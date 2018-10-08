Experimental Addon
This was built as a prototype to evaluate using React inside of our Ember apps. We are not yet using it in production. PRs and constructive questions and comments via GitHub issues are highly encouraged.
Use clean React component hierarchies inside your Ember app.
Install the addon in your app:
ember install ember-cli-react
If you prefer npm/yarn install (the following is similar with above):
yarn add --dev ember-cli-react
# This triggers addon blueprint to do necessary setup
ember generate ember-cli-react
NOTE:
ember-cli-react relies on a custom resolver to discover components.
If you have installed
ember-cli-react with the standard way then you should be
fine. Otherwise, you will need to manually update the first line of
app/resolver.js to
import Resolver from 'ember-cli-react/resolver';.
ember-browserify has been replaced
with
ember-auto-import. To migrate
to 1.0, there are several steps you need to take:
ember-browserify from your project's
package.json (if no other
addon is using).
ember-cli-react and make sure blueprint is run
ember generate ember-cli-react.
npm: prefix from all import statements.
Then you should be good to go :)
Write your React component as usual:
// app/components/say-hi.jsx
import React from 'react';
const SayHi = props => <span>Hello {props.name}</span>;
export default SayHi;
Then render your component in a handlebars template:
{{say-hi name="Alex"}}
NOTE: Currently,
ember-cli-react recognizes React components with
.jsx
extension only.
Your React component can be used in block form to allow composition with existing Ember or React components.
{{#react-panel}}
{{ember-say-hi name="World!"}}
{{/react-panel}}
The children of
react-panel will be populated to
props.children.
Note that if the children contains mutating structure (e.g.
{{if}},
{{each}}), you need to wrap them in a stable tag to work around this Glimmer
issue.
{{#react-panel}}
<div>
{{#if isComing}}
{{ember-say-hi name="World!"}}
{{else}}
See ya!
{{/if}}
</div>
{{/react-panel}}
Although this is possible, block form should be used as a tool to migrate Ember to React without the hard requirement to start with leaf components. It is highly recommended to have clean React component tree whenever possible for best performance.
You can name your React component files using either the Ember convention of
kebab-case or the React convention
of
PascalCase
.
{{!-- Both `user-avatar.jsx` and `UserAvatar.jsx` work --}}
{{user-avatar}}
Referencing your React components with
PascalCase in handlebars is also
supported when invoked using
react-component.
{{!-- OK! --}}
{{react-component "user-avatar"}}
{{!-- OK! --}}
{{react-component "UserAvatar"}}
{{!-- Single worded components are OK too! --}}
{{react-component "Avatar"}}
Whenever there is a conflict, component files with React-style convention will be used.
Examples:
SameName.jsx and
same-name.jsx exist,
SameName.jsx will be
used
SameName.jsx and
same-name.js (Ember) exist,
SameName.jsx
will be used
If an Ember component and a React component has exactly the same name but
different extension (
same-name.js and
same-name.jsx), the file with
.js
extension will be overwritten with the output of
same-name.jsx. We are still
looking at ways to resolve this.
A more complete example which demonstrates data binding and how to handle actions from within React components.
{{todo-list
onToggle=(action onToggle)
todos=model
}}
Completed {{completedTodos.length}} todos
import React from 'react';
import TodoItem from './todo-item';
export default function(props) {
return (
<ul>
{props.todos.map(todo => {
return <TodoItem key={todo.id} todo={todo} onToggle={props.onToggle} />;
})}
</ul>
);
}
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
export default class TodoItem extends React.Component {
render() {
let todo = this.props.todo;
return (
<li>
<input
type="checkbox"
checked={todo.isComplete}
onChange={this.props.onToggle.bind(null, todo.id)}
/>
<span>{todo.text}</span>
</li>
);
}
}
There is no React
link-to equivalent for linking to Ember routes inside of
your React code. Instead pass action handlers that call
transitionTo from an
Ember route or component.
In order to create minified production builds of React you must set
NODE_ENV=production.