A loading indicator component for EmberJS that animates across the top of the viewport.
npm install ember-cli-loading-slider --save-dev
Add the component to your application template:
{{loading-slider isLoading=loading duration=250}}
Alternatively you may try the more complex mode. In this mode an array of colors
is required
hexColorsArray: ['#000', '#fff']:
{{loading-slider isLoading=loading expanding=true color=hexColorsArray}}
Create application route (if not present) and extend application route with
loading-slider
mixin:
import Ember from 'ember';
import LoadingSliderMixin from '../mixins/loading-slider';
export default Ember.Route.extend(LoadingSliderMixin, { });
The animation will now show when the user navigates between routes that
return a promise (such as
this.store.find()).
You may also show or hide the animation at any time from any route or controller:
actions: {
saveUser: function(user) {
var self = this;
self.send('loading');
user.save().finally(function() {
self.send('finished');
});
}
}
For v1.2.x make sure that you have explicitly defined an application controller
e.g.
app/controllers/application.js to avoid getting an
Assertion Failed error.
v1.3.x is implemented as a service and controllers are no longer used.
isLoading
duration
300.
Once 75% of this specified duration passes (or if the animation reaches 66%
of the viewport width the animation slows until either
isLoaded changes to
false or it reaches 100% of the viewport width. This option is only valid for the
simple stripe animation.
color
red. Can also be
set with your application's css by setting the background-color of
.loading-slider > span. If
expanding is set to
true then
color is required
and must be an array of colors.
expanding
true to change the style of animation from a simple stripe
to a more complex animation (see the demo).
speed
1000. Only valid
when
expanding is true.
For advanced usage you may interact directly with the service instead of or in
addition to using the
loading-slider component.
startLoading
endLoading
changeAttrs(attrs)
Copyright (c) 2014 Jerel Unruh