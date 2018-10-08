Experimental Addon

This was built as a prototype to evaluate using React inside of our Ember apps. We are not yet using it in production. PRs and constructive questions and comments via GitHub issues are highly encouraged.

Use clean React component hierarchies inside your Ember app.

Install

Install the addon in your app:

ember install ember-cli-react

If you prefer npm/yarn install (the following is similar with above):

yarn add # This triggers addon blueprint to do necessary setup ember generate ember-cli-react

NOTE: ember-cli-react relies on a custom resolver to discover components. If you have installed ember-cli-react with the standard way then you should be fine. Otherwise, you will need to manually update the first line of app/resolver.js to import Resolver from 'ember-cli-react/resolver'; .

Upgrading to 1.0 ember-browserify has been replaced with ember-auto-import . To migrate to 1.0, there are several steps you need to take: Remove ember-browserify from your project's package.json (if no other addon is using). Install latest ember-cli-react and make sure blueprint is run ember generate ember-cli-react . Remove npm: prefix from all import statements. Then you should be good to go :)

Usage

Write your React component as usual:

import React from 'react' ; const SayHi = props => < span > Hello {props.name} </ span > ; export default SayHi;

Then render your component in a handlebars template:

{{say-hi name="Alex"}}

NOTE: Currently, ember-cli-react recognizes React components with .jsx extension only.

Block Form

Your React component can be used in block form to allow composition with existing Ember or React components.

{{# react -panel}} {{ember-say-hi name="World!"}} {{/ react -panel}}

The children of react-panel will be populated to props.children .

Note that if the children contains mutating structure (e.g. {{if}} , {{each}} ), you need to wrap them in a stable tag to work around this Glimmer issue.

{{# react -panel}} < div > {{# if isComing}} {{ember-say-hi name="World!"}} {{ else }} See ya! {{/ if }} </ div > {{/ react -panel}}

Although this is possible, block form should be used as a tool to migrate Ember to React without the hard requirement to start with leaf components. It is highly recommended to have clean React component tree whenever possible for best performance.

PascalCase File Naming

You can name your React component files using either the Ember convention of kebab-case or the React convention of PascalCase .

{{user-avatar}}

Referencing your React components with PascalCase in handlebars is also supported when invoked using react-component .

{{react-component "user-avatar"}} {{react-component "UserAvatar"}} {{react-component "Avatar"}}

React Components are Prioritized

Whenever there is a conflict, component files with React-style convention will be used.

Examples:

When both SameName.jsx and same-name.jsx exist, SameName.jsx will be used

and exist, will be used When both SameName.jsx and same-name.js (Ember) exist, SameName.jsx will be used

Known issue

If an Ember component and a React component has exactly the same name but different extension ( same-name.js and same-name.jsx ), the file with .js extension will be overwritten with the output of same-name.jsx . We are still looking at ways to resolve this.

A More Complete Example

A more complete example which demonstrates data binding and how to handle actions from within React components.

{{todo-list onToggle=(action onToggle) todos=model }} Completed {{completedTodos.length}} todos

import React from 'react' ; import TodoItem from './todo-item' ; export default function ( props ) { return ( < ul > {props.todos.map(todo => { return < TodoItem key = {todo.id} todo = {todo} onToggle = {props.onToggle} /> ; })} </ ul > ); }

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; export default class TodoItem extends React . Component { render() { let todo = this .props.todo; return ( < li > < input type = "checkbox" checked = {todo.isComplete} onChange = {this.props.onToggle.bind(null, todo.id )} /> < span > {todo.text} </ span > </ li > ); } }

What's Missing

There is no React link-to equivalent for linking to Ember routes inside of your React code. Instead pass action handlers that call transitionTo from an Ember route or component.