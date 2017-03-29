This package is deprecated. I no longer recommend using JQuery plugins in Ember.js generally.

A simple addon to add jquery-ui as a dependency to your app. Also includes a small library of components wrapping JQuery UI widgets.

Example Application

An example application demonstrating how to use ember-cli-jquery-ui is available at http://github.com/gaurav0/ember-cli-jquery-ui-example

You can see the example application online at http://ember-cli-jquery-ui-example.herokuapp.com/

Installation

ember install ember-cli-jquery-ui

Change your jquery-ui theme

By default, your application will run with the base theme. If you would like to select another jquery-ui standard theme, you may do so by editing your Brocfile.js like this:

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-cli-jquery-ui' : { 'theme' : 'ui-darkness' } });

The list of available standard themes (with JQuery UI 1.11.1):

base

black-tie

blitzer

cupertino

dark-hive

dot-luv

eggplant

excite-bike

flick

hot-sneaks

humanity

le-frog

mint-choc

overcast

pepper-grinder

redmond

smoothness

south-street

start

sunny

swanky-purse

trontastic

ui-darkness

ui-lightness

vader

If you'd prefer not to include any of the above jquery-ui themes, you can set the theme to 'none'. Warning: Components do not work correctly without styling.

Included Components

At the moment, ember-cli-jquery-ui includes nine of the eleven jquery ui widgets wrapped in components:

jqui-accordion , which can be used in your application like this: {{# jqui-accordion }} < h3 > Section </ h3 > < div > < p > Mauris mauris ante, ... </ p > </ div > < h3 > Section 2 </ h3 > < div > < p > Sed non urna. ... </ p > </ div > ... {{/ jqui-accordion }} jqui-autocomplete , which can be used in your application like this: {{jqui-autocomplete value=text source =languages}} {{text}} jqui-button , which can be used in your application like this: {{# jqui-button icon = "ui-icon-gear" action = "buttonClicked" disabled =disabledProperty}} Button Text {{/ jqui-button }} jqui-datepicker , which can be used in your application like this: {{jqui-datepicker value=myDate yearRange= "2013:2015" }} {{myDate}} jqui-menu , which can be used in your application like this: {{# jqui-menu }} < li > Item 1 </ li > < li > Item 2 </ li > < li > Item 3 < ul > < li > Item 3-1 </ li > < li > Item 3-2 </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li > Item 4 </ li > < li > - </ li > < li > Item 5 </ li > {{/ jqui-menu }} jqui-progress-bar , which can be used in your application like this: {{jqui-progress-bar value=37 max=100}} jqui-slider , which can be used in your application like this: {{jqui-slider value=num min=0 max=100 step=10 slide="slideAction"}} {{num}} jqui-spinner , which can be used in your application like this: {{jqui-spinner value=num min=100 max=2000 step=100}} {{num}} jqui-tabs , which can be used in your application like this: {{# jqui-tabs }} < ul > < li > < a href = "#tabs-1" > Nunc tincidunt </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#tabs-2" > Proin dolor </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#tabs-3" > Aenean lacinia </ a > </ li > </ ul > < div id = "tabs-1" > < p > Proin elit arcu, .... </ p > </ div > < div id = "tabs-2" > < p > Morbi tincidunt, ... </ p > </ div > < div id = "tabs-3" > < p > Mauris eleifend .... </ p > < p > Duis cursus. ... </ p > </ div > {{/ jqui-tabs }}

I would appreciate contributions of additional components wrapping jquery-ui widgets.

