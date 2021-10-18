An Ember CLI add-on to easily set tags
(
link,
meta,
script,
noscript, etc.) in the document head.
Many social networks, sharing platforms, and search engines extract
data from
<meta> tags within a page's head tag. With this add-on,
you can have those meta tags populated when entering individual Ember
routes. This allows you to keep all logic within your client side
application without needing a sophisticated web server to populate tags
correctly.
This add-on is perfect for combining with a prerendering server side solution such as prerender.io or with Ember FastBoot (FastBoot compatibility requires ember-cli-meta-tags v2+ and Ember 2.7+).
In your Ember CLI project directory run:
ember install ember-cli-meta-tags
Version 5.0 of this addon depends on ember-cli-head 0.4.0, which adds the requirement that the
<HeadLayout /> is added once in an application-wide template (usually
app/templates/application.hbs). For more info, see the ember-cli-head 0.4 upgrade note.
Version 4.0+ of this addon is designed to work with FastBoot >= 1.0.0-rc1. If you use an order version of fastboot stick with 3.X.
Version 2.0+ of this addon is built upon ember-cli-head and as a result it will work automatically out of the box with Ember FastBoot if you are running a version of Ember >= 2.7.
If you are using another addon that makes use of
ember-cli-head
(such as
ember-page-title), or
are directly using
ember-cli-head in your app you will need to
create a custom
app/templates/head.hbs file and include
ember-cli-meta-tag's component:
<HeadTags @headTags={{this.model.headTags}} />
In order to dynamically add head tags from your routes all you need to
do is provide a
headTags property on the route. This property can
either be an array of tags, or a function which when invoked with the
route's context returns an array of tags. The head tags service will
automatically collect all head tags from the currently active routes
after transition.
To define a head tag you will use the following structure:
{
// html element type (meta, link, etc.)
type: 'meta',
// unique id for nesting (see below)
tagId: 'meta-description-tag',
// key value attributes for the element
attrs: {
name: 'description',
content: model.get('description')
},
// optional element content
content: 'Element content here'
}
This library supports pulling tag definitions from nested routes
without creating duplicate tags. Deeper nested routes will override
parent route tags. In order to support this you need to provide a
unique
tagId property on your tag definition. Only one tag with a
given
tagId will ever be rendered in the head.
You can also define the tags by providing an object as the value for the meta property on the route. This can either be in-lined in your route definition, or set as a property on the route prior to the didTransition event.
// app/routes/some-page.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
export default Route.extend({
headTags: [{
type: 'meta',
tagId: 'meta-og-name',
attrs: {
property: 'og:name',
content: 'Ice-T'
}
},
{
type: 'link',
tagId: 'canonical-link',
attrs: {
rel: 'canonical',
content: 'http://mydomain.org/'
}
}]
});
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
export default Route.extend({
afterModel(model) {
this.setHeadTags(model);
},
setHeadTags(model) {
let headTags = [{
type: 'meta',
tagId: 'meta-description-tag',
attrs: {
name: 'description',
content: model.get('description')
}
}];
this.set('headTags', headTags);
}
});
You can provide the headTags by implementing a
headTags method on the route
that returns the appropriate head tags.
// app/routes/some-page.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
export default Route.extend({
headTags() {
// here we are pulling meta data from the model for this route
let model = this.modelFor(this.routeName);
return [{
type: 'meta',
tagId: 'meta-description-tag',
attrs: {
name: 'description',
content: model.get('description')
}
}];
}
});
When you visit '/some-page' the document head tag will be updated as follows:
<head>
<!-- ... -->
<meta name='description' content='Ice-T'>
<!-- ... -->
</head>
These tags will automatically be cleared when transitioning away from this route.
If you want to update the head tags for a route outside of a full
transition (perhaps due to a controller query parameter change)
you can directly call
collectHeadTags on the
head-tags service and
all of the headTags in the current route hierarchy will be re-built.
// app/routes/some-page.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
export default Route.extend(RouteMetaMixin, {
headTags() {
let controller = this.controllerFor(this.routeName);
// value of head tags updates with value of `era` on this
// route's controller
return [{
type: 'meta',
tagId: 'meta-title',
attrs: {
property: 'title',
content: controller.get('era')
}
}]
}
});
// app/controller/some-page.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
export default Controller.extend({
headTagsService: Ember.inject.service('head-tags'),
queryParameters: {
era: 'e'
},
// this observer runs whenever the era query parameter updates
// which by default does not trigger a full route transition
// so we need to notify the service to rebuild tags
eraObserver: Ember.observer('era', function() {
this.get('headTagsService').collectHeadTags();
}),
});
Including the RouteMetaMixin in your routes is no longer necessary if you provide the headTags property. However it's use is still supported and documented here.
Instructions for developing on this add-on.
git clone this repository
npm install
ember serve
ember test
ember test --serve
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.