place winner is ... {{/ each }}

or:

{{# each (w "First Second Last") as |rank|}} Our {{rank}} place winner is ... {{/ each }}

See also: Ember w documentation

Legal

Licensed under the MIT license