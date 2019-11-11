An Ember CLI addon to generate HTML documentation from JSDoc comments in the source code.

Install

ember install ember-cli-jsdoc

Use

Run ember ember-cli-jsdoc anytime you wish to generate the documentation. You can then access this generated documentation at http://localhost:4200/docs.

Features

Smartly generates jsdoc.json configuration file based on your application or addon's setup You can make any changes to this file as needed to suit your configuration needs

configuration file based on your application or addon's setup Generated documentation is accessible at http://localhost:4200/docs

Customized JSDoc template to support display of custom @observes tag

Automatically populates @listens tag values through use of the emberListensTag plugin

You do not have to employ the @default tag for non-complex types, through the use of the defaultTag plugin

Things to know

For the best experience using JSDoc comments you should follow this styleguide. * This is because JSDoc does not yet currently fully support ES6 syntax nor does its conventions always reflect the architecture of an Ember application.

You may wish to add an entry in your .gitignore file for the /docs folder.

file for the folder. If you are using a Node version below 5.x.x you will want to change the plugins entry in the jsdoc.json file to the following:

"plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" , "node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/defaultTag" , "node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/emberListensTag" , "node_modules/ember-cli-jsdoc/node_modules/jsdoc-plugins/plugins/emberObservesTag" ]

Versioning

Employs Semantic Versioning 2.0.0

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Copyright and License

ember-cli-jsdoc and its source files are Copyright © 2015-2018 SoftLayer Technologies, Inc. The software is MIT Licensed

Warranty

This software is provided “as is” and without any express or implied warranties, including, without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose.