htmlbars-inline-precompile
Starting with version 4.0, this addon now includes the testing helper from ember-cli-htmlbars-inline-precompile
This will require an update to the imports of the
hbs helper in your tests:
Prior syntax:
import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile';
...
await render(hbs`
<MyComponent />
`);
New syntax:
import { hbs } from 'ember-cli-htmlbars';
...
await render(hbs`
<MyComponent />
`);
There is a codemod available to automate this change.
For addons which want additional customizations, they are able to interact with this addon directly.
interface EmberCLIHTMLBars {
/**
Supports easier transpilation of non-standard input paths (e.g. to transpile
a non-addon NPM dependency) while still leveraging the logic within
ember-cli-htmlbars for transpiling (e.g. custom AST transforms, colocation, etc).
*/
transpileTree(inputTree: BroccoliTree): BroccoliTree;
}
transpileTree usage
// find the ember-cli-htmlbars addon
let htmlbarsAddon = this.addons.find(addon => addon.name === 'ember-cli-htmlbars');
// invoke .transpileTree passing in the custom input tree
let transpiledCustomTree = htmlbarsAddon.transpileTree(someCustomTree);
You can add custom plugins to be used during transpilation of the
addon/ or
addon-test-support/ trees of your addon (or the
app/ and
tests/ trees of an application)
by registering a custom AST transform.
var SomeTransform = require('./some-path/transform');
module.exports = {
name: 'my-addon-name',
included: function() {
// we have to wrap these in an object so the ember-cli
// registry doesn't try to call `new` on them (new is actually
// called within htmlbars when compiling a given template).
this.app.registry.add('htmlbars-ast-plugin', {
name: 'some-transform',
plugin: SomeTransform
});
this._super.included.apply(this, arguments);
}
};
name - String. The name of the AST transform for debugging purposes.
plugin - A function of type
ASTPluginBuilder.
dependencyInvalidation - Boolean. A flag that indicates the AST Plugin may, on a per-template basis, depend on other files that affect its output.
cacheKey - function that returns any JSON-compatible value - The value returned is used to invalidate the persistent cache across restarts, usually in the case of a dependency or configuration change.
baseDir -
() => string. A function that returns the directory on disk of the npm module for the plugin. If provided, a basic cache invalidation is performed if any of the dependencies change (e.g. due to a npm install/upgrade).
Plugins that set the
dependencyInvalidation option to
true can provide function for the
plugin of type
ASTDependencyPlugin as given below.
Note: the
plugin function is invoked without a value for
this in context.
import {ASTPluginBuilder, ASTPlugin} from "@glimmer/syntax/dist/types/lib/parser/tokenizer-event-handlers";
export type ASTDependencyPlugin = ASTPluginWithDepsBuilder | ASTPluginBuilderWithDeps;
export interface ASTPluginWithDepsBuilder {
(env: ASTPluginEnvironment): ASTPluginWithDeps;
}
export interface ASTPluginBuilderWithDeps extends ASTPluginBuilder {
/**
* @see {ASTPluginWithDeps.dependencies} below.
**/
dependencies(relativePath): string[];
}
export interface ASTPluginWithDeps extends ASTPlugin {
/**
* If this method exists, it is called with the relative path to the current
* file just before processing starts. Use this method to reset the
* dependency tracking state associated with the file.
*/
resetDependencies?(relativePath: string): void;
/**
* This method is called just as the template finishes being processed.
*
* @param relativePath {string} A relative path to the file that may have dependencies.
* @return {string[]} paths to files that are a dependency for the given
* file. Any relative paths returned by this method are taken to be relative
* to the file that was processed.
*/
dependencies(relativePath: string): string[];
}
module.exports = {
name: 'my-addon-name',
setupPreprocessorRegistry: function(type, registry) {
var htmlbarsPlugin = registry.load('template').find(function(plugin) {
return plugin.name === 'ember-cli-htmlbars';
});
// precompile any htmlbars template string via the precompile method on the
// ember-cli-htmlbars plugin wrapper; `precompiled` will be a string of the
// form:
//
// Ember.HTMLBars.template(function() {...})
//
var precompiled = htmlbarsPlugin.precompile("{{my-component}}");
}
};
You can still provide a custom path to the template compiler (e.g. to test custom template compiler tweaks in an application) by:
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-htmlbars': {
templateCompilerPath: `some_path/to/ember-template-compiler.js`,
}
});
};
var HtmlbarsCompiler = require('ember-cli-htmlbars');
var templateTree = new HtmlbarsCompiler('app/templates', {
isHTMLBars: true,
// provide the templateCompiler that is paired with your Ember version
templateCompiler: require('./bower_components/ember/ember-template-compiler')
});