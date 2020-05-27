ember-cli-sass uses Sass to preprocess your ember-cli app's styles, and provides support for source maps and include paths. It provides support for the common use case for Ember.js projects:

Source maps by default in development

Support for outputPaths configuration

configuration Provides the ability to specify include paths

Edit SASS in Chrome Dev Tools

Installation

ember install ember-cli-sass

Addon Development

If you want to use ember-cli-sass in an addon and you want to distribute the compiled CSS it must be installed as a dependency so that addon/styles/addon.scss is compiled into dist/assets/vendor.css . This can be done using:

npm install --save ember-cli-sass sass

Using a different Sass implementation

By default this addon uses a distribution of Dart Sass that is compiled to pure JavaScript. Dart Sass is the reference implementation for Sass, but it does provides significantly slower compilation times than LibSass (via node-sass ).

If you would like to use an alternative implementation (e.g. node-sass ), you must pass a Sass implementation to the sassOptions config property in ember-cli-build.js (or in Brocfile.js if you are using an Ember CLI version older than 1.13):

var nodeSass = require ( 'node-sass' ); var app = new EmberApp({ sassOptions : { implementation : nodeSass } });

By default this addon will compile app/styles/app.scss into dist/assets/app.css and produce a source map for your delectation.

If you want more control, you can pass additional options to sassOptions :

includePaths : an array of include paths

: an array of include paths onlyIncluded : true/false whether to use only what is in app/styles and includePaths . This may helps with performance, particularly when using NPM linked modules

: true/false whether to use only what is in and . This may helps with performance, particularly when using NPM linked modules sourceMap : controls whether to generate sourceMaps, defaults to true in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to options.outputFile + '.map'

: controls whether to generate sourceMaps, defaults to in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to extension : specifies the file extension for the input files, defaults to scss . Set to sass if you want to use .sass instead.

: specifies the file extension for the input files, defaults to . Set to if you want to use instead. passthrough : an optional hash of broccoli-funnel configuration for files from the styles tree to be passed through to dist

: an optional hash of broccoli-funnel configuration for files from the styles tree to be passed through to See broccoli-sass-source-maps for a list of other supported options.

Processing multiple files

If you need to process multiple files, it can be done by configuring the output paths in your ember-cli-build.js :

var app = new EmberApp({ outputPaths : { app : { css : { 'app' : '/assets/application-name.css' , 'themes/alpha' : '/assets/themes/alpha.css' } } } });

Source Maps

Source maps work for reading with no configuration, but to edit the SASS in the Dev Tools you need to configure your Workspace:

Open app.scss in Dev Tools (you can use ⌘P and search for "app.scss") Right click in the Sources panel on the right of the Sources tab and select Add Folder to Workspace Select the root directory of your project Right click on app.scss and select Map to File System Resource... Select app.scss from your project directory

Example

The following example assumes your bower packages are installed into bower_components/ .

Install some SASS:

bower install --save foundation

Specify some include paths in your ember-cli-build.js :

var app = new EmberApp({ sassOptions : { includePaths : [ 'bower_components/foundation/scss' ] } });

Import some deps into your app.scss:

@ import 'foundation' ;

Addon Usage

To compile SASS within an ember-cli addon, there are a few additional steps:

Include your styles in addon/styles/addon.scss . Ensure you've installed ember-cli-sass and either sass or node-sass under dependencies in your package.json . Define an included function in your app: module .exports = { name : 'my-addon' , included : function ( /* app */ ) { this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); } }; If you omit this step, it will throw the following error: Cannot read property 'sassOptions' of undefined TypeError: Cannot read property 'sassOptions' of undefined at Class .module.exports.sassOptions (~/my-plugin/node_modules/ember-cli-sass/ index .js: 43 : 48 ) Make sure your dummy app contains an app.scss If you run ember build dist , your styles from addon/styles/addon.scss should appear correctly in dist/assets/vendor.css

Alternative Addon Usage

As an alternative to the above, some addons may choose to allow their SASS to be used in the parent app, rather than the compiled CSS. This has the advantage of easily allowing users to use and override your SASS. The steps for this setup are as follows:

Instead of including your styles in addon/styles/addon.scss , place them in app/styles/your-addon-name.scss . Document that your user can now add @import 'your-addon-name'; to their app.scss file. In the lines before this import they can choose to override any variables your addon marks with default. Ensure steps 2, 3 and 4 are completed as per the standard addon usage section above.

Usage within in-repo addon and in-repo engine

To re-use SASS definitions from an in-repo-addon within an in-repo-engine, you need to add the in-repo addons' path to the includePaths . So basically if you have a directory layout like this (where common is an in-repo addon):

app └── lib ├── my-in-repo-engine │ ├── addon │ │ └── styles │ │ └── addon .scss │ └── index .js └── common └── app └── styles └── common └── vars .scss

The app/lib/my-in-repo-engine/index.js should look like this:

const EngineAddon = require ( 'ember-engines/lib/engine-addon' ); module .exports = EngineAddon.extend({ sassOptions : { includePaths : [ 'lib/common/app/styles' ] }, ... };

and then you can include the definitions inside the engines SASS files via:

@ import "common/vars" ;

Changelog