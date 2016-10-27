An ember-cli add-on to render inline scripts, styles, or any content directly into your index.html file.

Install

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-inline- content

Usage

In your app's ember-cli-build.js, define inlineContent options on your app instance

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { inlineContent : { 'key1' : 'filepath1.js' , 'key2' : 'filepath2.css' , 'key3' : { file : 'filepath3.js' , attrs : { 'data-foo' : 'bar' } }, 'key4' : { content : 'foo' } } });

Then in your index.html file, use the content-for helper with a references to the keys in your options:

{{content-for 'key1'}} {{content-for 'key2'}} {{content-for 'key3'}} {{content-for 'key4'}}

During the build process, this will render the contents of those files directly inline with <script> or <style> tags, based on the filetype. You are not restricted to just js/css files. It will inline the literal contents of any UTF-8 string file. If you would like to minify the inlined-content, see ember-cli-html-minifier

Content options

filepath (String) The path to the content file

or

options (Object) file (String) The path to the content file content (String) Literal string content instead of loading a file enabled (Boolean) explicitly enable/disable inlining this content attrs (Object) Hash of html attributes to add to the generated tags postProcess (Function) Hook to perform any transformations on the loaded file contents



Examples

Enviroment specific content:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { ... }); if (app.env === 'production' ) { app.options.inlineContent = { 'some-script' : './some-script.js' }; }

Rendering a string of content instead of a file:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { inlineContent : { 'env-heading' : { content : '<h1>Environment: ' + process.env.EMBER_ENV + '</h1>' } } });

Output:

< h1 > Environment: development </ h1 >

Adding attributes:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { inlineContent : { 'olark' : { file : './olark.js' , attrs : { 'data-cfasync' : true } } } });

Output:

< script data-cfasync = "true" > ... ./olark.js content here ... </ script >

Post processing:

ember-cli-build.js:

var env = process.env.EMBER_ENV; var config = require ( './config/environment' )(env); var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { inlineContent : { 'google-analytics' : { file : './ga.js' , postProcess : function ( content ) { return content.replace( /\{\{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID\}\}/g , config.googleAnalyticsId); } } } });

environment.js

ENV.googleAnalyticsId = environment === 'production' ? 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1' : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-2' ;

ga.js:

( function ( i,s,o,g,r,a,m ) {i[ 'GoogleAnalyticsObject' ]=r;i[r]=i[r]|| function ( ) { (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push( arguments )},i[r].l= 1 * new Date ();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ];a.async= 1 ;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })( window , document , 'script' , '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' , 'ga' ); ga( 'create' , '{{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID}}' , 'auto' );

index.html:

{{content-for 'google-analytics'}}

Output:

< script > ( function ( i,s,o,g,r,a,m ) {i[ 'GoogleAnalyticsObject' ]=r;i[r]=i[r]|| function ( ) { (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push( arguments )},i[r].l= 1 * new Date ();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[ 0 ];a.async= 1 ;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })( window , document , 'script' , '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js' , 'ga' ); ga( 'create' , 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1' , 'auto' ); </ script >

Explicitly enable/disable:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { inlineContent : { 'analytics' : { file : './analytics.js' , enabled : process.env.EMBER_ENV === 'production' } } });