A convention-based version update notifier. Use it to notify users already on the page that a new version has been deployed.
Add this add-on as you would any other:
> ember install ember-cli-new-version
Add a version file to your app, eg: ./public/VERSION.txt
1.0.0
Include the component in your view:
<NewVersionNotifier/>
voila!
To setup, you should first configure the service through
config/environment:
module.exports = function (environment) {
var ENV = {
newVersion: {
currentVersion: null,
versionFileName: 'VERSION.txt',
updateInterval: 60000,
firstCheckInterval: 0,
enableInTests: false,
maxCountInTesting: 10,
},
};
};
currentVersion - The current version of the app if not using [Automatic VERSION file creation][#Automatic VERSION file creation] default: null
versionFileName - the name of the file on the server to check default: /VERSION.txt
updateInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait between version checks default: 60000
firstCheckInterval - the amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before the first version check is run after booting the application default: 0
enableInTests - Should the version checking run in test environments? default: false
maxCountInTesting - How many times to check for a new version in tests. default: 10
If no
VERSION.txt file exists it will be automatically generated during the build process
with the value of
currentVersion or the
version from
package.json.
ember-cli-app-version
Since version 4.0.0 this addons will use the version string provided by ember-cli-app-version if no
currentVersion is configured.
All you have to do is install
ember-cli-app-version.
Then an update is triggered based on full version strings with build metadata such as
1.0.0-beta-2-e1dffe1.
updateMessage - the message to show to users when update has been detected. There are two tokens allowed in this string:
{newVersion} and
{oldVersion} which will replaced with their respective values.
eg. (and default). "This application has been updated from version {oldVersion} to {newVersion}. Please save any work, then refresh browser to see changes."
showReload - true shows a reload button the user can click to refresh. false hides the button. default: true
reloadButtonText - Sets the text for the default reload button. default: "Reload"
<NewVersionNotifier
@updateMessage="A new version was released: {newVersion}"
@showReload={{true}}
/>
By default the notification is styled as a Bootstrap Alert. If you want custom layouts or to use a different framework, then you can define your own markup for the notification.
<NewVersionNotifier as |version lastVersion reload close|>
<div class="custom-notification">
Reload to update to the new version ({{version}}) of this application
<button type="button" {{on "click" reload}}>Reload</button>
<button type="button" {{on "click" close}}>Close</button>
</div>
</NewVersionNotifier>
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.