Components wrapping the date and time pickers of the pickadate library.
ember install ember-cli-pickadate
Note If you are using an older version of ember, you might need an older version of the addon.
|Ember version
|Addon version
|Addon README
|>= 2.0
|latest
|You're on it
|< 2.0
|0.3.2
|README
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
## Usage
attribute=(readonly VALUE), this is the default for angle bracket components.
{{pick-a-date date=(readonly date) on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a date" options=(readonly extraPickadateOptions)}}
or the following syntax if you have angle bracket components.
<pick-a-date date={{date}} on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a date" options={{extraPickadateOptions}}>
attribute=(readonly VALUE), this is the default for angle bracket components.
{{pick-a-time date=(readonly date) on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a time" options=(readonly extraPickadateOptions)}}
or the following syntax if you have angle bracket components.
<pick-a-time date={{date}} on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a time" options={{extraPickadateOptions}}>
name attribute for use with formats
All parameters are optional.
You can pass the same date object to both pickers.
You can set default options to be passed to pick-a-time and pick-a-date in
config/environment.js.
ENV['ember-cli-pickadate'] = {
date: {},
time: {}
}
The objects set for
date and
time will become defaults for all instances across your application. The
options passed to each individual instance will be merged with the defaults specified here.
You can specify the theme as part of the build options to the add-on using the "ember-cli-pickadate" config property in your ember-cli-build.js (or in Brocfile.js if you are using an Ember CLI version older than 1.13):
var app = new EmberApp({
"ember-cli-pickadate": {
theme: 'default'
}
});
Options:
theme: specify a theme to use (default: 'default')
## License
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.