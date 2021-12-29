Represent the screens of your web app as a series of objects. This ember-cli addon eases the construction of these objects for your acceptance and integration tests.
An excerpt from the Selenium Wiki
Within your web app's UI there are areas that your tests interact with. A Page Object simply models these as objects within the test code. This reduces the amount of duplicated code and means that if the UI changes, the fix need only be applied in one place.
Let's work together to improve this addon!
You can find us on the official Ember Discord server, or open an issue on Github to request features, report bugs or just to ask any question.
$ ember install ember-cli-page-object
Or you can install the NPM package directly.
$ npm install --save-dev ember-cli-page-object
Check the site for full documentation.
The addon includes the following blueprints
page-object Creates a new page object
page-object-component Creates a new component to be used in a page object
page-object-helper Creates a new helper to be used in a page object
$ ember generate page-object users
create tests/pages/users.js
$ git clone https://github.com/san650/ember-cli-page-object.git
$ cd $_
$ yarn install # or npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember-cli-page-object is licensed under the MIT license.
See LICENSE for the full license text.