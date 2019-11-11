An Ember CLI addon to generate HTML documentation from JSDoc comments in the source code.
ember install ember-cli-jsdoc
Run
ember ember-cli-jsdoc anytime you wish to generate the documentation. You can then access this generated
documentation at http://localhost:4200/docs.
jsdoc.json configuration file based on your application or addon's setup
* This is because JSDoc does not yet currently fully support ES6 syntax nor does its conventions always reflect the architecture of an Ember application.
.gitignore file for the
/docs folder.
plugins entry in the jsdoc.json file to the following:
"plugins": [
"plugins/markdown",
"node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/defaultTag",
"node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/emberListensTag",
"node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/emberObservesTag"
]
Employs Semantic Versioning 2.0.0
ember-cli-jsdoc and its source files are Copyright © 2015-2018 SoftLayer Technologies, Inc. The software is MIT Licensed
This software is provided “as is” and without any express or implied warranties, including, without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose.