Ember Material Components

An Ember add-on for Material Components for the web

Features

Ember components for Material Components Web 6.0.0

Individual packages for selective usage of Material Components

Intuitive design to minimize accidental and inherit complexities of Material Components

Themeable components at both the framework and application level

Utilizes Ember component features to maximize adaptive designs

Extensible Ember components for specialized implementations

Seamless integration with Corber

Plays nicely with FastBoot

Installation

You install this add-on by installing individual packages that contain needed components and/or resources.

ember install ember-cli- [package-name] @^ 2 . 0 . 0

Ex.

ember install ember-cli-mdc-form @^ 2 . 0 . 0 ember install ember-cli-mdc-button@^ 2.0 . 0 ember install ember-cli-mdc-dialog@^ 2.0 . 0

See the packages directory for a list of packages that can be installed individually.

ember-cli-mdc has its own integration for the sass compiler, and is not compatible with ember-cli-sass . If you have ember-cli-sass installed, then you must first uninstall ember-cli-sass for your ember-cli-mdc application to build correctly.

Next Steps

See the README.md and tests/dummy/app in each package for detailed usage and examples.

Additional Resources