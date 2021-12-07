openbase logo
ember-cli-showdown

by empress
6.0.1 (see all)

Ember component to render markdown into HTML.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.2K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-showdown

Ember Observer Score

This addon provides a component that transforms Markdown into valid HTML.

  • Fastboot compatible

Requirements

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Usage

From within your Ember CLI application, run the following:

  • ember install ember-cli-showdown

Passing a markdown string inline:

{{markdown-to-html "#Markdown is cool [link](http://emberjs.com)"}}

<!-- Output -->
<h1>Markdown is cool <a href="http://emberjs.com">link</a></h1>

You can also pass a bound value:

{{markdown-to-html postContent}}

Showdown Options

You can use configuration settings from Showdown:

{{markdown-to-html
  markdown=postContent
  strikethrough=true
  literalMidWordUnderscores=true
  simplifiedAutoLink=true}}

Global Showdown Options

Global options are supported as of 2.11.x. This lets you define options that will be used for showdown options that were not provided as an attribute.

An example where you always want to auto link:

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {
    showdown: {
      simplifiedAutoLink: true
    }
  }

  return ENV;
}

Showdown Extensions

You can load Showdown Extensions by specifying the "extensions" property when initializing your component:

{{markdown-to-html
  markdown=postContent
  extensions=myExtensionList}}

{{markdown-to-html
  markdown=postContent
  extensions='foo bar baz'}}

(myExtensionList can be an array of strings or a space separated string)

Note that you'll have to register your extensions with Showdown first. For example, in an initializer:

// app/initializers/register-showdown-extensions.js
import showdown from 'showdown';

export function initialize() {
  showdown.extension("myExtensionName", function() {
    return [{
      type: 'html',
      regex: '<blockquote>',
      replace: '<blockquote class="blockquote">'
    }];
  });
}

export default {
  name: 'register-showdown-extensions',
  initialize
};

3.x to 4.3 migration

  • Global showdown is no longer supported. Must be imported via import showdown from 'showdown'
  • Remove any use of FastBoot.require('require') with import showdown from 'showdown'

Dependencies

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

