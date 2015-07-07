Ember CLI i18n

This library has been deprecated in favor of ember-i18n >= 4.0.0

About

Simple Internationalization support for ember-cli apps.

Note: This release requires Ember 1.10.

Install

npm install ember-cli-i18n --save-dev

Usage

Translate

Configuration

In your app's config/environment.js you'll need to set ENV.APP.defaultLocale to a country code:

var ENV = { APP : { defaultLocale : 'en' } };

defaultLocale is only the fallback. If you wanted to change the locale of the application you should modify your application's locale :

var set = Ember. set ; var application = container.lookup('application:main'); set (application, 'locale', 'fr');

You can can trigger this after authentication, or if the user modifies a language setting in the app. Of course when this state is removed you should clear locale so that internationalization fallback to defaultLocale .

Locale Files

Generate a new locale file:

ember g locale en

The file will be added to app/locales

app └── locales └── en .js

Then export a single POJO:

export default { home : { title : 'Welcome' } };

Interpolation

You can add keys for interpolation

export default { age : 'You are %@1 years old.' , name : '%@, %@' };

The rules for interpolation follow the same from Ember.String.fmt

Pluralization

Pluralization keys follow the format from CLDR. For example, for en it expects only the keys one and other :

export default { friend : { one : 'only one friend, %@2' , other : '%@ friends, %@' } };

The first value passed will be considered the count for determining how to pluralize.

t( 'friend' , 0 , 'Brian' ); t( 'friend' , 1 , 'Brian' ); t( 'friend' , 10 , 'Brian' );

Hyphenated languages will be split and the first half will be used to determine the pluralization rules. So both en-us and en-gb will follow the en rules.

View the currently supported set of pluralization rules.

Helper

You can access the translations in your app with the t helper:

{{t 'home.title'}}

Computed properties for the path are also supported:

{{t age}}

If the value has interpolation keys you can pass those values:

{{t colors colorOne colorTwo}}

Utility

The t function can be used outside of templates as a utility function:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Object.extend({ foo : function ( ) { var t = container.lookup( 'utils:t' ); return t( 'foo.bar' ); } });

t is automatically injected into Controllers, Components, Routes, and Models:

export default DS.Model.extend({ name : function ( ) { return this .t( 'name' , 'John' , 'Doe' ); } });

Note that interpolation values can also be passed as an array if you prefer this style. this.t('name', ['John', 'Doe'])

Overriding the Locale Lookup Handler

By default locales are attempted to be looked as modules in your project. However, you may wish to override how this is done. You can do that by overriding the locale lookup handler. Let's assume you have all of your locales stored in a single POJO.

You'll first need to create a new file: my-app/services/i18n.js

import service from 'ember-cli-i18n/services/i18n' ; service.getLocalizedPath = function ( locale, path ) { return Locales[locale][path]; } export default service;

The default service object that was imported has three functions that can be overridden and customized:

resolveLocale

Paramaters : container , scope

: , Returns: locale code

getLocalizedPath

Paramaters : locale , path , container , scope

: , , , Returns: string or object

applyPluralizationRules

Paramaters : result , locale , path , container , values , scope

: , , , , , Returns: if result is a string, will skip rules and return result . If result is an Object , will assume pluralization needs to apply and formats result with proper pluralization rules based upon values[0]

fmt

Paramaters : result , values

: , Returns: formatted string

This function delegates to Ember.String.fmt by default. You can override

