This repository is deprecated. Ember Simple Auth 1.0 is distributed as an Ember CLI Addon that contains all of the previously individual parts of the library.
This is an npm package that contains the Ember Simple Auth base library packaged as an Ember CLI Addon.
Ember Simple Auth requires at least Ember CLI 0.0.44.
To install simply run
ember install ember-cli-simple-auth
in your Ember CLI project's root.
If you're using Ember CLI 0.2.2 or older, run
ember install:addon ember-cli-simple-auth
If you're using Ember CLI 0.1.4 or older, run
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-simple-auth
ember generate ember-cli-simple-auth
Ember Simple Auth uses the Ember CLI project's configuration as defined in
config/environment.js. Configure values for
ENV['simple-auth'], e.g.:
ENV['simple-auth'] = {
serverTokenRevocationEndpoint: '/revoke'
};
For the actual Ember Simple Auth repository see https://github.com/simplabs/ember-simple-auth
This addon comes with some generators that help with creating custom authenticators, authorizers, session stores or sessions:
ember generate authenticator custom
ember generate authorizer custom
ember generate session-store custom
ember generate session custom