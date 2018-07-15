A loading indicator component for EmberJS that animates across the top of the viewport.

Live Demo

Installation

npm install ember-cli-loading-slider --save-dev

Usage

Add the component to your application template:

{{loading-slider isLoading=loading duration=250}}

Alternatively you may try the more complex mode. In this mode an array of colors is required hexColorsArray: ['#000', '#fff'] :

{{loading-slider isLoading=loading expanding=true color=hexColorsArray}}

Create application route (if not present) and extend application route with loading-slider mixin:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import LoadingSliderMixin from '../mixins/loading-slider' ; export default Ember.Route.extend(LoadingSliderMixin, { });

The animation will now show when the user navigates between routes that return a promise (such as this.store.find() ).

You may also show or hide the animation at any time from any route or controller:

actions: { saveUser: function (user) { var self = this; self .send( 'loading' ); user.save(). finally ( function () { self .send( 'finished' ); }); } }

For v1.2.x make sure that you have explicitly defined an application controller e.g. app/controllers/application.js to avoid getting an Assertion Failed error.

v1.3.x is implemented as a service and controllers are no longer used.

API

isLoading A boolean property that the component observes to determine if it should display or hide.

duration An approximate duration of the event in milliseconds. Defaults to 300 . Once 75% of this specified duration passes (or if the animation reaches 66% of the viewport width the animation slows until either isLoaded changes to false or it reaches 100% of the viewport width. This option is only valid for the simple stripe animation.

color A css color to use for the animation stripe. Defaults to red . Can also be set with your application's css by setting the background-color of .loading-slider > span. If expanding is set to true then color is required and must be an array of colors.

expanding Set this to true to change the style of animation from a simple stripe to a more complex animation (see the demo).

speed Set the speed of the expanding style animation. Defaults to 1000 . Only valid when expanding is true.



Service API

For advanced usage you may interact directly with the service instead of or in addition to using the loading-slider component.

startLoading

endLoading

changeAttrs(attrs)

Authors

Legal

Copyright (c) 2014 Jerel Unruh

Licensed under the MIT license