Inject fingerprinted assetMap.json file into your app and provide initializer, service, and helper to dynamically reference fingerprinted assets.
When to use this addon?
imagePath: computed(function() {
return this.get('assetMap').resolve(`${this.get('image')}.png`);
})
ember install ember-cli-ifa
Enable addon in
environment.js for specific environment.
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
...
ifa: {
enabled: true,
inline: false,
}
...
};
In case you use s3 and manifest module for ember-cli-deploy, update their configurations in
config/deploy.js
to include
json as a valid file.
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
...
s3: {
filePattern: function(context, pluginHelper) {
let filePattern = pluginHelper.readConfigDefault('filePattern');
return filePattern.replace('}', ',json}');
},
...
},
manifest: {
filePattern: function(context, pluginHelper) {
let filePattern = pluginHelper.readConfigDefault('filePattern');
return filePattern.replace('}', ',json}');
},
...
},
...
};
Configure fingerprinting in
ember-cli-build.js. Refer to the documentation of ember-cli for asset-compilation
fingerprint: {
enabled: true, // set to true only in required environments
generateAssetMap: true,
fingerprintAssetMap: true
}
Note that if you use fastboot, this addon is automatically forced into
inline: true mode.
This is necessary, as otherwise fastboot could not easily access that data.
If
name is
tomster-under-construction:
<img src={{asset-map (concat "assets/" name ".png")}} />
then it will generate something like
assets/tomster-under-construction-da524c8bc9283f759ae640b68db81f24.png based on assetMap.json.
import Component from 'ember-component';
import service from 'ember-service/inject';
export default Component.extend({
assetMap: service('asset-map'),
key: null, // key passed as 'tomster-under-construction'
// result will be assets/tomster-under-construction-da524c8bc9283f759ae640b68db81f24.png
image: computed('key', function() {
return this.get('assetMap').resolve(`assets/${this.get('key')}.png`);
})
});
If
prepend option is added in fingerprint configuration block, it will be prepended into
generated asset path in the index.html.
// ember-cli-build.js
// ...
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
fingerprint: {
prepend: '/blog/'
}
});
/blog will be prepended to the assetMap file path in the index.html.
If
inline: true is specified in the config, contents of assetMap file will be inline into index.html.
This might save one request to assetMap.json, but will increase overall size of
index.html file, so use carefully.
