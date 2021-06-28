Brings jsTree functionality into your Ember app.
Demo: http://ritesh83.github.io/ember-cli-jstree/#/static
Ember CLI addons can be installed with
ember install
ember install ember-cli-jstree
Out of the box, the bare minimum you need on the template is
data.
Run supported actions on the tree by registering it to your controller with the
actionReceiver property.
<div class="sample-tree">
{{ember-jstree
actionReceiver=jstreeActionReceiver
selectedNodes=jstreeSelectedNodes
data=data
plugins=plugins
themes=themes
checkboxOptions=checkboxOptions
contextmenuOptions=contextmenuOptions
stateOptions=stateOptions
typesOptions=typesOptions
searchOptions=searchOptions
searchTerm=searchTerm
sort=sort
contextMenuReportClicked=(action "contextMenuReportClicked")
eventDidBecomeReady=(action "handleTreeDidBecomeReady")
}}
</div>
As per the jsTree JSON docs, you can add custom classes to both the
<li> and
<a> tags of each
individual node. These are passed on to jQuery's
attr function.
For example, to add hint.css tooltips, use the following in your JSON data hash.
{
'id': 'node15',
'text': 'Node title',
'state': { 'selected': true },
'a_attr': { 'class': 'hint--bottom', 'data-hint': 'Some hint goes here' }
}
This will get rendered in HTML as
<a class="jstree-anchor jstree-clicked hint--bottom" href="#" tabindex="-1" data-hint="Some hint goes here" id="node15_anchor"><i class="jstree-icon jstree-themeicon" role="presentation"></i>Node title</a>
The addon listens for events from jstree and sends them back to you using actions bound to the Handlebars template. Simply set the property to the string name of the action in your controller.
{{ember-jstree
[...]
eventDidChange=(action "handleJstreeEventDidChange")
treeObject=jstreeObject
}}
The following events have basic support included. More are on the way.
|jsTree Event
|Ember Action
|after_open.jstree
|eventDidOpen
|after_close.jstree
|eventDidClose
|changed.jstree
|eventDidChange
|dehover_node.jstree
|eventDidDehoverNode
|deselect_node.jstree
|eventDidDeselectNode
|hover_node.jstree
|eventDidHoverNode
|init.jstree
|eventDidInit
|loading.jstree
|eventIsLoading
|loaded.jstree
|eventDidLoad
|ready.jstree
|eventDidBecomeReady
|redraw.jstree
|eventDidRedraw
|show_node.jstree
|eventDidShowNode
|select_node.jstree
|eventDidSelectNode
|(destroyed - no event)
|eventDidDestroy
|move_node.jstree
|eventDidMoveNode
|disable_checkbox.jstree
|eventDidDisableCheckbox
|enable_checkbox.jstree
|eventDidEnableCheckbox
|check_node.jstree
|eventDidCheckNode
|uncheck_node.jstree
|eventDidUncheckNode
|check_all.jstree
|eventDidCheckAll
|uncheck_all.jstree
|eventDidUncheckAll
Note: In the meantime, you can add event listeners yourself by calling them on a mapped
treeObject property.
_handleOpenNode: function() {
var treeObject = this.get('jstreeObject');
treeObject.on('open_node.jstree', function(e, data) {
console.info('A node was opened.');
console.log(data);
}.bind(this));
}
Selected nodes are always available through the
selectedNodes property
Plugins for your tree should be specified by a
plugins string property. Multiple plugins should be
separated with commas.
{{ember-jstree
data=data
plugins=plugins
}}
The following plugins are currently supported. More on the way!
Send a hash containing the jsTree options through to the addon through the
<plugin name>Options key.
In your controller:
jstreeStateOptionHash: {
'key': 'ember-cli-jstree-dummy'
},
plugins: 'state'
In Handlebars:
{{ember-jstree
[...]
plugins=plugins
stateOptions=jstreeStateOptionHash
}}
The sort plugin accepts a sort function instead of an options hash.
{{ember-jstree
[...]
plugins=plugins
sort=sortFunction
}}
Send in the following properties to control how the tree is refreshed when you change the data
Both default to false if nothing is passed in
The addon component will try to register an
actionReceiver (see view helper example) to a property in
your controller if you define it. You can then send actions through that bound property:
this.get('jstreeActionReceiver').send('redraw');
Note: Action names in Ember are camelized (e.g.:
get_node() in jsTree is mapped to
getNode() in Ember).
If the corresponding jsTree method has a return value, the addon will send an action with the name corresponding to supported actions in the table below. Because the addon actually calls these jsTree events, if any events occur because of an action, they will be sent as actions (see Event Handling above).
|jsTree Action
|Ember Action
|Return Action
|copy_node
|copyNode
|close_all
|closeAll
|close_node
|closeNode
|create_node
|createNode
|actionCreateNode
|delete_node
|deleteNode
|actionDeleteNode
|deselect_all
|deselectAll
|deselect_node
|deselectNode
|destroy
|destroy
|get_children_dom
|getChildrenDom
|actionGetChildrenDom
|get_container
|getContainer
|actionGetContainer
|get_node
|getNode
|actionGetNode
|get_parent
|getParent
|actionGetParent
|get_path
|getPath
|actionGetPath
|get_text
|getText
|actionGetText
|last_error
|lastError
|actionLastError
|load_all
|loadAll
|actionLoadAll
|load_node
|loadNode
|actionLoadNode
|move_node
|moveNode
|open_all
|openAll
|open_node
|openNode
|redraw
|redraw
|rename_node
|renameNode
|actionRenameNode
|select_all
|selectAll
|select_node
|selectNode
|toggle_node
|toggleNode
In your Handlebars component, map the return action (as above, most of which follow the pattern
action<action name>):
{{ember-jstree
[...]
actionGetNode=(action "handleJstreeGetNode")
}}
Any params that jsTree returns will be given in the order specified by its API.
actionGetNode: function (node) {
this.set('someValue', node);
}
http://ritesh83.github.io/ember-cli-jstree/#/static
Both dynamic (AJAX loaded) and static examples are in the dummy demo.
git clone
yarn
ember serve
http://ridhwana.com/articles/2017/05/28/introduction-to-ember-cli-js-tree.html