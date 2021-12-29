Ember Page Objects

Represent the screens of your web app as a series of objects. This ember-cli addon eases the construction of these objects for your acceptance and integration tests.

https://ember-cli-page-object.js.org/

What is a Page Object?

An excerpt from the Selenium Wiki

Within your web app's UI there are areas that your tests interact with. A Page Object simply models these as objects within the test code. This reduces the amount of duplicated code and means that if the UI changes, the fix need only be applied in one place.

The pattern was first introduced by the Selenium

You can find more information about this design pattern here:

Community

Let's work together to improve this addon!

You can find us on the official Ember Discord server, or open an issue on Github to request features, report bugs or just to ask any question.

Installation

$ ember install ember-cli-page-object

Or you can install the NPM package directly.

$ npm install --save-dev ember-cli-page-object

Documentation

Check the site for full documentation.

Blueprints

The addon includes the following blueprints

page-object Creates a new page object

Creates a new page object page-object-component Creates a new component to be used in a page object

Creates a new component to be used in a page object page-object-helper Creates a new helper to be used in a page object

You can create a new page object called users using the generate command

$ ember generate page-object users installing create tests/pages/users.js

Development

Installation

$ git clone https://github.com/san650/ember-cli-page-object.git $ cd $_ $ yarn install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running Tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Project's health

Maintainers

Santiago Ferreira (@san650)

Juan Manuel Azambuja (@juanazam)

Jerad Gallinger (@jeradg)

Anna Andresian (@magistrula)

Ruslan Grabovoy (@ro0gr)

License

ember-cli-page-object is licensed under the MIT license.

See LICENSE for the full license text.