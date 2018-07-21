Ember CLI Markdown Resolver

Ember CLI Markdown Resolver is the quickest way to include static markdown content in your Ember.js application using Broccoli Markdown Resolver.

Installation

ember install ember-cli-markdown-resolver

Configuration

The addon requires you specify the locations of markdown files:

ENV[ 'ember-cli-markdown-resolver' ] = { folders : { 'guides' : 'app/guides' } };

And to populate your folder with markdown content:

. └── app/ └── guides/ ├── quick-start.md ├── examples.md └── examples/ └── first.md

Usage

Ember CLI Markdown Resolver enables markdown content to be retrieved via the markdownResolver service.

The file method returns promisified markdown content, allowing the content to be chainable via .then() .

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { get } from '@ember/object'; import { inject } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ markdownResolver : inject(), model({ path }) { return get (this, 'markdownResolver').file('guides', path); } });

Each markdown file exposes the path, raw content, frontmatter attributes and its children.

{{model.content}} {{model.path}} {{model.attributes}} {{model.children}}

The tree method returns a tree object for a given folder, allowing menu interfaces to be built from the markdown file structure.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { get } from '@ember/object'; import { inject } from '@ember/service' ; export default Route.extend({ markdownResolver : inject(), model() { return get (this, 'markdownResolver').tree('guides'); } });

Adding an order value to a file's frontmatter will automatically order files within the tree.

--- title: Quick Start order: 0 --- Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...

Additionally, adding a fragmentIdLinks object to a file's frontmatter will generate a list local fragment identifier links which are used within the {{markdown-menu-item}} component. This is handy when you want to link to several individual sections of a large parent markdown file instead of having individual child markdown files.

The fragmentIdLinks object expects child key-value pairs where each key represents the hash fragment id link and each value represents the text label to be shown as a child on the {{markdown-menu}} component.

--- title: Fragment Identifier Links order: 4 fragmentIdLinks: iamsectionone: "Section One" section-two: "Section Two" --- ### I am section one Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet... < a id = "section-two" > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...

By default, when you click on each fragmentIdLinks child link within the {{markdown-menu-item}} component it will update the url hash. You can easily override this default behavior by passing an onClick closure action into the {{markdown-menu}} component.

{{markdown-menu onClick=(action "clickedMenuItemLink")}}

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; export default Controller.extend({ actions : { clickedMenuItemLink(fragmentIdLink) { document .querySelector( `# ${fragmentIdLink} ` ).scrollIntoView({ behavior : 'smooth' }); } } });

The addon ships with a markdown-menu component which builds a nested list from your file tree and can be styled using your own css.

{{markdown-menu title="My Markdown Menu" tree=model}} {{ outlet }}

Helpers

Ember CLI Markdown Resolver defines the following template helpers:

{{get (get-markdown-file 'guides' 'nested/page-slug') 'title'}} {{my-render-component content=(get-markdown-content 'guides' 'nested/page-slug')}} {{markdown-menu tree=(get-markdown-tree 'guides')}}

Demo

Check out the Ember CLI Markdown Resolver guides, which is generated using the addon.

Code for the guides can be found here.

Node Version

Ember CLI Markdown Resolver currently supports Node >=6.

Contributing

Installation

git clone https://github.com/willviles/ember-cli-markdown-resolver.git

cd ember-cli-markdown-resolver

yarn install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

yarn test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.