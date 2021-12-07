This addon provides a component that transforms Markdown into valid HTML.
From within your Ember CLI application, run the following:
ember install ember-cli-showdown
Passing a markdown string inline:
{{markdown-to-html "#Markdown is cool [link](http://emberjs.com)"}}
<!-- Output -->
<h1>Markdown is cool <a href="http://emberjs.com">link</a></h1>
You can also pass a bound value:
{{markdown-to-html postContent}}
You can use configuration settings from Showdown:
{{markdown-to-html
markdown=postContent
strikethrough=true
literalMidWordUnderscores=true
simplifiedAutoLink=true}}
Global options are supported as of 2.11.x. This lets you define options that will be used for showdown options that were not provided as an attribute.
An example where you always want to auto link:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
showdown: {
simplifiedAutoLink: true
}
}
return ENV;
}
You can load Showdown Extensions by specifying the "extensions" property when initializing your component:
{{markdown-to-html
markdown=postContent
extensions=myExtensionList}}
{{markdown-to-html
markdown=postContent
extensions='foo bar baz'}}
(
myExtensionList can be an array of strings or a space separated string)
Note that you'll have to register your extensions with Showdown first. For example, in an initializer:
// app/initializers/register-showdown-extensions.js
import showdown from 'showdown';
export function initialize() {
showdown.extension("myExtensionName", function() {
return [{
type: 'html',
regex: '<blockquote>',
replace: '<blockquote class="blockquote">'
}];
});
}
export default {
name: 'register-showdown-extensions',
initialize
};
showdown is no longer supported. Must be imported via
import showdown from 'showdown'
FastBoot.require('require') with
import showdown from 'showdown'
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.