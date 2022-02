NOTE: This addon has been deprecated! Please use ember-qunit directly instead.

Migrating to ember-qunit

To upgrade from ember-cli-qunit@4 to ember-qunit@4 perform the following:

yarn

yarn remove ember-cli-qunit

yarn add -D ember-qunit

Update tests/test-helper.js to replace any imports from ember-cli-qunit with an import from ember-qunit .

npm