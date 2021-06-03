Inject fingerprinted assetMap.json file into your app and provide initializer, service, and helper to dynamically reference fingerprinted assets.

When to use this addon?

If you have dynamic asset file names returned from API and/or you build paths based on several properties. If you can't put your asset file names into css or to have path as static in your .js files. If you build your image/asset paths in a dynamic way, eg.

imagePath: computed( function ( ) { return this .get( 'assetMap' ).resolve( ` ${ this .get( 'image' )} .png` ); })

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-ifa

Configuration

Enable addon in environment.js for specific environment.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { ... ifa: { enabled : true , inline : false , } ... };

In case you use s3 and manifest module for ember-cli-deploy, update their configurations in config/deploy.js to include json as a valid file.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { ... s3: { filePattern : function ( context, pluginHelper ) { let filePattern = pluginHelper.readConfigDefault( 'filePattern' ); return filePattern.replace( '}' , ',json}' ); }, ... }, manifest : { filePattern : function ( context, pluginHelper ) { let filePattern = pluginHelper.readConfigDefault( 'filePattern' ); return filePattern.replace( '}' , ',json}' ); }, ... }, ... };

Configure fingerprinting in ember-cli-build.js . Refer to the documentation of ember-cli for asset-compilation

fingerprint: { enabled : true , generateAssetMap : true , fingerprintAssetMap : true }

Note that if you use fastboot, this addon is automatically forced into inline: true mode. This is necessary, as otherwise fastboot could not easily access that data.

Usage

asset-map helper

If name is tomster-under-construction :

< img src = {{asset-map ( concat " assets /" name " .png ")}} />

then it will generate something like assets/tomster-under-construction-da524c8bc9283f759ae640b68db81f24.png based on assetMap.json.

asset-map service

import Component from 'ember-component' ; import service from 'ember-service/inject' ; export default Component.extend({ assetMap : service( 'asset-map' ), key : null , image : computed( 'key' , function ( ) { return this .get( 'assetMap' ).resolve( `assets/ ${ this .get( 'key' )} .png` ); }) });

Storing assets in a sub-directory

If prepend option is added in fingerprint configuration block, it will be prepended into generated asset path in the index.html.

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { fingerprint : { prepend : '/blog/' } });

/blog will be prepended to the assetMap file path in the index.html.

inline option

If inline: true is specified in the config, contents of assetMap file will be inline into index.html.

This might save one request to assetMap.json, but will increase overall size of index.html file, so use carefully.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.