ecn

ember-cli-new-version

by Seth Webster
3.0.0 (see all)

A convention based update notification for Ember. With this addon, you can detect a new version and notify the user to refresh the page

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-new-version

Build Status

A convention-based version update notifier. Use it to notify users already on the page that a new version has been deployed.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.20 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.20 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Usage

  1. Add this add-on as you would any other:

    > ember install ember-cli-new-version

  2. Add a version file to your app, eg: ./public/VERSION.txt

    1.0.0

  3. Include the component in your view:

    <NewVersionNotifier/>

voila!

Configuration

To setup, you should first configure the service through config/environment:

module.exports = function (environment) {
  var ENV = {
    newVersion: {
      currentVersion: null,
      versionFileName: 'VERSION.txt',
      updateInterval: 60000,
      firstCheckInterval: 0,
      enableInTests: false,
      maxCountInTesting: 10,    
    },
  };
};
  • currentVersion - The current version of the app if not using [Automatic VERSION file creation][#Automatic VERSION file creation] default: null
  • versionFileName - the name of the file on the server to check default: /VERSION.txt
  • updateInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait between version checks default: 60000
  • firstCheckInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before the first version check is run after booting the application default: 0
  • enableInTests - Should the version checking run in test environments? default: false
  • maxCountInTesting - How many times to check for a new version in tests. default: 10

Automatic Version File Creation

If no VERSION.txt file exists it will be automatically generated during the build process with the value of currentVersion or the version from package.json.

Supports ember-cli-app-version

Since version 4.0.0 this addons will use the version string provided by ember-cli-app-version if no currentVersion is configured.

All you have to do is install ember-cli-app-version.

Then an update is triggered based on full version strings with build metadata such as 1.0.0-beta-2-e1dffe1.

Notifier Configuration and Interface

  • updateMessage - the message to show to users when update has been detected. There are two tokens allowed in this string: {newVersion} and {oldVersion} which will replaced with their respective values. eg. (and default). "This application has been updated from version {oldVersion} to {newVersion}. Please save any work, then refresh browser to see changes."
  • showReload - true shows a reload button the user can click to refresh. false hides the button. default: true
  • reloadButtonText - Sets the text for the default reload button. default: "Reload"
<NewVersionNotifier
  @updateMessage="A new version was released: {newVersion}"
  @showReload={{true}}
/>

Custom Notification

By default the notification is styled as a Bootstrap Alert. If you want custom layouts or to use a different framework, then you can define your own markup for the notification.

<NewVersionNotifier as |version lastVersion reload close|>
  <div class="custom-notification">
    Reload to update to the new version ({{version}}) of this application
    <button type="button" {{on "click" reload}}>Reload</button>
    <button type="button" {{on "click" close}}>Close</button>
  </div>
</NewVersionNotifier>

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

