Ember CLI addon to minify images with imagemin.
ember install ember-cli-imagemin
By default, this addon will run during production builds, compressing the following image types:
svgo)
optipng)
jpegtran,
progressive: true)
gifsicle,
interlaced: true)
These settings can be changed using the options below.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
app.env === 'production'
Enable minification of images. Defaults to
true in production environment, otherwise
false.
const app = new EmberApp({
imagemin: {
enabled: true,
}
})
Alternatively, you may simply set the
imagemin key to a
Boolean value as a shortcut to enable/disable with the default plugins.
const app = new EmberApp({
imagemin: true,
})
Type:
Array
Default:
plugins: [
require('imagemin-gifsicle')({ interlaced: true }),
require('imagemin-jpegtran')({ progressive: true }),
require('imagemin-optipng')(),
require('imagemin-svgo')(),
]
Imagemin plugins, and configuration options, used to compress images. Each imagemin plugin needs to be installed into your project via
npm. Specifying plugins will replace the default list. If you wish to extend, the list don't forget to include all plugins you wish to use.
optipng with
pngquant
const app = new EmberApp({
imagemin: {
plugins: [
require('imagemin-gifsicle')({ interlaced: true }),
require('imagemin-jpegtran')({ progressive: true }),
require('imagemin-pngquant')(),
require('imagemin-svgo')(),
],
},
})
var app = new EmberApp({
plugins: [
require('imagemin-optipng')(),
require('imagemin-svgo')(),
]
});
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.