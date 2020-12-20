An ember-cli addon for using Materialize (CSS Framework based on Material Design) in Ember applications.
Ember 2.0 Friendly
Materialize Version ~0.97.0
|Ember.js version
|ember-cli-materialize version
< 1.10.0
|Not supported
1.10.0 <= x < 1.11.0
v0.16.4
1.11.0 <= x < 1.13.0
v0.18.6
x >= 1.13.0
The online demo demonstrates all components with all possible options.
Or you can download the demo:
$ sudo npm install -g ember-cli
$ git clone git@github.com:mike-north/ember-cli-materialize
$ cd ember-cli-materialize
# install dependencies
$ npm install && bower install
# fire up local server
$ ember serve
Using SASS makes configuring the color scheme simple. Just make sure you import
components/color and
components/variables before
materialize like the example below.
// Example app.scss
@import 'components/color';
// Custom color settings go here
$primary-color: color("pink", "lighten-2");
@import 'components/variables';
@import 'materialize';
@import 'ember-cli-materialize';
See the materialize docs on sass variables here.
Some of the library's defaults can be set via your config/environment.js file
module.exports = function(/* environment, appConfig */) {
var ENV = {
materializeDefaults: {
modalIsFooterFixed: false,
buttonIconPosition: 'left',
loaderSize: 'big',
loaderMode: 'indeterminate',
modalContainerId: 'materialize-modal-root-element',
dropdownInDuration: 300,
dropdownOutDuration: 300
},
...
};
}
$ ember install ember-cli-materialize
If you are using PhantomJS version 1.9.x as a test runner then after installing this addon you may experience test failures when running tests via
ember test that you do not see in a browser.
This is due to the known limitation in PhantomJS 1.9 not providing a
.bind method. To continue using PhantomJS simply either install ember-cli-es5-shim, which provides a
.bind method, or try PhantomJS 2.x.
This addon is continuiously integrated against the following framework versions
|Version
|Failures Allowed
|Ember
~1.10.0
|No
|Ember
~1.11.0
|No
|Ember
~1.12.0
|No
|components/ember#release
|No
|components/ember#beta
|No
|components/ember#canary
|No
See CONTRIBUTING file.
Special thanks to Stefan Gasser for creating and originally maintaining this great library
ember-cli-materialize is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.