An Ember CLI add-on to support adding variables to the generated index.html file's head tag.

< html > < head > < meta name = 'your-app-token' content = 'example:app:token' > < meta name = 'your-app-user-location' content = 'Denver' > < meta name = 'your-app-json-data' content = '{"foo":"bar"}' > </ head > </ html >

This is handy when you need to dynamically insert variables from your application server, such as a session application token to communicate with your API or a user's location based on their request IP address.

You can modify the blank content tags on your generated index.html file using a library like Cheerio.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Usage

You need to install and configure this add-on for it to work properly.

Installation

In your CLI project, run

ember install ember-cli-server-variables

Configuration

Add a serverVariables block your environment.js file.

Configuration Variables:

vars ( required ): An array of your server variables. Convention is to use dasherized names.

): An array of your server variables. Convention is to use dasherized names. tagPrefix: a prefix to append to every meta tag to avoid collision. Defaults to ENV.modulePrefix .

. defaults: a POJO of default values for your server variables. Note: If you don't provide defaults, the fallback is a blank string. Most of the time you'll probably want to only provide defaults in development mode.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { serverVariables : { tagPrefix : 'your-app' , vars : [ 'app-token' , 'user-location' , 'key' ] } }; ... if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV.serverVariables.defaults = { 'app-token' : 'dev-app-token' , 'user-location' : 'Denver' }; } };

Usage

This plugin provides a service to retrieve the server variables in your Ember app. You can use it like this:

export default Ember.Component.extend({ serverVariablesService : Ember.inject.service( 'serverVariables' ), userLocation : Ember.computed.reads( 'serverVariablesService.userLocation' ) });

Troubleshooting

Some tips & tricks if something isn't working correctly.

Check that the {{content-for 'server-variables'}} tag is present in your app/index.html file

This is how we insert the meta tags into your app. We try to do this automatically when you ember install this addon, but there are potentially times where this operation could fail. Your app/index.html file should look something like this:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < title > Dummy </ title > < meta name = "description" content = "" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > {{content-for 'head'}} < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/vendor.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "assets/dummy.css" > {{content-for 'server-variables'}} {{content-for 'head-footer'}} </ head > < body > {{content-for 'body'}} < script src = "assets/vendor.js" > </ script > < script src = "assets/dummy.js" > </ script > {{content-for 'body-footer'}} </ body > </ html >

Ensure you've defined a vars array in your config/environment.js file

Make sure that you followed the configuration instructions to get your vars defined.

Development

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

See the Contributing guide for details. For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.