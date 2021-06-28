Brings jsTree functionality into your Ember app.

Installation

Ember CLI addons can be installed with ember install

ember install ember-cli-jstree

Usage

Out of the box, the bare minimum you need on the template is data . Run supported actions on the tree by registering it to your controller with the actionReceiver property.

< div class = "sample-tree" > {{ember-jstree actionReceiver=jstreeActionReceiver selectedNodes=jstreeSelectedNodes data=data plugins=plugins themes=themes checkboxOptions=checkboxOptions contextmenuOptions=contextmenuOptions stateOptions=stateOptions typesOptions=typesOptions searchOptions=searchOptions searchTerm=searchTerm sort=sort contextMenuReportClicked=(action "contextMenuReportClicked") eventDidBecomeReady=(action "handleTreeDidBecomeReady") }} </ div >

Adding classes

As per the jsTree JSON docs, you can add custom classes to both the <li> and <a> tags of each individual node. These are passed on to jQuery's attr function.

For example, to add hint.css tooltips, use the following in your JSON data hash.

{ 'id' : 'node15' , 'text' : 'Node title' , 'state' : { 'selected' : true }, 'a_attr' : { 'class' : 'hint--bottom' , 'data-hint' : 'Some hint goes here' } }

This will get rendered in HTML as

< a class = "jstree-anchor jstree-clicked hint--bottom" href = "#" tabindex = "-1" data-hint = "Some hint goes here" id = "node15_anchor" > < i class = "jstree-icon jstree-themeicon" role = "presentation" > </ i > Node title </ a >

Event Handling

The addon listens for events from jstree and sends them back to you using actions bound to the Handlebars template. Simply set the property to the string name of the action in your controller.

{{ember-jstree [...] eventDidChange=(action "handleJstreeEventDidChange") treeObject=jstreeObject }}

Supported events

The following events have basic support included. More are on the way.

jsTree Event Ember Action after_open.jstree eventDidOpen after_close.jstree eventDidClose changed.jstree eventDidChange dehover_node.jstree eventDidDehoverNode deselect_node.jstree eventDidDeselectNode hover_node.jstree eventDidHoverNode init.jstree eventDidInit loading.jstree eventIsLoading loaded.jstree eventDidLoad ready.jstree eventDidBecomeReady redraw.jstree eventDidRedraw show_node.jstree eventDidShowNode select_node.jstree eventDidSelectNode (destroyed - no event) eventDidDestroy move_node.jstree eventDidMoveNode disable_checkbox.jstree eventDidDisableCheckbox enable_checkbox.jstree eventDidEnableCheckbox check_node.jstree eventDidCheckNode uncheck_node.jstree eventDidUncheckNode check_all.jstree eventDidCheckAll uncheck_all.jstree eventDidUncheckAll

Note: In the meantime, you can add event listeners yourself by calling them on a mapped treeObject property.

_handleOpenNode: function ( ) { var treeObject = this .get( 'jstreeObject' ); treeObject.on( 'open_node.jstree' , function ( e, data ) { console .info( 'A node was opened.' ); console .log(data); }.bind( this )); }

Selected nodes

Selected nodes are always available through the selectedNodes property

Plugins

Plugins for your tree should be specified by a plugins string property. Multiple plugins should be separated with commas.

{{ember-jstree data=data plugins=plugins }}

The following plugins are currently supported. More on the way!

Checkbox

Contextmenu

Search

Sort

State

Types

Wholerow

Drag and Drop

Configuring plugins

Send a hash containing the jsTree options through to the addon through the <plugin name>Options key.

In your controller:

jstreeStateOptionHash: { 'key' : 'ember-cli-jstree-dummy' }, plugins : 'state'

In Handlebars:

{{ember-jstree [...] plugins=plugins stateOptions=jstreeStateOptionHash }}

The sort plugin accepts a sort function instead of an options hash.

{{ember-jstree [...] plugins=plugins sort=sortFunction }}

Configuring tree refresh

Send in the following properties to control how the tree is refreshed when you change the data

skipLoading

forgetState

Both default to false if nothing is passed in

Sending actions to jsTree

The addon component will try to register an actionReceiver (see view helper example) to a property in your controller if you define it. You can then send actions through that bound property:

this .get( 'jstreeActionReceiver' ).send( 'redraw' );

Note: Action names in Ember are camelized (e.g.: get_node() in jsTree is mapped to getNode() in Ember).

If the corresponding jsTree method has a return value, the addon will send an action with the name corresponding to supported actions in the table below. Because the addon actually calls these jsTree events, if any events occur because of an action, they will be sent as actions (see Event Handling above).

Supported actions

jsTree Action Ember Action Return Action copy_node copyNode close_all closeAll close_node closeNode create_node createNode actionCreateNode delete_node deleteNode actionDeleteNode deselect_all deselectAll deselect_node deselectNode destroy destroy get_children_dom getChildrenDom actionGetChildrenDom get_container getContainer actionGetContainer get_node getNode actionGetNode get_parent getParent actionGetParent get_path getPath actionGetPath get_text getText actionGetText last_error lastError actionLastError load_all loadAll actionLoadAll load_node loadNode actionLoadNode move_node moveNode open_all openAll open_node openNode redraw redraw rename_node renameNode actionRenameNode select_all selectAll select_node selectNode toggle_node toggleNode

Receiving return values

In your Handlebars component, map the return action (as above, most of which follow the pattern action<action name> ):

{{ember-jstree [...] actionGetNode=(action "handleJstreeGetNode") }}

Any params that jsTree returns will be given in the order specified by its API.

actionGetNode: function ( node ) { this .set( 'someValue' , node); }

Demo

http://ritesh83.github.io/ember-cli-jstree/#/static

Both dynamic (AJAX loaded) and static examples are in the dummy demo.

Clone this repo: git clone

Install packages: yarn

Run ember serve

Visit the sample app at http://localhost:4200.

Guides

http://ridhwana.com/articles/2017/05/28/introduction-to-ember-cli-js-tree.html