ember-cli-sentry

by ember-cli-sentry
4.1.0 (see all)

Error tracking via Sentry for Ember.js apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-sentry

An ember-cli addon adding Sentry support.

Requirements

  • Node.js 6 or higher is required to use this addon
  • Ember CLI 2.13 or higher is required to use this addon

Install

ember install ember-cli-sentry

Usage

TLDR

// config/environment.js

module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {

    /* config */

    sentry: {
      dsn: 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>'
    }
  }
}

Complete config

// config/environment.js

module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {

    /* config */

    sentry: {
      /**
       * The only mandatory parameter.
       *
       * @type {String}
       */
      dsn: 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>',

      /**
       * Sets Raven.debug property when running `Raven.config`.
       *
       * @type {Boolean}
       * @default true
       */
      debug: true,

      /**
       * If set to true, it will prevent Raven.js from being initialized.
       * Errors and logs will be logged to the console (default) instead of
       * being reported by Raven.
       *
       * @type {Boolean}
       * @default undefined
       */
      development: false,
      
      /**
       * Pass the environment to Raven.js
       *
       * @type {String}
       * @default undefined
       */
      environment: environment,

      /**
       * If set to true, addon will try to have Ember.onerror
       * and Ember.RSVP.on('error') captured by Raven.
       *
       * @type {Boolean}
       * @default true
       */
      globalErrorCatching: true,

      /**
       * Raven.js option.
       *
       * @type {Array}
       * @default []
       */
      includePaths: [],

      /**
       * Raven.js option.
       *
       * @type {Array}
       * @default []
       */
      whitelistUrls: [],

      /**
       * Options to pass directly to Raven.js. Note: whitelistUrls and
       * includePaths in this will take precedence
       * over the above.
       *
       * @default {}
       */
      ravenOptions: {},
    }
  }
}

Content Security Policy

To allow Ravenjs to work properly, you need to add a couple of thing to the content security policy rules:

'script-src': "'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'",
'img-src': "data: app.getsentry.com",
'connect-src': "'self' app.getsentry.com"

Meaningless stack traces?

See this issue.

Example

The dummy application in tests is a working example with a couple of logging here and there, and a default logger.

Licence

MIT

