This is a reinvention of the select view. It is designed to offer a Bootstrap style and function. It is highly inspired from the jQuery plugin bootstrap-select but designed for Ember-CLI apps specifically. It supports single and multiple select. It adds select all/none, and search filtering for multiple selections.

See the demo for examples, usage, and code snippits.

Dependencies

Version 2.0 is designed for Ember CLI 1.13 or greater. If you want to use an older unsupported version of ember take a look at the last 1.x release.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-select-picker

Using

In your templates simply replace the usual {{select …}} with {{select-picker …}} . This addon is implemented as a component since the core Ember team is deprecating views. It is down-grades (read: backwards compatible) to mobile by keeping a select view in sync under the hood.

More options and examples are available on the demo site.

{{select-picker value=myModel.myAttr content=mySelectContents optionGroupPath="group" optionLabelPath="content.label" optionValuePath="content.value"}}

Running Tests

npm test - Test with Ember release, beta, and canary

- Test with Ember release, beta, and canary ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.