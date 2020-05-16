Deprecated: ember-cli-release is deprecated. We recommend using release-it instead. If you would like to automate changelog generation as well, you might want to consider rwjblue's setup script. The script automates the setup of release-it with lerna-changelog integration.

Ember CLI addon that defines a release command for bumping the version of your app or addon. It's a streamlined alternative to the npm version command, with a number of additional advantages:

Non-SemVer tagging strategies

Config file for: Custom defaults Promise-friendly hooks

bower.json version replacement

version replacement Annotated tag support

Installation

$ ember install ember-cli-release

This will also generate the config file config/release.js which can be used to provide default options (see below).

Usage

This addon revolves around git tags, and so relies heavily on shelling out to run git commands (unlike the wonderful git-repo-info ).

When invoked with no options:

$ ember release

It will:

Assume that the project uses the SemVer versioning scheme Find the latest tag that is SemVer compliant and increment its PATCH version Replace the version property of package.json and bower.json with the new version Commit all changes to the working tree Create a lightweight git tag with the new version Push the branch and the new tag to origin

See the examples section for more ways to use the command.

Options

Options can be specified on the command line or in config/release.js unless marked with an asterisk ( * ). Options specified on the command line always take precedence over options in the config file. Run ember help to see CLI aliases.

local Default: false Whether to only create the git tag locally or not.

remote Default: 'origin' The git remote to push new tags to, ignored if local is true.

tag * Default: null Optional name of the tag to create, overrides versioning strategies.

annotation Default: null Message to add when creating a tag, indicates that the tag should be annotated, where %@ is replaced with tag name.

message Default: 'Released %@' Message to use when committing changes to the working tree (including changes to package.json and bower.json ), where %@ is replaced with tag name.

manifest Default: [ 'package.json', 'bower.json' ] A set of JSON manifest files to replace the top-level version key in with the new tag name.

publish Default: false Whether to publish the package to NPM after tagging or not. Uses the currently logged in NPM user and the registry as defined in the project's package.json .

yes * Default: false Whether to skip confirmation prompts or not (answer 'yes' to all questions).

strategy Default: 'semver' The versioning strategy to use, either semver or date .

major * Default: false Increment the major SemVer version, takes precedence over minor . Only used when the strategy option is 'semver' .

minor * Default: false Increment the minor SemVer version, if both major and minor are false, patch is incremented. Only used when the strategy option is 'semver' .

premajor * Default: '' Increment the major SemVer version, and add given prerelease identifier with version of 0 . Only used when the strategy option is 'semver' , and ignored if major or minor are specified.

preminor * Default: '' Increment the minor SemVer version, and add given prerelease identifier with version of 0 . Only used when the strategy option is 'semver' , and ignored if major , minor , or premajor are specified.

prerelease * Default: false When using SemVer, has multiple behaviors: Latest version contains a prerelease identifier If value is omitted or a string that matches the current identifier, increment the prerelease version. If value is a string that differs from the current identifier, change the identifier to the one given and reset the prerelease version to 0 . Latest version does not contain a prerelease identifier Increment the patch version and append the given prerelease identifier (the value must be a string). Only used when the strategy option is 'semver' , and ignored if major , minor , premajor , or preminor are specified.

format Default: 'YYYY.MM.DD' The format string used when creating a tag based on the current date using moment().format() . Only used when the strategy option is 'date' .

timezone Default: 'UTC' The timezone to consider the current date in. Only used when the strategy option is 'date' .

Hooks

A set of lifecycle hooks exists as a means to inject additional behavior into the release process. Lifecycle hooks can be specified in config/release.js . All hooks can return a thenable that will be resolved before continuing the release process. Throwing from a hook or rejecting a promise returned by a hook will halt the release process and print the error.

Hooks are passed two arguments:

project - a reference to the current ember-cli project

- a reference to the current ember-cli project tags - an object containing tag information, which will always have a next property and depending on the strategy you are using, may also have a latest property. Note that these values will be the exact values used for the tag, which by default includes a v prefix.

There are three lifecycle hooks available:

init Called after the new version has been computed but before any changes are made to the filesystem or repository. Use this hook if you need to verify that the local environment is setup for releasing, and abort if not. Example Usage Aborting: module .exports = { init : function ( ) { if (!process.env.SUPER_SECRET_KEY) { throw 'Super secret key missing!' ; } } };

beforeCommit Called after the new version has been replaced in manifest files but before the changes have been committed. Use this hook if you need to update the version number in additional files, or build the project to update dist files. Note that this hook runs regardless of whether a commit will be made. Example Usage Version replacement: var path = require ( 'path' ); var xmlpoke = require ( 'xmlpoke' ); module .exports = { beforeCommit : function ( project, tags ) { xmlpoke(path.join(project.root, 'cordova/config.xml' ), function ( xml ) { xml.errorOnNoMatches(); xml.addNamespace( 'w' , 'http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets' ); xml.set( 'w:widget/@version' , tags.next); }); } }; Building: var BuildTask = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/tasks/build' ); module .exports = { beforeCommit : function ( project ) { var task = new BuildTask({ project : project, ui : project.ui, analytics : project.cli.analytics }); return task.run({ environment : 'production' , outputPath : 'dist/' }); } };

afterPush Called after successfully pushing all changes to the specified remote, but before exiting. Use this hook for post-release tasks like cleanup or sending notifications from your CI server. Example Usage Notification: var Slack = require ( 'node-slack' ); var isCI = process.env.CI; var hookURL = process.env.SLACK_HOOK_URL; module .exports = { afterPush : function ( project, tags ) { if (isCI && hookURL) { var slack = new Slack(hookURL); return slack.send({ text : 'ZOMG, ' + project.name() + ' ' + tags.next + ' RELEASED!!1!' , channel : '#dev' , username : 'Mr. CI' }); } } };

afterPublish Called after successfully publishing the package to NPM, but before exiting. Use this hook exactly as afterPush is used when performing a publish. Note that this hook is not run when --publish option is not set.

Custom Tagging Strategy

If your app does not use SemVer or date-based tags, you may specify a custom method for generating the next tag by making the strategy property a function in config/release.js . The function takes three arguments: the project instance, an array of existing git tags, and an options hash with all option values. It must return a non-empty string specifying the next tag, or a promise that resolves with the tag name. For example:

module .exports = { strategy : function ( project, tags, options ) { var builds = tags .map( function ( tag ) { return +tag; }) .filter( function ( build ) { return ! isNaN (build); }) .sort() .reverse(); return builds[ 0 ] + 1 ; } };

Alternatively, if the custom strategy requires additional CLI options, an object can be specified with availableOptions , getLatestTag , and getNextTag properties:

module .exports = { strategy : { availableOptions : [ { name : 'channel' , type : String , default : 'stable' , description : "the release's channel" }, ], getLatestTag : function ( project, tags, options ) { var latest = '...' ; return latest; }, getNextTag : function ( project, tags, options ) { var next = '...' ; return options.channel + '-' + next; } } };

Workflow

These are the steps that take place when running the release command:

Abort if HEAD is already at a tag Abort if publish option is true and no NPM user is logged in or strategy is not 'semver' Calculate new version Use tag option if present Invoke custom tagging strategy if specified Otherwise, generate new version using strategy option (default: 'semver')

- SemVer 1. Look for latest tag using `node-semver` ordering 2. Increment based on `major`, `minor`, or `patch` (default: `patch`) - Date 1. Create tag name based on current date and ` format ` option ( default : `YYYY.MM.DD`) 2. Look for existing tag of same name , append `.X` where X is an incrementing integer

Print new version name Invoke the init hook If working tree is dirty, prompt user that their changes will be included in release commit Replace version property of files specified by the manifest option (default: package.json / bower.json ) Invoke the beforeCommit hook Commit changes Skip if working tree is unmodified Stage all changes and commit with message option as the commit message Create tag Prompt to continue with new tag name Tag the latest commit with new version using the annotation option if specified Push to remote Skip if local option is true (default: false ) Push current branch and tags to remote specified by remote option Invoke the afterPush hook Publish package to NPM using current credentials if publish option is true (default: false ) Invoke the afterPublish hook

Examples

To create a new tag based on the date in east cost time with a custom format:

> ember release --strategy=date --format= "YYYY-MM-DD" --timezone= "America/New_York"

Or to create a specific tag (no versioning strategy) with annotation, locally only:

> ember release -- local --tag= "what_am_i_doing" --annotation= "First version wooooo!"

To create a series of SemVer prereleases, use the --premajor (or --preminor ) option followed by any number of --prerelease s, and finally --major (or --minor ):

> ember release --premajor alpha > ember release --prerelease > ember release --prerelease beta > ember release --prerelease > ember release --major

Contributing

Pull requests welcome, but they must be fully tested (and pass all existing tests) to be considered. Discussion issues also welcome.

Running Tests