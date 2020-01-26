This addon makes the prop-types library available for React style props validation in your Ember application. The addon itself is very simple, it includes:
prop-types library (prod optimized import weight of
only 0.12KB gzipped).
Component reopen in dev builds to call
checkPropTypes, see the
component-prop-types
initializer (Component reopen stripped for production builds).
Props validations and the validators themselves are all provided by the prop-types library.
ember install ember-cli-prop-types
Import
PropTypes into your component JS files and define a
propTypes property to
perform validation on passed props:
// your-component.js
import Component from 'ember-component';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
export default Component.extend({
// Define prop types for your passed properties here
propTypes: {
title: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
pages: PropTypes.number,
isLatest: PropTypes.bool
}
});
The
prop-types library will validate that any props passed into your component
match the type specified in
propTypes. See the
prop-types Documentation for details on
defining
propTypes for your components.
You can validate the majority of Ember classes or other Ember-specific concepts
via the
instanceOf type checker. We have added specific support for
Ember.Array
and will continue to add support for Ember classes that cannot be validated using
the library as-is.
import Component from 'ember-component';
import EmberObject from 'ember-object';
import DS from 'ember-data';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
const { PromiseArray } = DS;
export default Component.extend({
propTypes: {
post: PropTypes.instanceOf(EmberObject),
relatedPosts: PropTypes.instanceOf(PromiseArray),
authors: PropTypes.emberArray.isRequired,
comments: PropTypes.emberArray,
leaveCommentClosureAction: PropTypes.func
}
});
PropTypes.emberArray
Destructuring imports is also supported:
import Component from 'ember-component';
import { string, number, bool, func } from 'prop-types';
export default Component.extend({
propTypes: {
title: string.isRequired,
pages: number,
isLatest: bool,
someAction: func
}
});
This addon adds the ability to set a default value for passed props through a
getDefaultProps
method. This method should return an object with the default props values:
import Component from 'ember-component';
import { string, number, bool } from 'prop-types';
export default Component.extend({
propTypes: {
title: string.isRequired,
pages: number,
isLatest: bool
},
getDefaultProps() {
return {
title: 'Ambitious Props',
pages: 1,
isLatest: false
};
}
});
During component initialization, if a prop with a configured default is
undefined,
it will be set to the returned default value. This can be especially helpful when
working with dynamic values or the component helper.
The
getDefaultProps method is run during production builds.
This addon calls props validation and default value assignments in the
didReceiveAttrs
and
init lifecycle hooks. Per the Ember.js docs, if you need to define additional behavior in
these hooks you must call
this._super(...arguments):
export default Component.extend({
propTypes: {
someString: PropTypes.string
},
getDefaultProps() {
return {
someString: 'Default Value'
}
},
init() {
this._super(...arguments);
// your component code
},
didReceiveAttrs() {
this._super(...arguments);
// your component code
}
})
Although props validation is only run in development builds, this addon must be
included for production builds as well. During production builds the
prop-types
library is not imported. Instead a set of shims is imported for the props validators
so that the
import statements do not throw errors. Prod weight for the addon is
0.29 KB (0.12 KB gzipped).
The call to
PropTypes.checkPropTypes is automatically stripped in production builds
as well using UglifyJS's
compress configurations. If you would like to disable this
additional stripping you can configure the addon to skip it in your
ember-cli-build.js configs (Note that even if you disable the code stripping props
validations will still only be run in dev builds).
The
getDefaultProps method is run during component
init in production builds. If
you would prefer not to enable this method, you can configure the addon to strip it
out:
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
emberCliPropTypes: {
compress: false, // Setting to false will disable code stripping
getDefaultProps: false // Setting to false will strip `getDefaultProps` feature
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
If you'd like to contribute, please read our contribution guidelines and then get cracking!