openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecn

ember-cli-nouislider

by Kenneth Kalmer
1.2.1 (see all)

{{range-slider}} component for ember-cli powered by noUiSlider

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-nouislider

Build Status npm version Code Climate Ember Observer Score Open Source Helpers

This ember-cli addon provides you with a range-slider component, based on noUiSlider. It includes everything you need, and adds no extra dependencies other than noUiSlider itself (which has no external dependencies).

To get started simply install the addon:

$ ember install ember-cli-nouislider

This will install nouislider via Bower, and will include it into your application's mergetree, so you don't need to worry about anything there.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Demo & documentation

Have a look around then demo and documentation to get a feel for how to use it.

Component

You have the opportunity to customize if needed.

To do this, generate your own component and re-export the one provided:

$ ember g component range-slider

// app/components/range-slider.js
import RangeSlider from 'ember-cli-nouislider/components/range-slider';

export default RangeSlider;

Include the slider into your views like this:

{{range-slider start=someValue on-change=(action "changedAction")}}

And setup an action handler in your route:

// app/routes/my-route.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { debug } from '@ember/debug';

export default Controller.extend({
  // ...
  actions: {
    // ...
    changedAction: function(value) {
      debug( `New slider value: ${value}`);
    }
  }
});

See the documentation for more actions.

Configuration

The component has a lot of configurable options, most of them mapping directly to the original options. To see how the slider is initialized internally, please have a look at app/components/range-slider.js in this project, or browse through the documentation.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial