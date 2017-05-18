Include neat in an ember-cli app.
When the addon is installed, it will add neat 1.7.2 as a bower dependency.
Your project should already be set up to handle sass/scss builds. If you're not, do so by running:
ember install ember-cli-sass
In your ember-cli (>= 0.1.1) project, run:
ember install ember-cli-neat
The generator will create an
app.scss with the sole contents being:
@import "bourbon";
@import "neat";
If you already have content in your
app.scss, you can just choose "n" and add that
line to the top of
app.scss yourself.
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-cli-neat
npm install
bower install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
Inspired by the ember-cli-bourbon addon made by the good folks at Yapp.