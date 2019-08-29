An ember-cli addon adding Sentry support.
ember install ember-cli-sentry
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* config */
sentry: {
dsn: 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>'
}
}
}
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
/* config */
sentry: {
/**
* The only mandatory parameter.
*
* @type {String}
*/
dsn: 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>',
/**
* Sets Raven.debug property when running `Raven.config`.
*
* @type {Boolean}
* @default true
*/
debug: true,
/**
* If set to true, it will prevent Raven.js from being initialized.
* Errors and logs will be logged to the console (default) instead of
* being reported by Raven.
*
* @type {Boolean}
* @default undefined
*/
development: false,
/**
* Pass the environment to Raven.js
*
* @type {String}
* @default undefined
*/
environment: environment,
/**
* If set to true, addon will try to have Ember.onerror
* and Ember.RSVP.on('error') captured by Raven.
*
* @type {Boolean}
* @default true
*/
globalErrorCatching: true,
/**
* Raven.js option.
*
* @type {Array}
* @default []
*/
includePaths: [],
/**
* Raven.js option.
*
* @type {Array}
* @default []
*/
whitelistUrls: [],
/**
* Options to pass directly to Raven.js. Note: whitelistUrls and
* includePaths in this will take precedence
* over the above.
*
* @default {}
*/
ravenOptions: {},
}
}
}
To allow Ravenjs to work properly, you need to add a couple of thing to the content security policy rules:
'script-src': "'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'",
'img-src': "data: app.getsentry.com",
'connect-src': "'self' app.getsentry.com"
See this issue.
The dummy application in tests is a working example with a couple of logging here and there, and a default logger.