Add SpinKit loading spinners to your ember-cli project

Install

ember install ember-cli-spinkit

Usage

ember generate spinkit-<name of spinner>

For example:

ember generate spinkit-double-bounce

Available Spinners (Demo)

rotating-plane

fading-circle

folding-cube

double-bounce

wave

wandering-cubes

pulse

chasing-dots

three-bounce

circle

cube-grid

In your template, presumably your loading.hbs, include the spinner by adding

{{spinkit-double-bounce}}

Note: You can have multiple spinners in your project! You are not limited to one spinner. Simply call ember generate spinkit-<name of spinner> multiple times.

Color

By default the spinner color is #333 .

Check the SpinKit project or use your browser's inspector to see which CSS classes you should overwrite.