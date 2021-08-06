String helpers for Ember. Extracted from the great DockYard's ember-composable-helpers.
To install:
ember install ember-cli-string-helpers
If you don't need all the helpers, you can specify which to whitelist or blacklist using
only or
except within your
ember-cli-build.js:
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-string-helpers': {
only: ['dasherize', 'underscore'],
except: ['titleize', 'capitalize']
}
});
};
Both
only and
except can be safely used together (the addon computes the diff), although it's best if you only use one for your own sanity.
except: ['camelize'] // imports all helpers except `camelize`
only: ['camelize'] // imports only `camelize`
camelize
capitalize
classify
dasherize
html-safe
humanize
lowercase
titleize
trim
truncate
underscore
uppercase
w
camelize
Camelizes a string using
Ember.String.camelize.
{{camelize "hello jim bob"}}
{{camelize stringWithDashes}}
Output:
helloJimBob
capitalize
Capitalizes a string using
Ember.String.capitalize.
{{capitalize "hello jim bob"}}
{{capitalize fullName}}
Output:
Hello jim bob
classify
Classifies a string using
Ember.String.classify.
{{classify "hello jim bob"}}
{{classify stringWithDashes}}
Output:
HelloJimBob
dasherize
Dasherizes a string using
Ember.String.dasherize.
{{dasherize "whatsThat"}}
{{dasherize phrase}}
Output:
whats-that
html-safe
Mark a string as safe for unescaped output with Ember templates using
Ember.String.htmlSafe.
{{html-safe "<div>someString</div>"}}
{{html-safe unsafeString}}
humanize
Removes dashes and underscores from a string, capitalizes the first letter and makes the rest of the string lower case.
{{humanize "some-string"}}
{{humanize phrase}}
Output:
Some string
lowercase
Lowercases a string.
{{lowercase "People Person's Paper People"}}
{{lowercase phrase}}
Output:
people person's paper people
titleize
Capitalizes every word separated by a white space or a dash.
{{titleize "my big fat greek wedding"}}
{{titleize phrase}}
Output:
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
trim
Trim a string.
{{trim " Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. "}}
{{trim phrase}}
Output:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
truncate
Truncates a string with a characterLimit and optionally adds an ellipsis to the end.
{{truncate "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit." 20 true}}
{{truncate phrase characterLimit useEllipsis}}
Output:
Lorem ipsum dolor...
underscore
Underscores a string using
Ember.String.underscore.
{{underscore "whatsThat"}}
{{underscore phrase}}
Output:
whats_that
uppercase
Uppercases a string.
{{uppercase "loud noises"}}
{{uppercase phrase}}
Output:
LOUD NOISES
w
Splits a string on whitespace and/or turns multiple words into an array.
{{#each (w "First" "Second" "Last") as |rank|}}
Our {{rank}} place winner is ...
{{/each}}
or:
{{#each (w "First Second Last") as |rank|}}
Our {{rank}} place winner is ...
{{/each}}
See also: Ember
w documentation