ember-cli-sass uses Sass to preprocess your ember-cli app's styles, and provides support for source maps and include paths. It provides support for the common use case for Ember.js projects:
outputPaths configuration
ember install ember-cli-sass
If you want to use ember-cli-sass in an addon and you want to distribute the compiled CSS it must be installed as a
dependency so that
addon/styles/addon.scss is compiled into
dist/assets/vendor.css. This can be done using:
npm install --save ember-cli-sass sass
By default this addon uses a distribution of Dart Sass that is compiled to pure JavaScript. Dart Sass is the reference implementation for Sass, but it does provides significantly slower compilation times than LibSass (via
node-sass).
If you would like to use an alternative implementation (e.g.
node-sass), you must
pass a Sass implementation to the
sassOptions config property in
ember-cli-build.js (or in
Brocfile.js if you are
using an Ember CLI version older than 1.13):
var nodeSass = require('node-sass');
var app = new EmberApp({
sassOptions: {
implementation: nodeSass
}
});
By default this addon will compile
app/styles/app.scss into
dist/assets/app.css and produce
a source map for your delectation.
If you want more control, you can pass additional options to
sassOptions:
includePaths: an array of include paths
onlyIncluded: true/false whether to use only what is in
app/styles and
includePaths. This may helps with performance, particularly when using NPM linked modules
sourceMap: controls whether to generate sourceMaps, defaults to
true in development. The sourceMap file will be saved to
options.outputFile + '.map'
extension: specifies the file extension for the input files, defaults to
scss. Set to
sass if you want to use
.sass instead.
passthrough: an optional hash of broccoli-funnel configuration for files from the styles tree to be passed through to
dist
If you need to process multiple files, it can be done by configuring the output paths in your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
outputPaths: {
app: {
css: {
'app': '/assets/application-name.css',
'themes/alpha': '/assets/themes/alpha.css'
}
}
}
});
Source maps work for reading with no configuration, but to edit the SASS in the Dev Tools you need to configure your Workspace:
The following example assumes your bower packages are installed into
bower_components/.
Install some SASS:
bower install --save foundation
Specify some include paths in your
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp({
sassOptions: {
includePaths: [
'bower_components/foundation/scss'
]
}
});
Import some deps into your app.scss:
@import 'foundation'; /* import everything */
/* or just import the bits you need: @import 'foundation/functions'; */
To compile SASS within an ember-cli addon, there are a few additional steps:
Include your styles in
addon/styles/addon.scss.
Ensure you've installed
ember-cli-sass and either
sass or
node-sass
under
dependencies in your
package.json.
Define an
included function in your app:
// in your index.js
module.exports = {
name: 'my-addon',
included: function(/* app */) {
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
}
};
If you omit this step, it will throw the following error:
Cannot read property 'sassOptions' of undefined
TypeError: Cannot read property 'sassOptions' of undefined
at Class.module.exports.sassOptions (~/my-plugin/node_modules/ember-cli-sass/index.js:43:48)
Make sure your dummy app contains an
app.scss
If you run
ember build dist, your styles from
addon/styles/addon.scss
should appear correctly in
dist/assets/vendor.css
As an alternative to the above, some addons may choose to allow their SASS to be used in the parent app, rather than the compiled CSS. This has the advantage of easily allowing users to use and override your SASS. The steps for this setup are as follows:
addon/styles/addon.scss, place them in
app/styles/your-addon-name.scss. Document that your user can now add
@import 'your-addon-name'; to their
app.scss file. In the lines before this import
they can choose to override any variables your addon marks with
default.
To re-use SASS definitions from an in-repo-addon within an in-repo-engine, you
need to add the in-repo addons' path to the
includePaths. So basically if you
have a directory layout like this (where
common is an in-repo addon):
app
└── lib
├── my-in-repo-engine
│ ├── addon
│ │ └── styles
│ │ └── addon.scss
│ └── index.js
└── common
└── app
└── styles
└── common
└── vars.scss
The
app/lib/my-in-repo-engine/index.js should look like this:
const EngineAddon = require('ember-engines/lib/engine-addon');
module.exports = EngineAddon.extend({
sassOptions: {
includePaths: ['lib/common/app/styles']
},
...
};
and then you can include the definitions inside the engines SASS files via:
@import "common/vars";