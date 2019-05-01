Ember CLI addon to minify images with imagemin.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-imagemin

Usage

By default, this addon will run during production builds, compressing the following image types:

SVG ( svgo )

) PNG ( optipng )

) JPEG ( jpegtran , progressive: true )

, ) GIF ( gifsicle , interlaced: true )

These settings can be changed using the options below.

Options

Enabled

Type: Boolean Default: app.env === 'production'

Enable minification of images. Defaults to true in production environment, otherwise false .

const app = new EmberApp({ imagemin : { enabled : true , } })

Alternatively, you may simply set the imagemin key to a Boolean value as a shortcut to enable/disable with the default plugins.

const app = new EmberApp({ imagemin : true , })

Plugins

Type: Array Default:

plugins: [ require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' )({ interlaced : true }), require ( 'imagemin-jpegtran' )({ progressive : true }), require ( 'imagemin-optipng' )(), require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )(), ]

Imagemin plugins, and configuration options, used to compress images. Each imagemin plugin needs to be installed into your project via npm . Specifying plugins will replace the default list. If you wish to extend, the list don't forget to include all plugins you wish to use.

Example: replace optipng with pngquant

const app = new EmberApp({ imagemin : { plugins : [ require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' )({ interlaced : true }), require ( 'imagemin-jpegtran' )({ progressive : true }), require ( 'imagemin-pngquant' )(), require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )(), ], }, })

Example: only compress SVGs and PNGs

var app = new EmberApp({ plugins : [ require ( 'imagemin-optipng' )(), require ( 'imagemin-svgo' )(), ] });

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.