Incorporate stylesheets, images, globals-style scripts and other assets directly from npm packages into your Ember app or addon.
NOTE: as of ember-cli@2.15, it's now possible to
app.import() files directly from
node_modules. In combination with the introduction of custom import transforms in 2.16, this addon is now mostly obsolete.
The primary remaining use case here is for addon authors: if you wish to support consumers using older versions of ember-cli, ember-cli-node-assets continues to provide a way to do so without having to worry too much about the specifics.
Ember CLI makes it relatively simple for users to include files from Bower and in-repo
vendor directories out of the box. To pull assets from an npm packages, though, requires a bit more elbow grease and understanding of the build and dependency system as a whole.
This addon aims to:
This addon allows you to add files from an npm package into an application's
public and/or
vendor trees at build time. Files in
public will automatically be available in the final output in
dist/, which is useful for assets like images or fonts. Files in
vendor will be available to
import(), allowing things like third party JavaScript or CSS to be built into the final output.
Configuration for ember-cli-node-assets goes in the options you pass to
EmberApp in an app's
ember-cli-build.js, or in an
options hash in an addon's
index.js export.
// ember-cli-build.js for an application
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
nodeAssets: {
// node asset options
}
});
The package must be listed in your package.json's
dependencies, not
devDependencies.
// index.js for an addon
module.exports = {
name: 'my-addon',
options: {
nodeAssets: {
// node asset options
}
}
};
// ember-cli-build.js for an addon's dummy app
// Note that this is only for assets you want to use in your dummy app;
// these assets are not exported to consumers of your addon.
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
nodeAssets: {
// node asset options
},
});
If you are importing a library that requires
document, etc. and using fastboot, you need to do some additional setup. To be compatible with the new fastboot standards, you should add fastboot-transform to your dependencies.
You should then pull it in at the top of your
index.js file, and use it in your
processTree hook.
const fastbootTransform = require('fastboot-transform');
...
nodeAssets: {
'some-lib': {
public: {
include: ['images/*.png']
},
vendor: {
include: ['css/some-lib.css'],
processTree(input) {
return fastbootTransform(input);
}
}
}
}
Each key in the
nodeAssets hash corresponds to the name of an npm package you want to include files from. At its core, what you're configuring is two funnels for pulling files from an npm package: one into
vendor (for importing things like JS and CSS), and one into
public (to expose things like fonts and images).
The configuration for
vendor and
public will be passed to
broccoli-funnel based in the root directory of the node package. The full range of options supported there are available if desired, but for most cases the three documented here are sufficient:
include: An array of file paths (or globs) to be included.
srcDir: The directory (based at the root of the package) relative to which
include entries are specified. Defaults to
'', which represents the package root.
destDir: The directory in which the files will be placed. Defaults to the name of the package for
vendor, and
'assets' for
public.
'slick-carousel': {
vendor: {
srcDir: 'slick',
destDir: 'slick-carousel',
include: ['slick.js', 'slick.css', 'slick-theme.css']
},
public: {
srcDir: 'slick',
destDir: 'assets',
include: ['ajax-loader.gif', 'fonts/*']
}
}
app.import('vendor/slick-carousel/slick.js');
app.import('vendor/slick-carousel/slick.css');
app.import('vendor/slick-carousel/slick-theme.css');
If your required assets depend on runtime configuration (e.g. if you have an addon with configurable theme support), you may specify a function that returns a configuration hash.
nodeAssets: {
'some-node-module': function() {
// Within this function, `this` refers to your app or addon instance
return {
vendor: {
include: ['js/widget.js', `css/${this.addonOptions.theme}.css`]
},
public: {
include: [`icons/${this.addonOptions.theme}/*.png`]
}
};
}
}
For addons, you'll want to make sure this configuration is available before your base
included() hook is invoked. For instance, you might do something like:
included: function(parent) {
this.addonOptions = parent.options && parent.options.myAddon || {};
this.addonOptions.theme = this.addonOptions.theme || 'light';
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
this.import('vendor/some-node-module/js/widget.js');
this.import(`vendor/some-node-module/css/${this.addonOptions.theme}.css`);
}
If you have a module that you'd only like to include in certain situations, like an error reporting library you only want in production builds, you can include an
enabled flag in the configuration for that model.
nodeAssets: {
'bug-reporter': function() {
return {
enabled: EmberApp.env() === 'production',
vendor: {
include: ['bug-reporter.js']
}
};
}
}
if (EmberApp.env() === 'production') {
app.import('vendor/bug-reporter/bug-reporter.js');
}
If you wish to perform additional processing on a set of files before they're added to
vendor or
public, you can define a
processTree() function to execute your Broccoli-fu. For instance, if you're importing a stylesheet and need to update relative paths where it references included assets, you might use something like broccoli-postcss:
const BroccoliPostCSS = require('broccoli-postcss');
// ...
nodeAssets: {
'some-lib': {
public: {
include: ['images/*.png']
},
vendor: {
include: ['css/some-lib.css'],
processTree(input) {
return new BroccoliPostCSS(input, {
plugins: [{
module: require('postcss-url'),
options: {
url(originalURL) {
return url.replace(/^\.\./, '.');
}
}
}]
});
}
}
}
}
Below are some shorthand configurations for common scenarios. Everything in this section is optional sugar that isn't required to use ember-cli-node-assets.
If your
vendor and
public configurations share the same source directory within the package (e.g.
dist), you can specify that once at the root of the hash for that package and avoid repeating it on each, e.g.
'slick-carousel': {
srcDir: 'slick',
vendor: {
include: ['slick.js', 'slick.css', 'slick-theme.css']
},
public: {
include: ['ajax-loader.gif', 'fonts/*']
}
}
If the only piece of configuration you need to specify for a tree is the
include, you can pass that array directly instead of nesting it. In combination with the shared
srcDir shorthand above and the default
destDir values for
vendor and
public, the configuration for Slick demonstrated at the top of this README could be shortened to:
'slick-carousel': {
srcDir: 'slick',
vendor: ['slick.js', 'slick.css', 'slick-theme.css'],
public: ['ajax-loader.gif', 'fonts/*']
}
If you're including files in
vendor just to
app.import them later, you can specify an
import key rather than a
vendor one to automatically import them from the vendor directory. You can specify exactly the same options to
import as you would specify to
vendor (and the same shorthand options apply), with the exception that the
include array cannot include globs.
The configuration below is equivalent to all other sample
slick-carousel config in this README, except that no manual
app.import calls are required. Notice that the
import paths are relative to the package root, just as they are for
vendor. When ember-cli-node-assets calls
import() for you, it will automatically prefix the paths with
vendor/<destDir>/.
'slick-carousel': {
srcDir: 'slick',
import: ['slick.js', 'slick.css', 'slick-theme.css'],
public: ['ajax-loader.gif', 'fonts/*']
}
Note that the import shorthand does not allow you to pass configuration to
import() (e.g.
{ type: 'test' } or an anonymous AMD transform). For situations like those, you'll need to specify
vendor configuration and manually invoke
import() instead.
This occurs when a file we are importing references a sourcemap which we haven't also imported. To address the warning, simply add the sourcemap file to your list of
vendor files:
// Example for popper.js
options: {
nodeAssets: {
'popper.js': {
srcDir: 'dist/umd',
import: ['popper.js'],
vendor: ['popper.js.map']
}
}
},
Note that this will not impact your final build size since sourcemaps are automatically stripped from production builds. You can sanity check your final build size by running
ember build -e production.