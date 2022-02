Cross browser testing for your ember-cli app using SauceLabs.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-sauce

Usage

Get a SauceLabs account.

Make sure Sauce credentials are set in env: SAUCE_USERNAME - your SauceLabs username SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY - your SauceLabs API/Access key.

Add browsers using ember sauce --help

During test runs an open Sauce Connect tunnel is required. You can create a tunnel using the following command:

ember sauce:connect

Use a different port

Some browsers (e.g. Safari & Edge) don't work with the default testem port and require a different port for now.

ember test -- test -port 7000

Please vote on https://saucelabs.ideas.aha.io/ideas/SLIDEA-I-284, to have this working out of the box.

Use a different Sauce Connect Proxy version

If you want to use a different Sauce Connect Proxy version, set the SAUCE_VERSION environment variable.

SAUCE_VERSION= "4.4.12" ember sauce:connect

Using on Travis

Add SAUCE_USERNAME , SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY and the following script to your .travis.yml

before_script: - ember sauce:connect after_script: - ember sauce:disconnect

Happy testing!

