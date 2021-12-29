openbase logo
ecp

ember-cli-page-object

by Santiago Ferreira
1.17.9 (see all)

This ember-cli addon eases the construction of page objects on your acceptance and integration tests

Readme

Ember Page Objects

Build Status Ember Observer Score Latest version

Represent the screens of your web app as a series of objects. This ember-cli addon eases the construction of these objects for your acceptance and integration tests.

https://ember-cli-page-object.js.org/

What is a Page Object?

An excerpt from the Selenium Wiki

Within your web app's UI there are areas that your tests interact with. A Page Object simply models these as objects within the test code. This reduces the amount of duplicated code and means that if the UI changes, the fix need only be applied in one place.

The pattern was first introduced by the Selenium

You can find more information about this design pattern here:

Community

Let's work together to improve this addon!

You can find us on the official Ember Discord server, or open an issue on Github to request features, report bugs or just to ask any question.

Installation

$ ember install ember-cli-page-object

Or you can install the NPM package directly.

$ npm install --save-dev ember-cli-page-object

Documentation

Check the site for full documentation.

Blueprints

The addon includes the following blueprints

  • page-object Creates a new page object
  • page-object-component Creates a new component to be used in a page object
  • page-object-helper Creates a new helper to be used in a page object

You can create a new page object called users using the generate command

$ ember generate page-object users

installing
  create tests/pages/users.js

Development

Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/san650/ember-cli-page-object.git
$ cd $_
$ yarn install # or npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:hbs
  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running Tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Project's health

Build Status Ember Observer Score Dependency Status devDependency Status Codacy Badge Code Climate Coverage Status

Maintainers

  • Santiago Ferreira (@san650)
  • Juan Manuel Azambuja (@juanazam)
  • Jerad Gallinger (@jeradg)
  • Anna Andresian (@magistrula)
  • Ruslan Grabovoy (@ro0gr)

License

ember-cli-page-object is licensed under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for the full license text.

