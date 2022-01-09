I hate having to create a bunch of identical images for use as icons and favicon images for my application, so I created this addon to take a single source image and transform it into many images of differing sizes, types, and backgrounds.
It is built using EmberJS and takes advantage of the awesome Sharp library to do the heavy lifting.
ember install ember-cli-image-transformer
Create an
ember-cli-image-transformer section in your
ember-cli-build.js file with
an
images array. Each element in the array represents a different set of images to
be generated.
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-image-transformer': {
images: [
{
inputFilename: 'public/square.svg',
outputFileName: 'icon-square',
convertTo: 'png',
sizes: [16, 32, 45, 900],
},
{
inputFilename: 'public/circle.svg',
outputFileName: 'transparent-circle',
convertTo: 'png',
background: {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255, alpha: 0},
sizes: [100],
}
]
}
});
All generated images will be placed into the
public/assets path of your application.
<!-- application.hbs -->
<img src='assets/transparent-circle100.png'>
|Key
|Required
|Default Value
|Example
|Description
inputFileName
|✔️
|none
public/circle.svg
|Where (relative to the application root) to find the input image
outputFileName
|✔️
|none
transparent-circle
|This is combined with the
convertTo and
size to create the output file eg
transparent-circle92.png
convertTo
|✔️
|none
png
|The output file type
sizes
|✔️
|none
[92, 150]
|An array of image sizes to produce
destination
assets/icons
images/wherever/you/want
|The destination directory for the output images relative to
/public
background
|none
{r: 255, g: 255, b: 255, alpha: 0}
|Add a background color to the image.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.