Components wrapping the date and time pickers of the pickadate library.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-pickadate

Note If you are using an older version of ember, you might need an older version of the addon.

Ember version Addon version Addon README >= 2.0 latest You're on it < 2.0 0.3.2 README

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

## Usage

Note that if using they curly HTMLBars syntax you need pass all attributes as attribute=(readonly VALUE) , this is the default for angle bracket components.

{{pick-a-date date=(readonly date) on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a date" options=(readonly extraPickadateOptions)}}

or the following syntax if you have angle bracket components.

< pick-a-date date = {{date}} on-selected = (action ( mut date )) placeholder = "Pick a date" options = {{extraPickadateOptions}} >

Parameters

disabled - (boolean) Disable the datepicker

placeholder - (string) The text to display in the input when nothing is selected

options - (object) Options available via the pick-a-date API

date - (Date) The date to display

on-selected - (function) Called when a date is selected and passed the new date as the first argument.

Time Picker

Note that if using they curly HTMLBars syntax you need pass all attributes as attribute=(readonly VALUE) , this is the default for angle bracket components.

{{pick-a-time date=(readonly date) on-selected=(action (mut date)) placeholder="Pick a time" options=(readonly extraPickadateOptions)}}

or the following syntax if you have angle bracket components.

< pick-a-time date = {{date}} on-selected = (action ( mut date )) placeholder = "Pick a time" options = {{extraPickadateOptions}} >

Parameters

disabled - (boolean) Disable the timepicker

placeholder - (string) The text to display in the input when nothing is selected

name - sets input name attribute for use with formats

attribute for use with formats options - (object) Options available via the pick-a-date API

date - (Date) The date to display (of which the time part will be displayed to the user)

on-selected - (function) Called when a date is selected and passed the new date as the first argument.

nulls-date - (boolean) If true, will set the date to null when the clear button is pressed. If false, will set the time part to 0 only when the clear button is pressed, the date part is unaffected.

All parameters are optional.

You can pass the same date object to both pickers.

Global default options

You can set default options to be passed to pick-a-time and pick-a-date in config/environment.js .

ENV[ 'ember-cli-pickadate' ] = { date : {}, time : {} }

The objects set for date and time will become defaults for all instances across your application. The options passed to each individual instance will be merged with the defaults specified here.

Changing Theme

You can specify the theme as part of the build options to the add-on using the "ember-cli-pickadate" config property in your ember-cli-build.js (or in Brocfile.js if you are using an Ember CLI version older than 1.13):

var app = new EmberApp({ "ember-cli-pickadate" : { theme: 'default' } });

Options:

theme : specify a theme to use (default: 'default')

## License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.