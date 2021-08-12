📒 Ember storybook adapter
ember install @storybook/ember-cli-storybook
This will be triggered automatically as a post build action when running
ember build
package.json options (defaults)
"storybook": {
"ignoreTestFiles": true,
"config": {}
}
The config object represents anything that could be parsed from an
index.html file. This must be in the format as below:
{
"meta": [{
"attributes": ["name", "content"]
}, {
"attributes": ["name", "content"]
}, {
"attributes": ["name", "content", "id"]
}],
"link": [{
"selector": "link",
"attributes": ["rel", "href"]
}],
"script": [{
"selector": "script",
"attributes": ["src"]
}]
}
So in order to add a script tag to the generated
preview-head.html a potential config would look like:
"storybook": {
"config": {
"script": {
"src": "./assets/foo.js"
}
}
}
It is important to note that storybook will by default serve any files out of the
publicfolder. If you have custom files you would like to serve they need to exist there.
Troubleshooting
The Storybook integration for Ember renders stories into a custom component in a router-less environment. This works for many situations but is insufficient when you have a story that requires query parameters, like a component that persists sorting or pagination information to the URL. There’s no official way to accomplish this as of yet, but you can work around it by dynamically adding a route, visiting it using the private
startRouting API, and injecting a pseudo-controller, such as in this utility function:
function injectRoutedController(controllerClass) {
return on('init', function() {
let container = getOwner(this);
container.register('controller:storybook', controllerClass);
let routerFactory = container.factoryFor('router:main');
routerFactory.class.map(function() {
this.route('storybook');
});
let router = container.lookup('router:main');
router.initialURL = 'storybook';
router.startRouting(true);
this.set('controller', container.lookup('controller:storybook'));
});
}
Then you can use it in a story like this:
export let SortableColumns = () => {
return {
template: hbs`
<ListTable @source={{sortedShortList}} @sortProperty={{controller.sortProperty}} @sortDescending={{controller.sortDescending}} as |t|>
<t.head>
<t.sort-by @prop="name">Name</t.sort-by>
<t.sort-by @prop="lang">Language</t.sort-by>
</t.head>
<t.body @key="model.name" as |row|>
<tr>
<td>{{row.model.name}}</td>
<td>{{row.model.lang}}</td>
</tr>
</t.body>
</ListTable>
`,
context: {
injectRoutedController: injectRoutedController(
Controller.extend({
queryParams: ['sortProperty', 'sortDescending'],
sortProperty: 'name',
sortDescending: false,
})
),
sortedShortList: computed('controller.sortProperty', 'controller.sortDescending', function() {
let sorted = productMetadata.sortBy(this.get('controller.sortProperty') || 'name');
return this.get('controller.sortDescending') ? sorted.reverse() : sorted;
}),
},
};
};
As said above, Storybook integration for Ember renders stories into a custom component, that are store-less. If your component relies on an Ember model, for example, you can work around with the same way you would do for query params.
function createUser() {
return on('init', function () {
this.user = getOwner(this)
.lookup('service:store')
.createRecord('user', { lastName: 'Doe', email: 'john.doe@qonto.eu' });
});
}
And then in your story:
export const storeExample = () => {
return {
template: hbs`
<SomeComponent
@model={{this.user}}
/>
`,
context: {
createUser: createUser(),
},
};
};
Because Ember uses a mapping to resolve import like
@ember/array or
@ember/object for example, they may not work in Storybook.
However, and because the module is already declared in the babel preset for ember, you should be able to make them work by adding
babel-plugin-ember-modules-api-polyfill to our
package.json.
preview-head generation race condition
The
.storybook/preview-head.html file is auto-generated and changes based on your
config/environment.js and whether it’s a static or live-updating build of Storybook. This means that you’ll often see version control diffs for it, which can be bothersome.
Since the file is auto-generated, it would be nice to add it to
.gitignore so it no longer shows up in diffs. Unfortunately, the documented way of starting a live-updating Storybook launches Ember CLI and Storybook in parallel, which means that in many cases, the
preview-head file will not have been generated by the time Storybook needs it. To work around this if you want to ignore
preview-head, you could either start Ember CLI and Storybook separately or create a script to launch them in sequence.
In some situations, components don’t render properly in stories, such as when dynamically-calculated container widths are zero or contents are blank. The cause for this is as-yet unknown, but an unfortunate workaround like this utility class can help in the meantime, by delaying the insertion of the component until the container element has been fully rendered:
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';
import { next } from '@ember/runloop';
export default EmberObject.extend({
init() {
this._super(...arguments);
this.set('complete', false);
next(this, () => {
this.set('complete', true);
});
},
});
Here’s an example of it being used in a story:
export let Standard = () => {
return {
template: hbs`
<div class="block" style="height:50px; width:200px;">
{{#if delayedTruth.complete}}
<DistributionBar @data={{distributionBarData}} />
{{/if}}
</div>
`,
context: {
delayedTruth: DelayedTruth.create(),
distributionBarData: [
{ label: 'one', value: 10 },
{ label: 'two', value: 20 },
],
},
};
};
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.