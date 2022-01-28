ember install ember-cli-notifications
An Ember addon that adds Atom inspired notification messages to your app.
Interactive documentation can be found here.
As of 5.0.0 we no longer depend on Font Awesome so you can remove any configuration you have related to the icons:
var ENV = {
'ember-cli-notifications': {
includeFontAwesome: true
}
}
or
var ENV = {
'ember-cli-notifications': {
icons: 'bootstrap'
}
}
We have also updated the name of the service to be simply
notifications so you can now inject the notifications service with a much simpler inject statement:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Controller.extend({
notifications: service(),
});
We have removed the use of CSS Modules so you can now override the styles more effectively without needing as many hacks. You can remove any strange hacks that you might have implemented in your app to override styles.
See the Contributing guide for details.