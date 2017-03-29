This package is deprecated. I no longer recommend using JQuery plugins in Ember.js generally.
A simple addon to add jquery-ui as a dependency to your app. Also includes a small library of components wrapping JQuery UI widgets.
An example application demonstrating how to use ember-cli-jquery-ui is available at http://github.com/gaurav0/ember-cli-jquery-ui-example
You can see the example application online at http://ember-cli-jquery-ui-example.herokuapp.com/
ember install ember-cli-jquery-ui
By default, your application will run with the base theme. If you would like to select another jquery-ui standard theme, you may do so by editing your Brocfile.js like this:
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-jquery-ui': {
'theme': 'ui-darkness'
}
});
The list of available standard themes (with JQuery UI 1.11.1):
If you'd prefer not to include any of the above jquery-ui themes, you can set the theme to 'none'. Warning: Components do not work correctly without styling.
At the moment, ember-cli-jquery-ui includes nine of the eleven jquery ui widgets wrapped in components:
jqui-accordion, which can be used in your application like this:
{{#jqui-accordion}}
<h3>Section </h3>
<div>
<p>
Mauris mauris ante, ...
</p>
</div>
<h3>Section 2</h3>
<div>
<p>
Sed non urna. ...
</p>
</div>
...
{{/jqui-accordion}}
jqui-autocomplete, which can be used in your application like this:
{{jqui-autocomplete value=text source=languages}} {{text}}
jqui-button, which can be used in your application like this:
{{#jqui-button icon="ui-icon-gear" action="buttonClicked" disabled=disabledProperty}}Button Text{{/jqui-button}}
jqui-datepicker, which can be used in your application like this:
{{jqui-datepicker value=myDate yearRange="2013:2015"}} {{myDate}}
jqui-menu, which can be used in your application like this:
{{#jqui-menu}}
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
<li>Item 3
<ul>
<li>Item 3-1</li>
<li>Item 3-2</li>
</ul>
</li>
<li>Item 4</li>
<li>-</li> {{!-- divider --}}
<li>Item 5</li>
{{/jqui-menu}}
jqui-progress-bar, which can be used in your application like this:
{{jqui-progress-bar value=37 max=100}}
jqui-slider, which can be used in your application like this:
{{jqui-slider value=num min=0 max=100 step=10 slide="slideAction"}} {{num}}
jqui-spinner, which can be used in your application like this:
{{jqui-spinner value=num min=100 max=2000 step=100}} {{num}}
jqui-tabs, which can be used in your application like this:
{{#jqui-tabs}}
<ul>
<li><a href="#tabs-1">Nunc tincidunt</a></li>
<li><a href="#tabs-2">Proin dolor</a></li>
<li><a href="#tabs-3">Aenean lacinia</a></li>
</ul>
<div id="tabs-1">
<p>Proin elit arcu, ....</p>
</div>
<div id="tabs-2">
<p>Morbi tincidunt, ...</p>
</div>
<div id="tabs-3">
<p>Mauris eleifend ....</p>
<p>Duis cursus. ...</p>
</div>
{{/jqui-tabs}}
I would appreciate contributions of additional components wrapping jquery-ui widgets.
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.