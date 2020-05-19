Ember masked-input

This addon provides a <MaskedInput> Glimmer component that applies input masking based on inputmask-core.

There are no dependencies on jQuery plugins so this addon is a more lightweight and faster alternative to other input masking addons. It's based on the solid inputmask-core library and adapted from its React implementation MaskedInput.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.13 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-maskedinput

Usage

Basic usage

Pass the value to display and a on-change function as args to the MaskedInput component:

< MaskedInput @ mask = 'A1111' @ value = {{this.myValue}} @ on-change = {{fn this.updateMyValue}} />

import Component from "@glimmer/component" ; import { tracked } from "@glimmer/tracking" ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @tracked myValue = 0 ; @action updateMyValue(e) { this .myValue = e.target.value; } }

Date pattern

< MaskedInput @ mask = '11/11/1111' @ value = {{this.myValue}} @ on-change = {{fn this.updateMyValue}} />

Credit card pattern

< MaskedInput @ mask = '1111 1111 1111 1111' @ value = {{this.myValue}} @ on-change = {{fn this.updateMyValue}} />

Time pattern with validation

Uses plain HTML5 validation by setting HTML attributes:

< MaskedInput @ mask = '11:11:11' required pattern = '[0-9]{2}:[0-9]{2}:[0-9]{2}' title = 'Time value with format HH:MM:SS' />

Reference

mask

A pattern consisting of 1 (number), a (letter), A (letter forced upper case), * (alphanumeric), # (alphanumeric forced upper case) or any other character for static parts of the mask. Use backslashes to escape format characters.

See inputmask-core docs for more information.

formatCharacters

An object defining additional format characters, see inputmask-core docs for more information.

placeholderChar

The character which is used to fill in editable positions that have no input. Defaults to _ ; must be a single character.

An optional function to handle change events.

License

MIT Licensed