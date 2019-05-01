openbase logo
eci

ember-cli-imagemin

by Andy
3.0.0 (see all)

Ember CLI addon to minify images with imagemin.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

404

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-cli-imagemin

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Ember Observer Score

Ember CLI addon to minify images with imagemin.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v2.18 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-imagemin

Usage

By default, this addon will run during production builds, compressing the following image types:

  • SVG (svgo)
  • PNG (optipng)
  • JPEG (jpegtran, progressive: true)
  • GIF (gifsicle, interlaced: true)

These settings can be changed using the options below.

Options

Enabled

Type: Boolean Default: app.env === 'production'

Enable minification of images. Defaults to true in production environment, otherwise false.

const app = new EmberApp({
  imagemin: {
    enabled: true,
  }
})

Alternatively, you may simply set the imagemin key to a Boolean value as a shortcut to enable/disable with the default plugins.

const app = new EmberApp({
  imagemin: true,
})

Plugins

Type: Array Default:

plugins: [
  require('imagemin-gifsicle')({ interlaced: true }),
  require('imagemin-jpegtran')({ progressive: true }),
  require('imagemin-optipng')(),
  require('imagemin-svgo')(),
]

Imagemin plugins, and configuration options, used to compress images. Each imagemin plugin needs to be installed into your project via npm. Specifying plugins will replace the default list. If you wish to extend, the list don't forget to include all plugins you wish to use.

Example: replace optipng with pngquant

const app = new EmberApp({
  imagemin: {
    plugins: [
      require('imagemin-gifsicle')({ interlaced: true }),
      require('imagemin-jpegtran')({ progressive: true }),
      require('imagemin-pngquant')(),
      require('imagemin-svgo')(),
    ],
  },
})

Example: only compress SVGs and PNGs

var app = new EmberApp({
  plugins: [
    require('imagemin-optipng')(),
    require('imagemin-svgo')(),
  ]
});

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

