openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecj

ember-cli-jquery-ui

by Gaurav Munjal
0.0.20 (see all)

An ember-cli addon to add jquery-ui as a dependency to your app. Also includes a small library of components wrapping JQuery UI widgets.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

497

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-cli-jquery-ui

This package is deprecated. I no longer recommend using JQuery plugins in Ember.js generally.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Gaurav0/ember-cli-jquery-ui

A simple addon to add jquery-ui as a dependency to your app. Also includes a small library of components wrapping JQuery UI widgets.

Build Status

Ember Observer Score

Example Application

An example application demonstrating how to use ember-cli-jquery-ui is available at http://github.com/gaurav0/ember-cli-jquery-ui-example

You can see the example application online at http://ember-cli-jquery-ui-example.herokuapp.com/

Installation

  • ember install ember-cli-jquery-ui

Change your jquery-ui theme

By default, your application will run with the base theme. If you would like to select another jquery-ui standard theme, you may do so by editing your Brocfile.js like this:

var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');

var app = new EmberApp({
    'ember-cli-jquery-ui': {
        'theme': 'ui-darkness'
    }
});

The list of available standard themes (with JQuery UI 1.11.1):

  • base
  • black-tie
  • blitzer
  • cupertino
  • dark-hive
  • dot-luv
  • eggplant
  • excite-bike
  • flick
  • hot-sneaks
  • humanity
  • le-frog
  • mint-choc
  • overcast
  • pepper-grinder
  • redmond
  • smoothness
  • south-street
  • start
  • sunny
  • swanky-purse
  • trontastic
  • ui-darkness
  • ui-lightness
  • vader

If you'd prefer not to include any of the above jquery-ui themes, you can set the theme to 'none'. Warning: Components do not work correctly without styling.

Included Components

At the moment, ember-cli-jquery-ui includes nine of the eleven jquery ui widgets wrapped in components:

  1. jqui-accordion, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{#jqui-accordion}}
<h3>Section </h3>
<div>
    <p>
        Mauris mauris ante, ...
    </p>
</div>
<h3>Section 2</h3>
<div>
    <p>
        Sed non urna. ...
    </p>
</div>
...
{{/jqui-accordion}}

  2. jqui-autocomplete, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{jqui-autocomplete value=text source=languages}} {{text}}

  3. jqui-button, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{#jqui-button icon="ui-icon-gear" action="buttonClicked" disabled=disabledProperty}}Button Text{{/jqui-button}}

  4. jqui-datepicker, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{jqui-datepicker value=myDate yearRange="2013:2015"}} {{myDate}}

  5. jqui-menu, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{#jqui-menu}}
    <li>Item 1</li>
    <li>Item 2</li>
    <li>Item 3
        <ul>
            <li>Item 3-1</li>
            <li>Item 3-2</li>
        </ul>
    </li>
    <li>Item 4</li>
    <li>-</li> {{!-- divider --}}
    <li>Item 5</li>
{{/jqui-menu}}

  6. jqui-progress-bar, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{jqui-progress-bar value=37 max=100}}

  7. jqui-slider, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{jqui-slider value=num min=0 max=100 step=10 slide="slideAction"}} {{num}}

  8. jqui-spinner, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{jqui-spinner value=num min=100 max=2000 step=100}} {{num}}

  9. jqui-tabs, which can be used in your application like this:

    {{#jqui-tabs}}
    <ul>
        <li><a href="#tabs-1">Nunc tincidunt</a></li>
        <li><a href="#tabs-2">Proin dolor</a></li>
        <li><a href="#tabs-3">Aenean lacinia</a></li>
    </ul>
    <div id="tabs-1">
        <p>Proin elit arcu, ....</p>
    </div>
    <div id="tabs-2">
        <p>Morbi tincidunt, ...</p>
    </div>
    <div id="tabs-3">
        <p>Mauris eleifend ....</p>
        <p>Duis cursus. ...</p>
    </div>
{{/jqui-tabs}}

I would appreciate contributions of additional components wrapping jquery-ui widgets.

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial