You don't need this addon anymore when using ember-auto-import. You can import numeral.js directly from NPM. The only difference in imports will be on locates. Instead of importing
import 'numeral/pl'; you would import
import 'numeral/locales/pl';.
ES6 accessible module for Numeral.js within your Ember applications.
ember install ember-cli-numeral
import numeral from 'numeral';
let string = numeral(1000).format('0,0');
// '1,000'
See the Numeral.js docs for general usage.
To include all the Numeral.js locales definitions, you need to add the
following configuration to your
ember-cli-build.js.
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
numeral: {
includeLocales: ['en-gb', 'pl']
}
});
Then import locales to register them, and activate them:
import numeral from 'numeral';
import 'numeral/en-gb';
import 'numeral/pl';
let string = numeral.locale('pl') && numeral(1000).format('0,0 $');
numeral.locale('en-gb');
let string2 = numeral(50).format('0.0[0]');
numeral.locale('en');
Note: the "en" locale is loaded by default.
This addon is compatible with FastBoot out of the box.
ember-cli-numeral shims is MIT Licensed.