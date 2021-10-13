Ember CLI Segment

Ember CLI Segment provides an easy way to integrate your Ember application with Segment.com.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

ember-auto-import v2 or above

For compatibility with Ember v1.13, use version 2.1.0 For compatibility with Ember v2.18, use version 4.4.0

Installation

ember install ember-cli-segment

Configuration

Configuration options can be placed in your config/environment.js under the segment key.

Segment key

You must provide your segment write key in order to correctly send events to segment.

ENV.segment = { WRITE_KEY : 'your_segment_write_key' };

Segment proxy

ENV.segment = { proxyDomain : 'https://segmentproxy.mydomain.com/' };

Logging

To get logs when events are fired to segment, you must enable it. Default value is false .

ENV.segment = { LOG_EVENT_TRACKING : true };

Disable Segment Integration

You can disable segment integration with enabled option, however, segment scripts will still be inserted in your page. Default value is true .

ENV.segment = { enabled : false };

When disabled, you can call tracking methods of segment service but they will not call methods of analytics.js . In this way you can disable segment for development builds, for example. It can be enabled later by calling enable() method of segment service. Segment's script still will be loaded on startup. More about the enable() method below.

There is an option available to disable the default page tracking on the application.didTransition event. If you do not disable this option then tracking events will by default be sent to Segment.

ENV.segment = { defaultPageTrack : false };

There is an option available to disable the default identify function on the application.didTransition event. If you do not disable this option then identify events will by default be sent to Segment.

ENV.segment = { defaultIdentifyUser : false };

Usage

The addon exposes a service that you can inject in routes, components and more.

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Component.extend({ segment : service() });

Segment ready

You can wait for segment readyness:

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @service segment; constructor () { super (...arguments); this .segment.ready( () => { console .log( 'segment is ready' ); }); } }

Tracking Page Views

Your router will automatically send a page view event to Segment using the method page under window.analytics everytime the URL changes.

If you want to include page category and name or modify some properties, you can define trackPageView method in application controller, like this:

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ segment : service(), trackPageView : function ( ) { this .get( 'segment' ).trackPageView( this .controller.currentPath); } });

If you need to call page tracking manually for some reason, you can do it using the following method in the service.

this .get( 'segment' ).trackPageView();

The method trackPageView can receive a parameter that's the page url, if not provided it will fetch from window.location .

Tracking Other Events

You will probably need to track other events manually as well. We got you covered! Since we have the service, it's really straightforward to do it.

Let's say that you need to track an event when the user submits an form in your router.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ segment : service(), actions : { submit : function ( ) { this .get( 'segment' ).trackEvent( 'Creates a new post' ); } } });

trackEvent can receive additional properties as well:

this .get( 'segment' ).trackEvent( 'Creates a new post' , { title : 'Creating a Ember CLI application' });

All the parameters you can provide are: event , properties , options , callback in this order.

Identifying the User

We will automatically call identifyUser method from your application route everytime the URL changes. Inside this method, you should call this.get('segment').identifyUser passing the parameters that you want to send to Segment.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ segment : service(), identifyUser : function ( ) { this .get( 'segment' ).identifyUser( 1 , { name : 'Josemar Luedke' }); } });

You should have in mind that you should make a conditional validation to check if the user is currently logged in. For example:

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ segment : service(), identifyUser : function ( ) { if ( this .get( 'currentUser' )) { this .get( 'segment' ).identifyUser( this .get( 'currentUser.id' ), this .get( 'currentUser' ) ); } } });

All the parameters you can provide are: userId , traits , options , callback in this order.

aliasUser

Additionally we have an aliasUser method avaliable on this.get('segment').aliasUser that you can use when the user logs in in your application.

All the parameters you can provide are: userId , previousId , options , callback in this order.

Group a user

You can add a user to groups manually.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ segment : service(), identifyUser : function ( ) { this .get( 'segment' ).identifyUser( 1 , { name : 'Josemar Luedke' }); this .get( 'segment' ).group( 2 , { name : 'Josemar Luedke Corp' }); } });

Middlewares

Middlewares allow developers to extend Analytics.js with custom code which runs on every event. This code has full access to the DOM and Browser API, and helps customers enrich and transform event payloads.

Analytics.js can be extended using two functions:

addSourceMiddleware(middleware) addDestinationMiddleware(targetIntegration, [middleware1, middleware2, ...])

Source Middleware allows you to manipulate the payload and filter events on a per-source basis, while Destination Middleware allows this on a per destination basis. Middlewares run in the browser.

Using source middleware

var SMW1 = function ( { payload, next, integrations } ) { payload.obj.pageTitle = document .title; next(payload); }; this .segment.addSourceMiddleware(SMW1);

Using destination middleware

var DMW1 = function ( { payload, integration, next } ) { delete payload.obj.pageTitle; next(payload); }; analytics.addDestinationMiddleware( 'integrationA' , [DMW1]);

Disabling and enabling at runtime

You can disable/enable segment completely by calling disable() / enable() . In this case any calls to tracking methods (like tracking events, page views, identifying users) will be ignored. These methods have the same effect as enabled option in configuration. Segment script still will be loaded on startup.

You can disable or enable default page tracking ( disableDefaultPageTrack() / enableDefaultPageTrack() ) and default identify calls ( disableDefaultIdentifyUser() / enableDefaultIdentifyUser() )

FastBoot

This addon will not break fastBoot, however, it will only execute in the browser. Since we use window.analytics to call segment and we don't have it in fastboot land, the addon will not be executed in fastboot.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.