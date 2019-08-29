An ember-cli addon adding Sentry support.

Requirements

Node.js 6 or higher is required to use this addon

Ember CLI 2.13 or higher is required to use this addon

Install

ember install ember-cli-sentry

Usage

TLDR

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { sentry : { dsn : 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>' } } }

Complete config

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { sentry : { dsn : 'https://<dummykey>@app.getsentry.com/<dummyproject>' , debug : true , development : false , environment : environment, globalErrorCatching : true , includePaths : [], whitelistUrls : [], ravenOptions : {}, } } }

Content Security Policy

To allow Ravenjs to work properly, you need to add a couple of thing to the content security policy rules:

'script-src' : "'self' 'unsafe-inline' 'unsafe-eval'" , 'img-src' : "data: app.getsentry.com" , 'connect-src' : "'self' app.getsentry.com"

Meaningless stack traces?

See this issue.

Example

The dummy application in tests is a working example with a couple of logging here and there, and a default logger.

Licence

MIT