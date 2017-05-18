openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecn

ember-cli-neat

by Torehan Sharman
0.0.6 (see all)

Bourbon Neat addon for ember-cli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-neat

Include neat in an ember-cli app.

When the addon is installed, it will add neat 1.7.2 as a bower dependency.

Dependencies

Your project should already be set up to handle sass/scss builds. If you're not, do so by running:

ember install ember-cli-sass

Usage

In your ember-cli (>= 0.1.1) project, run:

ember install ember-cli-neat

The generator will create an app.scss with the sole contents being:

@import "bourbon";
@import "neat";

If you already have content in your app.scss, you can just choose "n" and add that line to the top of app.scss yourself.

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-cli-neat
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Credit

Inspired by the ember-cli-bourbon addon made by the good folks at Yapp.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial