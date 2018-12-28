openbase logo
ecs

ember-cli-select-picker

by Devin Weaver
2.3.8 (see all)

An enhanced Boostrap styled select component addon for Ember CLI

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-cli-select-picker npm version build status

This is a reinvention of the select view. It is designed to offer a Bootstrap style and function. It is highly inspired from the jQuery plugin bootstrap-select but designed for Ember-CLI apps specifically. It supports single and multiple select. It adds select all/none, and search filtering for multiple selections.

See the demo for examples, usage, and code snippits.

Dependencies

Version 2.0 is designed for Ember CLI 1.13 or greater. If you want to use an older unsupported version of ember take a look at the last 1.x release.

Installation

  • ember install ember-cli-select-picker

Using

In your templates simply replace the usual {{select …}} with {{select-picker …}}. This addon is implemented as a component since the core Ember team is deprecating views. It is down-grades (read: backwards compatible) to mobile by keeping a select view in sync under the hood.

More options and examples are available on the demo site.

{{select-picker value=myModel.myAttr
                content=mySelectContents
                optionGroupPath="group"
                optionLabelPath="content.label"
                optionValuePath="content.value"}}

Running Tests

  • npm test - Test with Ember release, beta, and canary
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

