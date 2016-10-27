An ember-cli add-on to render inline scripts, styles, or any content directly into your index.html file.
npm install --save-dev ember-cli-inline-content
In your app's ember-cli-build.js, define inlineContent options on your app instance
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
inlineContent: {
'key1' : 'filepath1.js',
'key2' : 'filepath2.css',
'key3' : {
file: 'filepath3.js',
attrs: { 'data-foo' : 'bar' }
},
'key4' : {
content: 'foo'
}
}
});
Then in your index.html file, use the
content-for helper with a references to the keys in your options:
{{content-for 'key1'}}
{{content-for 'key2'}}
{{content-for 'key3'}}
{{content-for 'key4'}}
During the build process, this will render the contents of those files directly inline with
<script> or
<style> tags, based on the filetype. You are not restricted to just js/css files. It will inline the literal contents of any UTF-8 string file. If you would like to minify the inlined-content, see ember-cli-html-minifier
or
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
...
});
if (app.env === 'production') {
app.options.inlineContent = {
'some-script' : './some-script.js'
};
}
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
inlineContent: {
'env-heading' : {
content: '<h1>Environment: ' + process.env.EMBER_ENV + '</h1>'
}
}
});
Output:
<h1>Environment: development</h1>
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
inlineContent: {
'olark' : {
file: './olark.js',
attrs: { 'data-cfasync' : true }
}
}
});
Output:
<script data-cfasync="true">
... ./olark.js content here ...
</script>
ember-cli-build.js:
var env = process.env.EMBER_ENV;
var config = require('./config/environment')(env);
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
inlineContent: {
'google-analytics' : {
file: './ga.js',
postProcess: function(content) {
return content.replace(/\{\{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID\}\}/g, config.googleAnalyticsId);
}
}
}
});
environment.js
ENV.googleAnalyticsId = environment === 'production' ? 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1' : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-2';
ga.js:
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', '{{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID}}', 'auto');
index.html:
{{content-for 'google-analytics'}}
Output:
<script>
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1', 'auto');
</script>
ember-cli-build.js:
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
inlineContent: {
'analytics' : {
file: './analytics.js',
enabled: process.env.EMBER_ENV === 'production'
}
}
});
