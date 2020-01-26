Ember CLI PropTypes

This addon makes the prop-types library available for React style props validation in your Ember application. The addon itself is very simple, it includes:

AMD compatible import of prop-types library (prod optimized import weight of only 0.12KB gzipped). Ember Component reopen in dev builds to call checkPropTypes , see the component-prop-types initializer (Component reopen stripped for production builds).

Props validations and the validators themselves are all provided by the prop-types library.

Install

ember install ember-cli-prop-types

Props Validation

Import PropTypes into your component JS files and define a propTypes property to perform validation on passed props:

import Component from 'ember-component' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; export default Component.extend({ propTypes : { title : PropTypes.string.isRequired, pages : PropTypes.number, isLatest : PropTypes.bool } });

The prop-types library will validate that any props passed into your component match the type specified in propTypes . See the prop-types Documentation for details on defining propTypes for your components.

Validating Ember-Specific Classes/Concepts

You can validate the majority of Ember classes or other Ember-specific concepts via the instanceOf type checker. We have added specific support for Ember.Array and will continue to add support for Ember classes that cannot be validated using the library as-is.

import Component from 'ember-component' ; import EmberObject from 'ember-object' ; import DS from 'ember-data' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; const { PromiseArray } = DS; export default Component.extend({ propTypes : { post : PropTypes.instanceOf(EmberObject), relatedPosts : PropTypes.instanceOf(PromiseArray), authors : PropTypes.emberArray.isRequired, comments : PropTypes.emberArray, leaveCommentClosureAction : PropTypes.func } });

PropTypes.emberArray

Destructured Imports

Destructuring imports is also supported:

import Component from 'ember-component' ; import { string, number, bool, func } from 'prop-types' ; export default Component.extend({ propTypes : { title : string.isRequired, pages : number, isLatest : bool, someAction : func } });

Props Default Values

This addon adds the ability to set a default value for passed props through a getDefaultProps method. This method should return an object with the default props values:

import Component from 'ember-component' ; import { string, number, bool } from 'prop-types' ; export default Component.extend({ propTypes : { title : string.isRequired, pages : number, isLatest : bool }, getDefaultProps() { return { title : 'Ambitious Props' , pages : 1 , isLatest : false }; } });

During component initialization, if a prop with a configured default is undefined , it will be set to the returned default value. This can be especially helpful when working with dynamic values or the component helper.

The getDefaultProps method is run during production builds.

Lifecycle Hook Super Calls

This addon calls props validation and default value assignments in the didReceiveAttrs and init lifecycle hooks. Per the Ember.js docs, if you need to define additional behavior in these hooks you must call this._super(...arguments) :

export default Component.extend({ propTypes : { someString : PropTypes.string }, getDefaultProps() { return { someString : 'Default Value' } }, init() { this ._super(...arguments); }, didReceiveAttrs() { this ._super(...arguments); } })

In Production

Although props validation is only run in development builds, this addon must be included for production builds as well. During production builds the prop-types library is not imported. Instead a set of shims is imported for the props validators so that the import statements do not throw errors. Prod weight for the addon is 0.29 KB (0.12 KB gzipped).

The call to PropTypes.checkPropTypes is automatically stripped in production builds as well using UglifyJS's compress configurations. If you would like to disable this additional stripping you can configure the addon to skip it in your ember-cli-build.js configs (Note that even if you disable the code stripping props validations will still only be run in dev builds).

The getDefaultProps method is run during component init in production builds. If you would prefer not to enable this method, you can configure the addon to strip it out:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { emberCliPropTypes : { compress : false , getDefaultProps : false } }); return app.toTree(); };

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please read our contribution guidelines and then get cracking!

Please report bugs using the issues tab.