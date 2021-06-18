Use Less to preprocess your ember-cli app's css.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-less
By default, this addon will compile
app/styles/app.less into
dist/assets/app.css.
Additional options can be specified using the
lessOptions config property in
ember-cli-build.js:
let app = new EmberApp({
lessOptions: {...}
});
Available Options:
paths: An array of include paths
sourceMap: Whether to generate source maps. Defaults to
true in development and can also
take an object of sub options: http://lesscss.org/usage/#programmatic-usage
mergeTrees: An object of the available options to pass to the internal merge trees plugin
You can configure the input and output files using ember-cli's
outputPaths option in
ember-cli-build.js:
let app = new EmberApp({
outputPaths: {
app: {
css: {
app: '/assets/my-project.css',
},
},
},
});
You can also configure multiple input/output paths to generate multiple css files:
let app = new EmberApp({
outputPaths: {
app: {
css: {
'theme-orange': '/assets/theme-orange.css',
'theme-purple': '/assets/theme-purple.css',
},
},
},
});
Notice that you cannot specify the name of the Source Map if multiple input/output paths are used.
The name gets generated from the output path (
/assets/theme-orange.css ->
/assets/theme-orange.css.map).
You can also use this to precompile less files in an addon. By default, this
will compile
addon/styles/addon.less into css that will be merged into the
host app's css:
ember-cli-less in your addon's
package.json under
dependencies
addon/styles/addon.less (or where you specify in your options)
tests/dummy/app/styles/app.less if it doesn't exist
app/styles/app.less in your addon and add
@import 'addon/styles/addon'; to its content
To include custom css files, use
@import statment in
addon/styles/addon.less. For example:
// addon/styles/addon.less
@import 'node_modules/bootstrap-less/bootstrap/bootstrap'; // look for "node_modules/bootstrap-less/bootstrap/bootstrap.less"
Using Bootstrap Less source in your app:
Install Bootstrap source:
npm install --save-dev bootstrap-less
Specify the include paths in
ember-cli-build.js:
let app = new EmberApp({
lessOptions: {
paths: ['node_modules/bootstrap-less/bootstrap/'],
},
});
Import into app.less:
@import 'bootstrap';
When sourcemaps are enabled, you'll see the correct references to the original less files and their corresponding line numbers in Dev Tools. If you would like to link the less source files directly, you have to link them to your local filesystem in Chrome:
See the Contributing guide for details.