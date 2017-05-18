Include neat in an ember-cli app.

When the addon is installed, it will add neat 1.7.2 as a bower dependency.

Dependencies

Your project should already be set up to handle sass/scss builds. If you're not, do so by running:

ember install ember-cli-sass

Usage

In your ember-cli (>= 0.1.1) project, run:

ember install ember-cli-neat

The generator will create an app.scss with the sole contents being:

@ import "bourbon" ; @ import "neat" ;

If you already have content in your app.scss , you can just choose "n" and add that line to the top of app.scss yourself.

Credit

Inspired by the ember-cli-bourbon addon made by the good folks at Yapp.