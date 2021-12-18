An Ember CLI add-on to support adding variables
to the generated index.html file's
head tag.
<html>
<head>
<meta name='your-app-token' content='example:app:token'>
<meta name='your-app-user-location' content='Denver'>
<meta name='your-app-json-data' content='{"foo":"bar"}'>
</head>
</html>
This is handy when you need to dynamically insert variables from your application server, such as a session application token to communicate with your API or a user's location based on their request IP address.
You can modify the blank
content tags on your generated index.html file using
a library like Cheerio.
You need to install and configure this add-on for it to work properly.
In your CLI project, run
ember install ember-cli-server-variables
Add a
serverVariables block your
environment.js file.
Configuration Variables:
ENV.modulePrefix.
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
serverVariables: {
tagPrefix: 'your-app',
vars: ['app-token', 'user-location', 'key']
}
};
...
if (environment === 'development') {
ENV.serverVariables.defaults = {
'app-token': 'dev-app-token',
'user-location': 'Denver'
};
}
};
This plugin provides a service to retrieve the server variables in your Ember app. You can use it like this:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
serverVariablesService: Ember.inject.service('serverVariables'),
userLocation: Ember.computed.reads('serverVariablesService.userLocation')
});
Some tips & tricks if something isn't working correctly.
{{content-for 'server-variables'}} tag is present in your
app/index.html file
This is how we insert the meta tags into your app. We try to do this automatically
when you
ember install this addon, but there are potentially times where this
operation could fail. Your
app/index.html file should look something like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<title>Dummy</title>
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
{{content-for 'head'}}
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/vendor.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="assets/dummy.css">
<!-- THIS IS THE IMPORTANT BIT! -->
{{content-for 'server-variables'}}
<!-------------------------------->
{{content-for 'head-footer'}}
</head>
<body>
{{content-for 'body'}}
<script src="assets/vendor.js"></script>
<script src="assets/dummy.js"></script>
{{content-for 'body-footer'}}
</body>
</html>
vars array in your
config/environment.js file
Make sure that you followed the configuration instructions to get your vars defined.
git clone this repository
npm install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
See the Contributing guide for details. For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.