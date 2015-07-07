This library has been deprecated in favor of ember-i18n >= 4.0.0
Simple Internationalization support for ember-cli apps.
Note: This release requires Ember 1.10.
npm install ember-cli-i18n --save-dev
In your app's
config/environment.js you'll need to set
ENV.APP.defaultLocale to a country code:
var ENV = {
APP: {
defaultLocale: 'en'
}
};
defaultLocale is only the fallback. If you wanted to change the locale
of the application you should modify your application's
locale:
var set = Ember.set;
var application = container.lookup('application:main');
set(application, 'locale', 'fr');
You can can trigger this after authentication, or if the user modifies a
language setting in the app. Of course when this state is removed you
should clear
locale so that internationalization fallback to
defaultLocale.
Generate a new locale file:
ember g locale en
The file will be added to
app/locales
app
└── locales
└── en.js
Then export a single POJO:
export default {
home: {
title: 'Welcome'
}
};
You can add keys for interpolation
export default {
age: 'You are %@1 years old.',
name: '%@, %@'
};
The rules for interpolation follow the same from
Ember.String.fmt
Pluralization keys follow the format from
CLDR.
For example, for
en it expects only the keys
one and
other:
export default {
friend: {
one: 'only one friend, %@2',
other: '%@ friends, %@'
}
};
The first value passed will be considered the
count for determining
how to pluralize.
t('friend', 0, 'Brian');
// 0 friends, Brian
t('friend', 1, 'Brian');
// only one friend, Brian
t('friend', 10, 'Brian');
// 10 friends, Brian
Hyphenated languages will be split and the first half will be used to
determine the pluralization rules. So both
en-us and
en-gb will
follow the
en rules.
View the currently supported set of pluralization rules.
You can access the translations in your app with the
t helper:
{{t 'home.title'}}
Computed properties for the path are also supported:
{{t age}}
If the value has interpolation keys you can pass those values:
{{t colors colorOne colorTwo}}
The
t function can be used outside of templates as a utility function:
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Object.extend({
foo: function() {
var t = container.lookup('utils:t');
return t('foo.bar');
}
});
t is automatically injected into Controllers, Components,
Routes, and Models:
export default DS.Model.extend({
name: function() {
return this.t('name', 'John', 'Doe');
}
});
Note that interpolation values can also be passed as an array if you prefer this style.
this.t('name', ['John', 'Doe'])
By default locales are attempted to be looked as modules in your project. However, you may wish to override how this is done. You can do that by overriding the locale lookup handler. Let's assume you have all of your locales stored in a single POJO.
You'll first need to create a new file:
my-app/services/i18n.js
import service from 'ember-cli-i18n/services/i18n';
service.getLocalizedPath = function(locale, path) {
return Locales[locale][path];
}
export default service;
The default service object that was imported has three functions that can be overridden and customized:
resolveLocale
container,
scope
getLocalizedPath
locale,
path,
container,
scope
applyPluralizationRules
result,
locale,
path,
container,
values,
scope
result is a string, will skip rules and return
result. If
result is an
Object, will assume pluralization needs
to apply and formats
result with proper pluralization rules based upon
values[0]
fmt
result,
values
This function delegates to
Ember.String.fmt by default. You can override
