openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eci

ember-cli-inline-content

by Garth Poitras
0.4.1 (see all)

An ember-cli add-on to render inline scripts, styles, or any content directly into your index.html file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.2K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-inline-content

Build Status Ember Observer Score

An ember-cli add-on to render inline scripts, styles, or any content directly into your index.html file.

Install

npm install --save-dev ember-cli-inline-content

Usage

In your app's ember-cli-build.js, define inlineContent options on your app instance

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  inlineContent: {
    'key1' : 'filepath1.js',
    'key2' : 'filepath2.css',
    'key3' : {
      file: 'filepath3.js',
      attrs: { 'data-foo' : 'bar' }
    },
    'key4' : {
      content: 'foo'
    }
  }
});

Then in your index.html file, use the content-for helper with a references to the keys in your options:

{{content-for 'key1'}}
{{content-for 'key2'}}
{{content-for 'key3'}}
{{content-for 'key4'}}

During the build process, this will render the contents of those files directly inline with <script> or <style> tags, based on the filetype. You are not restricted to just js/css files. It will inline the literal contents of any UTF-8 string file. If you would like to minify the inlined-content, see ember-cli-html-minifier

Content options

  • filepath (String) The path to the content file

or

  • options (Object)
    • file (String) The path to the content file
    • content (String) Literal string content instead of loading a file
    • enabled (Boolean) explicitly enable/disable inlining this content
    • attrs (Object) Hash of html attributes to add to the generated tags
    • postProcess (Function) Hook to perform any transformations on the loaded file contents

Examples

Enviroment specific content:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  ...
});

if (app.env === 'production') {
  app.options.inlineContent = {
    'some-script' : './some-script.js'
  };
}

Rendering a string of content instead of a file:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  inlineContent: {
    'env-heading' : {
      content: '<h1>Environment: ' + process.env.EMBER_ENV + '</h1>'
    }
  }
});

Output:

<h1>Environment: development</h1>

Adding attributes:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  inlineContent: {
    'olark' : {
      file: './olark.js',
      attrs: { 'data-cfasync' : true }
    }
  }
});

Output:

<script data-cfasync="true">
  ... ./olark.js content here ...
</script>

Post processing:

ember-cli-build.js:

var env = process.env.EMBER_ENV;
var config = require('./config/environment')(env);

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  inlineContent: {
    'google-analytics' : {
      file: './ga.js',
      postProcess: function(content) {
        return content.replace(/\{\{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID\}\}/g, config.googleAnalyticsId);
      }
    }
  }
});

environment.js

ENV.googleAnalyticsId = environment === 'production' ? 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1' : 'UA-XXXXXXXX-2';

ga.js:

(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');

ga('create', '{{GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID}}', 'auto');

index.html:

{{content-for 'google-analytics'}}

Output:

<script>
  (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
  (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
  m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
  })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
  ga('create', 'UA-XXXXXXXX-1', 'auto');
</script>

Explicitly enable/disable:

ember-cli-build.js:

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  inlineContent: {
    'analytics' : {
      file: './analytics.js',
      enabled: process.env.EMBER_ENV === 'production'
    }
  }
});

Why?

  • You want some code to start executing before your whole app downloads
  • You don't want that code to require a separate request
  • <script async> is not widely supported, or incompatible with some 3rd party code
  • Some 3rd party code recommends, or requires you to inline their code
  • You need to place various inline content but want to keep your index.html clean
  • You want minified inline content, but keep full source in separate files for dev and testing

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial