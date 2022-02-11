Ember CLI Mirage

A client-side server to develop, test and prototype your Ember CLI app.

View the docs here.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v3.12 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-mirage

Feature requests

Please open an issue and add a 👍 emoji reaction. We will use the number of reactions as votes to indicate community interest, which will in turn help us prioritize feature development.

You can view the most-upvoted feature requests with this link.

Support

Having trouble?

Join #ec-mirage on the Ember Community Discord server

on the Ember Community Discord server Open an issue, and if possible reproduce it using the Mirage Boilerplate Twiddle.

Contributing

Have a look at our Contributing guidelines.

