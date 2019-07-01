You don't need this addon anymore when using ember-auto-import. You can import numeral.js directly from NPM. The only difference in imports will be on locates. Instead of importing import 'numeral/pl'; you would import import 'numeral/locales/pl'; .

ES6 accessible module for Numeral.js within your Ember applications.

Install

ember install ember-cli-numeral

Usage

import numeral from 'numeral' ; let string = numeral( 1000 ).format( '0,0' );

See the Numeral.js docs for general usage.

Including Numeral.js locales

To include all the Numeral.js locales definitions, you need to add the following configuration to your ember-cli-build.js .

let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { numeral : { includeLocales : [ 'en-gb' , 'pl' ] } });

Then import locales to register them, and activate them:

import numeral from 'numeral' ; import 'numeral/en-gb' ; import 'numeral/pl' ; let string = numeral.locale( 'pl' ) && numeral( 1000 ).format( '0,0 $' ); numeral.locale( 'en-gb' ); let string2 = numeral( 50 ).format( '0.0[0]' ); numeral.locale( 'en' );

Note: the "en" locale is loaded by default.

FastBoot compatibility

This addon is compatible with FastBoot out of the box.

License