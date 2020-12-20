An ember-cli addon for using Materialize (CSS Framework based on Material Design) in Ember applications.

Ember 2.0 Friendly

Materialize Version ~0.97.0

Which version do I use?

Ember.js version ember-cli-materialize version < 1.10.0 Not supported 1.10.0 <= x < 1.11.0 v0.16.4 1.11.0 <= x < 1.13.0 v0.18.6 x >= 1.13.0

Main features

Imports Materialize sass (via ember-cli-sass) and fonts into your app.

It's a components library for all Materialize components

Usage

The online demo demonstrates all components with all possible options.

Or you can download the demo:

$ sudo npm install -g ember-cli $ git clone git@github.com:mike-north/ember-cli-materialize $ cd ember-cli-materialize $ npm install && bower install $ ember serve

Configuration

Style

Using SASS makes configuring the color scheme simple. Just make sure you import components/color and components/variables before materialize like the example below.

@ import 'components/color' ; $primary-color : color( "pink" , "lighten-2" ); @ import 'components/variables' ; @ import 'materialize' ; @ import 'ember-cli-materialize' ;

See the materialize docs on sass variables here.

Defaults

Some of the library's defaults can be set via your config/environment.js file

module .exports = function ( /* environment, appConfig */ ) { var ENV = { materializeDefaults : { modalIsFooterFixed : false , buttonIconPosition : 'left' , loaderSize : 'big' , loaderMode : 'indeterminate' , modalContainerId : 'materialize-modal-root-element' , dropdownInDuration : 300 , dropdownOutDuration : 300 }, ... }; }

Installation

$ ember install ember-cli-materialize

PhantomJS

If you are using PhantomJS version 1.9.x as a test runner then after installing this addon you may experience test failures when running tests via ember test that you do not see in a browser.

This is due to the known limitation in PhantomJS 1.9 not providing a .bind method. To continue using PhantomJS simply either install ember-cli-es5-shim, which provides a .bind method, or try PhantomJS 2.x.

Testing

This addon is continuiously integrated against the following framework versions

Version Failures Allowed Ember ~1.10.0 No Ember ~1.11.0 No Ember ~1.12.0 No components/ember#release No components/ember#beta No components/ember#canary No

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING file.

Special Thanks

Special thanks to Stefan Gasser for creating and originally maintaining this great library

License

ember-cli-materialize is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.