Ember CLI HTMLBars

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.8 or above

Ember CLI v3.8 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Tagged Template Usage / Migrating from htmlbars-inline-precompile

Starting with version 4.0, this addon now includes the testing helper from ember-cli-htmlbars-inline-precompile

This will require an update to the imports of the hbs helper in your tests:

Prior syntax:

import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; ... await render(hbs ` <MyComponent /> ` );

New syntax:

import { hbs } from 'ember-cli-htmlbars' ; ... await render(hbs ` <MyComponent /> ` );

There is a codemod available to automate this change.

Additional Trees

For addons which want additional customizations, they are able to interact with this addon directly.

interface EmberCLIHTMLBars { transpileTree(inputTree: BroccoliTree): BroccoliTree; }

transpileTree usage

let htmlbarsAddon = this .addons.find( addon => addon.name === 'ember-cli-htmlbars' ); let transpiledCustomTree = htmlbarsAddon.transpileTree(someCustomTree);

Adding Custom Plugins

You can add custom plugins to be used during transpilation of the addon/ or addon-test-support/ trees of your addon (or the app/ and tests/ trees of an application) by registering a custom AST transform.

var SomeTransform = require ( './some-path/transform' ); module .exports = { name : 'my-addon-name' , included : function ( ) { this .app.registry.add( 'htmlbars-ast-plugin' , { name : 'some-transform' , plugin : SomeTransform }); this ._super.included.apply( this , arguments ); } };

Options for registering a plugin

name - String. The name of the AST transform for debugging purposes.

- String. The name of the AST transform for debugging purposes. plugin - A function of type ASTPluginBuilder .

- A function of type . dependencyInvalidation - Boolean. A flag that indicates the AST Plugin may, on a per-template basis, depend on other files that affect its output.

- Boolean. A flag that indicates the AST Plugin may, on a per-template basis, depend on other files that affect its output. cacheKey - function that returns any JSON-compatible value - The value returned is used to invalidate the persistent cache across restarts, usually in the case of a dependency or configuration change.

- function that returns any JSON-compatible value - The value returned is used to invalidate the persistent cache across restarts, usually in the case of a dependency or configuration change. baseDir - () => string . A function that returns the directory on disk of the npm module for the plugin. If provided, a basic cache invalidation is performed if any of the dependencies change (e.g. due to a npm install/upgrade).

Implementing Dependency Invalidation in an AST Plugin

Plugins that set the dependencyInvalidation option to true can provide function for the plugin of type ASTDependencyPlugin as given below.

Note: the plugin function is invoked without a value for this in context.

import {ASTPluginBuilder, ASTPlugin} from "@glimmer/syntax/dist/types/lib/parser/tokenizer-event-handlers" ; export type ASTDependencyPlugin = ASTPluginWithDepsBuilder | ASTPluginBuilderWithDeps; export interface ASTPluginWithDepsBuilder { (env: ASTPluginEnvironment): ASTPluginWithDeps; } export interface ASTPluginBuilderWithDeps extends ASTPluginBuilder { dependencies(relativePath): string []; } export interface ASTPluginWithDeps extends ASTPlugin { resetDependencies?(relativePath: string ): void ; dependencies(relativePath: string ): string []; }

Precompile HTMLBars template strings within other addons

module .exports = { name : 'my-addon-name' , setupPreprocessorRegistry : function ( type, registry ) { var htmlbarsPlugin = registry.load( 'template' ).find( function ( plugin ) { return plugin.name === 'ember-cli-htmlbars' ; }); var precompiled = htmlbarsPlugin.precompile( "{{my-component}}" ); } };

Custom Template Compiler

You can still provide a custom path to the template compiler (e.g. to test custom template compiler tweaks in an application) by:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-htmlbars' : { templateCompilerPath : `some_path/to/ember-template-compiler.js` , } }); };

Using as a Broccoli Plugin