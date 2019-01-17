ember-cli addon that provides a simple identity map for ember.js web applications
ember install ember-cli-simple-store
//create or update person model
simpleStore.push("person", {id: 1, name: "toran"});
//create or update multiple person models - observers are notified only once all models have been created or updated
simpleStore.pushArray("person", [{id: 1, name: "john"}, {id: 2, name: "jane"}]);
//remove person model with id=123
simpleStore.remove("person", 123);
//find all person models
simpleStore.find("person");
//find a single person model with id=123
simpleStore.find("person", 123);
//find all person models with account_id=789
simpleStore.find("person", {account_id: 789});
//find all person models with name toran and salary > 100
var filter = function(person) {
var name = person.get("name");
var salary = person.get("salary");
return name === "toran" && salary > 100;
}
simpleStore.find("person", filter);
//find the first person model
simpleStore.findOne("person");
//clear the entire identity map of all person models
simpleStore.clear("person");
//clear the entire identity map of all models
simpleStore.clear();
Below I'll show how you can use the store with a simple ember object to find/add/remove/update
The full example below relies on a small xhr addon PromiseMixin
import Ember from "ember";
import PromiseMixin from "ember-promise/mixins/promise";
var PersonRepository = Ember.Object.extend({
simpleStore: Ember.inject.service(),
find() {
var simpleStore = this.get("simpleStore");
return PromiseMixin.xhr("/api/people/", "GET").then(function(response) {
response.forEach(function(person) {
simpleStore.push("person", person);
});
return simpleStore.find("person");
});
},
findById(id) {
var simpleStore = this.get("simpleStore");
return simpleStore.find("person", id);
},
insert(person) {
var simpleStore = this.get("simpleStore");
var hash = {data: JSON.stringify(person)};
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve,reject) {
return PromiseMixin.xhr("/api/people/", "POST", hash).then(function(persisted) {
var inserted = simpleStore.push("person", persisted);
resolve(inserted);
}, function(err) {
reject(err);
});
});
},
update(person) {
var person_id = person.get("id");
var hash = {data: JSON.stringify(person)};
var endpoint = "/api/people/%@/".fmt(person_id);
return PromiseMixin.xhr(endpoint, "PUT", hash);
},
remove(person) {
var simpleStore = this.get("simpleStore");
var person_id = person.get("id");
var endpoint = "/api/people/%@/".fmt(person_id);
return new Ember.RSVP.Promise(function(resolve,reject) {
return PromiseMixin.xhr(endpoint, "DELETE").then(function(arg) {
simpleStore.remove("person", person_id);
resolve(arg);
}, function(err) {
reject(err);
});
});
}
});
export default PersonRepository;
A one-to-many example might look something like this
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Object.extend({
simpleStore: Ember.inject.service(),
role: Ember.computed.alias('belongs_to.firstObject'),
belongs_to: Ember.computed(function() {
let userId = this.get('id');
let simpleStore = this.get('simpleStore');
let filter = function(role) {
let users = role.get('users');
return Ember.$.inArray(userId, users) > -1;
};
return simpleStore.find('role', filter);
})
});
//a test to show how this api works from the outside
test('role property returns associated model or undefined', function(assert) {
let user = simpleStore.push('user', {id: 1});
simpleStore.push('role', {id: 2, name: 'Admin', users: [1]});
let role = user.get('role');
assert.equal(role.get('id'), 2);
assert.equal(role.get('name'), 'Admin');
role.set('users', []);
role = user.get('role');
assert.equal(role, undefined);
});
If you want the ability to track if your model is dirty use the attr for each field and the Model to get save/rollback
import { attr, Model } from "ember-cli-simple-store/model";
var Person = Model.extend({
firstName: attr(),
lastName: attr(),
fullName: function() {
var first = this.get("firstName");
var last = this.get("lastName");
return first + " " + last;
}.property("firstName", "lastName")
});
//save your object to reset isDirty
var person = Person.create({id: 1, firstName: "x", lastName: "y"});
person.set("firstName", "toran");
person.save();
//rollback your object to reset isDirty and restore it
person.set("firstName", "foobar");
person.rollback();
If you want to know if an individual property isDirty you can ask like so
person.get("firstNameIsDirty"); //undefined
person.set("firstName", "foobar");
person.get("firstNameIsDirty"); //true
For new forms that start with undefined properties you can define the default state for isDirty. Example: you have a model that is bound to a form with a checkbox input. The create form starts with a new model so each bound property is undefined. If the user decides to check the bound checkbox (setting the value to true) and then decides to uncheck it (setting the value to false) you would expect the form is not dirty - but because undefined !== false you find the model is dirty. To prevent this behavior set a default value for dirty tracking on the models attr like so.
var Animal = Model.extend({
omnivore: attr(false)
});
var animal = Animal.create();
animal.get("omnivore"); //undefined
animal.get("isDirty"); //false
animal.set("omnivore", true);
animal.get("isDirty"); //true
animal.set("omnivore", false);
animal.get("isDirty"); //false
By default, simple store will use the 'id' property on your records as the primary key. If you wish to override this, reopen your
model class and add a
primaryKey attribute.
var Food = Ember.Object.extend({
food_id: null,
calories: null
});
Food.reopenClass({
primaryKey: 'food_id'
});
simpleStore.push('food', {
food_id: 5,
calories: 500
});
// Returns the pushed record
simpleStore.find('food', 5);
Simplest example with the least amount of complexity (tests included)
https://github.com/toranb/kanban-board-without-ember-data
Simple example running ember 2.4
https://github.com/toranb/ember-2-skeleton-app
Async example that will paint right away (loading section included w/ tests)
https://github.com/toranb/async-kanban-board-store-example
Async example with relationships (loading section included w/ tests)
https://github.com/toranb/async-kanban-with-relationships-store-example
Dirty tracking example with both save and rollback
https://github.com/toranb/ember-cli-store-dirty-tracking-example
npm install
ember test
Copyright © 2015 Toran Billups http://toranbillups.com
Licensed under the MIT License