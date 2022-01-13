A convention-based version update notifier. Use it to notify users already on the page that a new version has been deployed.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Usage

Add this add-on as you would any other: > ember install ember-cli-new-version Add a version file to your app, eg: ./public/VERSION.txt 1.0.0 Include the component in your view: < NewVersionNotifier />

voila!

Configuration

To setup, you should first configure the service through config/environment :

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { newVersion : { currentVersion : null , versionFileName : 'VERSION.txt' , updateInterval : 60000 , firstCheckInterval : 0 , enableInTests : false , maxCountInTesting : 10 , }, }; };

currentVersion - The current version of the app if not using [Automatic VERSION file creation][#Automatic VERSION file creation] default: null

- The current version of the app if not using [Automatic VERSION file creation][#Automatic VERSION file creation] versionFileName - the name of the file on the server to check default: /VERSION.txt

- the name of the file on the server to check updateInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait between version checks default: 60000

- the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait between version checks firstCheckInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before the first version check is run after booting the application default: 0

- the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before the first version check is run after booting the application enableInTests - Should the version checking run in test environments? default: false

- Should the version checking run in test environments? maxCountInTesting - How many times to check for a new version in tests. default: 10

Automatic Version File Creation

If no VERSION.txt file exists it will be automatically generated during the build process with the value of currentVersion or the version from package.json .

Supports ember-cli-app-version

Since version 4.0.0 this addons will use the version string provided by ember-cli-app-version if no currentVersion is configured.

All you have to do is install ember-cli-app-version .

Then an update is triggered based on full version strings with build metadata such as 1.0.0-beta-2-e1dffe1 .

Notifier Configuration and Interface

updateMessage - the message to show to users when update has been detected. There are two tokens allowed in this string: {newVersion} and {oldVersion} which will replaced with their respective values. eg. (and default ). "This application has been updated from version {oldVersion} to {newVersion}. Please save any work, then refresh browser to see changes."

- the message to show to users when update has been detected. There are two tokens allowed in this string: and which will replaced with their respective values. eg. (and ). "This application has been updated from version {oldVersion} to {newVersion}. Please save any work, then refresh browser to see changes." showReload - true shows a reload button the user can click to refresh. false hides the button. default: true

- true shows a reload button the user can click to refresh. false hides the button. reloadButtonText - Sets the text for the default reload button. default: "Reload"

< NewVersionNotifier @ updateMessage = "A new version was released: {newVersion}" @ showReload = {{true}} />

Custom Notification

By default the notification is styled as a Bootstrap Alert. If you want custom layouts or to use a different framework, then you can define your own markup for the notification.

< NewVersionNotifier as | version lastVersion reload close |> < div class = "custom-notification" > Reload to update to the new version ( {{version}} ) of this application < button type = "button" {{on "click" reload}} >Reload </ button > < button type = "button" {{on "click" close}} >Close </ button > </ div > </ NewVersionNotifier >

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.