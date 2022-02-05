As of ember-moment v10 this library is no longer required to import moment, moment-timezone, or configure any of the build options. Instuctions for bundling locale and timezone data can be found in the ember-moment readme.

For posterity the original documentation

ember-cli ES6 module shim for momentjs and moment timezone within your Ember applications. It will also conditionally bundle in specific locale/timezone data for those concerned about payload size.

Usage

ember install ember-cli-moment-shim

import moment from 'moment' ;

Features

ES6 accessible module for moment

Trim your build sizes by bundling locale & timezone data through simple configuration

FastBoot support

Enabling moment-timezone

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { moment : { includeTimezone : 'all' } }; }

i18n support

Cherry pick locales (optimal)

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { moment : { includeLocales : [ 'es' , 'fr-ca' ] } };

NOTE: English is bundled automatically – no need to add en in includeLocales

Include all locales

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { moment : { includeLocales : true } };

Configure default runtime locale

import moment from 'moment' ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ beforeModel() { moment.locale( 'es' ); } });

Write all locales to a folder that is relative to dist

module .exports = function ( environment ) { return { moment : { localeOutputPath : 'assets/moment-locales' } };

The feature set for i18n support within moment can be found here: http://momentjs.com/docs/#/i18n/

License

ember-cli-moment-shim shims is MIT Licensed.