ember-cli-moment-shim

by Jason Mitchell
3.8.0 (see all)

ember-cli shim for momentjs

Readme

ember-cli-moment-shim

As of ember-moment v10 this library is no longer required to import moment, moment-timezone, or configure any of the build options. Instuctions for bundling locale and timezone data can be found in the ember-moment readme.

For posterity the original documentation

ember-cli ES6 module shim for momentjs and moment timezone within your Ember applications. It will also conditionally bundle in specific locale/timezone data for those concerned about payload size.

Usage

  • ember install ember-cli-moment-shim
import moment from 'moment';

Features

  • ES6 accessible module for moment
  • Trim your build sizes by bundling locale & timezone data through simple configuration
  • FastBoot support

Enabling moment-timezone

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  return {
    moment: {
      // Options:
      // 'all' - all years, all timezones
      // 'subset' - subset of the timezone data to cover 2010-2020 (or 2012-2022 as of 0.5.12). all timezones.
      // 'none' - no data, just timezone API
      includeTimezone: 'all'
    }
  };
}

i18n support

Cherry pick locales (optimal)

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  return {
    moment: {
      // To cherry-pick specific locale support into your application.
      // Full list of locales: https://github.com/moment/moment/tree/master/locale
      includeLocales: ['es', 'fr-ca']
    }
  };

NOTE: English is bundled automatically – no need to add en in includeLocales

Include all locales

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  return {
    moment: {
      includeLocales: true
    }
  };

Configure default runtime locale

// app/routes/applicaton.js
import moment from 'moment';

export default Ember.Route.extend({
  beforeModel() {
    // sets the application locale to Spanish
    moment.locale('es');
  }
});

Write all locales to a folder that is relative to dist

// config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
  return {
    moment: {
      // This will output _all_ locale scripts to assets/moment-locales
      // this option does not respect includeLocales
      localeOutputPath: 'assets/moment-locales'
    }
  };

The feature set for i18n support within moment can be found here: http://momentjs.com/docs/#/i18n/

License

ember-cli-moment-shim shims is MIT Licensed.

