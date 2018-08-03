An Ember and Selectize integration, packaged as an Ember-cli addon. Check Selectize and Ember-cli!
Check (old demo): http://miguelcobain.github.io/ember-selectize
ember install ember-cli-selectize
This addon provides an
ember-selectize component.
Its usage should be very similar to
Ember.Select, but with additional features.
{{ember-selectize
content=controller.items
optionValuePath="content.id"
optionLabelPath="content.name"
selection=model.item
placeholder="Select an item" }}
|Property
|Description
|
content
|Array containing all the options to select from
|
selection
|Ember-selectize will set this property to the selection that was made. Usually some property on a model, for example. If
multiple is
true, then it should be an array.
|
value
|Ember-selectize will set this property to the *value of the selection* that was made. It is not currently supported in multiple selection mode.
|
optionValuePath
|Selectize requires a unique hash for each option available. Set this to a path to such a property on your options. Prefix with
content.. Example:
content.id
|
optionLabelPath
|Set this to a path where selectize can get a label for display. Computed properties are many times useful for this. If Ember-selectize detects a "falsy" value, it will use an empty string. Example:
content.name
|
plugins
|Set this to a comma delimited list of selectize plugins to override the default plugin selection (currently remove_button). Note, not all plugins have been tested to work with ember-cli-selectize, YMMV. Example:
restore_on_backspace,drag_drop
|
placeholder or
prompt
|Set any of these to display a text when there is no choice made. Example
"Please select an option"
|
disabled
|If
true disables changes in selectize
|
multiple
|If
true ember-selectize will enter multiple mode.
selection is an array of options.
|
sortField
|Pass a string of a property to sort by. You can also pass an array of objects
[{ field: 'someProperty', direction: 'asc' }, {/*...*/}]. See selectize usage for details. Example:
"name"
|
sortDirection
|If
sortField is a string, specify the direction. Example:
"asc" or
"desc". This is ignored if
sortField is an array (you can specify direction inside that array).
|
searchField
|If
searchField is a string, it specifies what field should be searched on. It also accepts an array to search on multiple fields, e.g.,
['label', 'value']. Defaults to
'label'.
|
filter
|This property will have the text that the user entered to filter options. Useful for searching options in server from a large set.
|
loading
|When
true ember-selectize adds a loading class to selectize wrapper. Just like selectize does. Then you can customize. Useful with async relationships or "finds" in Ember-Data:
loading=types.isPending.
|
optionFunction,
itemFunction,
optionCreateFunction,
optgroupHeaderFunction,
optgroupFunction
|Will be called on the component with two parameters
data and
escape.
escape is a function to escape text. These functions are expected to build the desired html and return it as a string or DOM elements. These functions take precedence over their
Component counterparts.
|
optionComponent,
itemComponent,
optionCreateComponent,
optgroupHeaderComponent
and
optgroupComponent
|Render using components! Functions (see above) take precedence over components, so if you do strange things like setting
optionFunction and
optionComponent, the latter will be ignored. Inside your component and template
data will contain the data for the current item being rendered. An example component could be
Hi, {{data.firstname}}!
|
required
|If
true adds
required attribute
ember-selectize also supports selectize's general options, excluding
options and
items (equivalent to
content and
selection respectively).
Ember is moving towards a paradigm that encourages the use of actions. With this in mind, ember selectize provides a set of actions. The goal is to not use two way data bindings, that is, you pass the data to your components, but the components send actions up to let you (and only you) change the data. Here are the actions the ember selectize supports:
|Action
|Description
|
create-item
|Sent when the user creates a tag. The text is sent as a parameter.
|
update-filter
|Sent when the user types in the input element (functional equivalent of observing
filter property)
|
select-item /
select-value
|Sent when the user selects an item (functional equivalent of observing
selection property). The selected object is sent as a parameter. When the user deselects the option, parameter is
null. `select-value` is identical, but gets the selected value passed in.
|
add-item /
add-value
|sent when the user selects an item in multiple mode. The added object is sent as a parameter. `add-value` is identical, but gets the added value passed in.
|
remove-item /
remove-value
|Sent when the user deselects an item in multiple mode. The removed object is sent as a parameter. `remove-value` is identical, but gets the removed value passed in.
|
on-focus
|Sent when the control gains focus.
|
on-blur
|Sent when the control loses focus.
|
on-init
|Sent once the control is completely initialized.
|
score
|Overrides the default score() method if a cutom one is passed as an option to the component.
Ember selectize supports both APIs.
More info:
We will folow Ember Select's approach, which is really flexible:
Ember-selectize supports two flavors of option grouping.
#1 optionGroupPath
Set
optionGroupPath to a path for a property to group for.
Example:
[
{
id: 1,
category: 'Nature',
title: 'This title will appear on select'
},
{
id: 2,
category: 'Nature',
title: 'This title will appear on select'
},
{
id: 3,
category: 'Another category',
title: 'This title will appear on select'
},
//...
]
optionGroupPath would be
"content.category", which would group items according to that property automatically.
like
{{ember-selectize optionGroupPath="content.category"}}
#2 groupedContent
If you prefer you can group your items yourself and pass them to ember selectize.
Just set the property
groupedContent to an array with the following format:
[
{
label: 'Nature',
content: [
{
id: 1,
title: 'This title will appear on select'
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'This title will appear on select'
}
]
},
{
label: 'Another category',
content: [
//...
]
},
//...
]
and in your template
{{ember-selectize groupedContent=someArray}}
You can customize which theme to use in your Brocfile.
//your-app/Brocfile.js
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-selectize': {
//valid values are `default`, `bootstrap2`, `bootstrap3` or false
'theme': 'bootstrap3'
}
});
module.exports = app.toTree();
If you want to use the default theme, you don't need to specify any option.
If you don't want to include any css at all for some reason, simply assign
false or any "falsy" value to the
theme option.
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.