This addon provides a
<MaskedInput> Glimmer component that applies input masking based on inputmask-core.
There are no dependencies on jQuery plugins so this addon is a more lightweight and faster alternative to other input masking addons. It's based on the solid inputmask-core library and adapted from its React implementation MaskedInput.
ember install ember-cli-maskedinput
Basic usage
Pass the value to display and a
on-change function as args to the
MaskedInput component:
<MaskedInput @mask='A1111' @value={{this.myValue}} @on-change={{fn this.updateMyValue}} />
import Component from "@glimmer/component";
import { tracked } from "@glimmer/tracking";
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@tracked myValue = 0;
@action
updateMyValue(e) {
this.myValue = e.target.value;
}
}
Date pattern
<MaskedInput @mask='11/11/1111' @value={{this.myValue}} @on-change={{fn this.updateMyValue}} />
Credit card pattern
<MaskedInput @mask='1111 1111 1111 1111' @value={{this.myValue}} @on-change={{fn this.updateMyValue}} />
Time pattern with validation
Uses plain HTML5 validation by setting HTML attributes:
<MaskedInput @mask='11:11:11' required pattern='[0-9]{2}:[0-9]{2}:[0-9]{2}' title='Time value with format HH:MM:SS' />
mask
A pattern consisting of
1 (number),
a (letter),
A (letter forced upper case),
* (alphanumeric),
# (alphanumeric forced upper case) or any other character for static parts of the mask. Use backslashes to escape format characters.
See inputmask-core docs for more information.
formatCharacters
An object defining additional format characters, see inputmask-core docs for more information.
placeholderChar
The character which is used to fill in editable positions that have no input. Defaults to
_; must be a single character.
on-change
An optional function to handle
change events.